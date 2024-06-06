Vorteilswelt
Trial in court

Suicide by cop: “It was a matter of life and death”

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 06:00

Police officers had to prevent a so-called "suicide by cop": A 22-year-old was now on trial for this - he was probably unaware of the consequences of his actions.

The job of a police officer is tough and often requires a great deal of sensitivity. A dramatic incident that took place in Neusiedl am See in mid-February shows just how delicate and dangerous the job can be.

Suicide alarm
Because she feared that her boyfriend (22) was going to end his life abruptly, a young woman called the police in Vienna. The officers immediately informed their colleagues in Burgenland.

Knife in hand
When the uniformed officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, the caller's boyfriend was standing in front of them with a knife, the blade eight centimetres long.

Officers reacted quickly
Everything indicated that the 22-year-old wanted to draw a line under "suicide by cop". He wanted to be shot. The police officers reacted with presence of mind, talking to him in a well-considered manner.

Zitat Icon

Within seconds, it was a matter of life and death.

Ein Beamter

In the end, they were able to defuse the extremely tense situation and calm the man down. "The operation could have ended badly. Thanks to the level-headed approach of the police officers, the worst was prevented," was the conclusion of the tricky case.

Acting as a dangerous threat
Now the defendant had to answer to the regional court in Eisenstadt. He was apparently unaware of the full extent of his desperate actions.

The charge: resisting public authority. The 22-year-old was ultimately sentenced to eight months' conditional imprisonment suspended for three years for making a dangerous threat. He also has to pay 300 euros in compensation to the police.

