Thoughts of the CL final

Sabitzer takes a break: “The images kept coming back”

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 11:43

Marcel Sabitzer is still struggling with the after-effects of the Champions League final - not physically, but mentally. The 2-0 defeat with Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid last Saturday hit the ÖFB international hard, which is why he decided, in consultation with team boss Ralf Rangnick, not to play in the European Championship dress rehearsal against Switzerland in St. Gallen on Saturday: "I thought about it a lot, the images kept coming back."

Sabitzer explained on Friday that he was still very disappointed. "That's why it doesn't make sense to be there yet. But I'll be going and I'm still looking forward to the game."

The defeat against Real has obviously left the 30-year-old Styrian with a deep wound. "We are professional athletes, but we are also human beings. You can't hide or suppress your feelings. Anyone who saw me after the game knows what that did to me," said Sabitzer and reported "short nights". He said he was "mentally and energetically" not in a position to help the ÖFB team against Switzerland.

"There's nothing to worry about at the European Championship"
However, Sabitzer promised that he would be back to full fitness by the start of the EURO. "I'm in the process of getting over it all. You don't have to worry about me at the European Championships." The Austrians start the tournament on 17 June in Düsseldorf against co-favorites France.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

