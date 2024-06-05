Hörl/Horst secure ticket for the Olympics

This kept Hörl/Horst just ahead of the Chileans in the ranking with the best twelve tournament results since the start of 2023. The qualification period ends this week. "Playing for Austria at the Olympic Games for a fourth time makes even me slightly sentimental. For the first time, my kids can accompany me, none of them were in the world in 2008. I'm really happy for Hörli, who has put so much heart and soul into this qualification. He wasn't in any junior squad and has worked hard for everything," said 41-year-old Horst.