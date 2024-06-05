Vorteilswelt
Beach volleyball

Hörl/Horst secure ticket for the Olympics

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 14:14

The Austrian beach volleyball players Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst have secured the last of the 18 tickets for the Summer Games in Paris awarded via the FIVB ranking list.

The ÖVV duo defeated the Argentinian Capogrosso brothers 2:0 (19,15) in qualifying at the Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava on Wednesday, while their Olympic rivals Esteban and Marco Grimalt lost 1:2 (-19,17,-10) to Varenhorst/Luini (NED).

This kept Hörl/Horst just ahead of the Chileans in the ranking with the best twelve tournament results since the start of 2023. The qualification period ends this week. "Playing for Austria at the Olympic Games for a fourth time makes even me slightly sentimental. For the first time, my kids can accompany me, none of them were in the world in 2008. I'm really happy for Hörli, who has put so much heart and soul into this qualification. He wasn't in any junior squad and has worked hard for everything," said 41-year-old Horst.

"Childhood dream comes true"
"A childhood dream has come true for me. The last few weeks have been extremely nerve-wracking, but we have found our rhythm again and have shown with today's victory that we are one of the best teams in the world," said 32-year-old Hörl.

Other Austrian pairs did not make it to the Olympics via the rankings. Next week at the Nations Cup in Latvia, the red-white-red women's and men's teams still have the opportunity to qualify. But they would have to win the tournament to do so.

