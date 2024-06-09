Figurehead back – Berger attacks again

"Of course it's great that Alex is back with us. He can give us a boost," says ÖVV General Secretary Philipp Seel. "We're also hoping for plenty of spectators." On Sunday, they will face leaders Israel for victory in the preliminary round of the Silver League and - even more importantly - on Thursday in Ried against the same opponents for promotion to the Golden League. And that's where Berger's exceptional skill should be a decisive factor.