Volleyball men
Figurehead back – Berger attacks again
Austria's men's volleyball team will conclude the Silver League home tournament on Sunday (4 pm) in Amstetten. They will be looking to take revenge on Israel for their recent 3-2 defeat. ÖVV star Alex Berger will also be making a comeback for the promotion to the Golden League.
After Max Thaller, Alex Berger is also playing in the "CEV European Golden League 2025" mission. The figurehead of Austrian volleyball will be in the squad against Israel in the Johann-Pölz-Halle in Amstetten on Sunday. Berger is used to the big stage: champion with Perugia in Italy, final four in the Champions League, with top clubs in Turkey and Poland, a fixture in the national team and much more.
"Of course it's great that Alex is back with us. He can give us a boost," says ÖVV General Secretary Philipp Seel. "We're also hoping for plenty of spectators." On Sunday, they will face leaders Israel for victory in the preliminary round of the Silver League and - even more importantly - on Thursday in Ried against the same opponents for promotion to the Golden League. And that's where Berger's exceptional skill should be a decisive factor.
Vienna's top scorer Michael Czerwinski is also convinced that a win is possible in the first duel against Israel. But they are also already looking ahead to the final on Thursday. Czerwinski: "It would be a dream come true if we were to advance to the Golden League!"
Beach volleyball news: Vienna's Tim Berger and Timo Hammarberg lost 14:21, 17:21 to Sweden's Jacob Hölting Nilsson/Elmer Andersson in the quarter-finals of the U22 European Championships in Termal Yalova (Turkey), finishing fifth.
