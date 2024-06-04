ÖFB boss Mitterdorfer:
“Questioning – otherwise you’re cooking in your own juice”
ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer is already in constant action ahead of the EURO. The round of 16 is the goal - then the team players and the association will earn money, he tells the "Krone". Vienna is number one when it comes to the stadium issue - the concepts are ready.
With the U17 team in Cyprus, the Rangnick squad in Windischgarsten, the ÖFB women in Ried, in between as "prize-giver" at a journalists' conference in Saalbach, yesterday at the Happel Oval - Klaus Mitterdorfer has been under constant stress for days. "I always sleep the same amount, never well or badly," says the ÖFB President with a smile on his face. His vacation as deputy director of the Carinthian Medical Association is taken up by his honorary position. And now comes the EURO.
Even in this tough group, reaching the last sixteen is the goal. We are approaching the EURO in a down-to-earth, grounded manner. But I don't believe in having no courage, no euphoria. Self-confidence does not mean arrogance.
"The team and the team around the team are in a good position," Mitterdorfer is relaxed. "I think we have fulfilled all the wishes of the coaching team."
With courage and euphoria
Two appointments were also enough to conclude the bonus negotiations with the team council, i.e. Alaba, Arnautovic, Sabitzer and Laimer: "They are good guys, very grounded, they stick together," says Mitterdorfer: "The further we get at the EURO, the more incentives there are for the players too, then both sides earn."
The ÖFB boss clearly defines his EURO goal: "The round of 16 - even in a tough group. It's a tough road. We are down to earth. But I don't believe in approaching things without goals, courage and euphoria. We have performed well. But self-confidence doesn't mean arrogance - we have to find that mediocrity. We feel the enthusiasm of the fans, that has been carrying us for months."
"Vienna is the first port of call"
It is also important to take advantage of this - keyword national stadium: "For us and me, Vienna is the first point of contact. We are in good contact," says Mitterdorfer. He also wants to bring the other professional associations on board: "We have to design the stadium in such a way that it can accommodate a lot of things: concerts, handball, ice hockey - then it will also be interesting for investors."
The ÖFB has put forward clear concepts, including lowering the pitch by five meters so that the pitch could be removed from the arena - Mitterdorfer: "It's just a question of money."
The ÖFB boss is also in frequent contact with team boss Ralf Rangnick: "He deals meticulously with all issues. He takes everyone fully on board, which is demanding. But he wakes everyone up, everything is scrutinized. That's the only way to develop at the top level. Otherwise you're cooking in your own juices."
