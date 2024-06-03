Pub gala 2024
A thank you to our hard-working restaurateurs!
Whether it's traditional, tasty cuisine, a cozy atmosphere or simply warm hospitality: Carinthia's inns are something very special. Thousands of Carinthians have voted which restaurant should win the regional final of the big "Wirtshauswahl 2024"!
Honor to whom honor is due: The "Kärntner Krone" and the Chamber of Commerce have been the talk of the town in recent weeks. There was speculation and discussion, hope and conjecture as to which of the ten finalists would ultimately be awarded the title of "Inn of the Year 2024"!
Tonight was the night: innkeepers from all over Carinthia made the pilgrimage to Pörtschach to take part in the big inn gala at the Congress Center Wörthersee. Presenter Max Mayerhofer humorously hosted the evening, which was all about local gastronomy. In a charming atmosphere, our pub culture, described by Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl as "Carinthia's soul", was brought before the curtain and appropriately appreciated: "Our industry is all about giving pleasure and putting a smile on our guests' faces," said pub owner spokesman Stefan Sternad proudly.
The top 3 inns from the individual districts with the most votes were honored on stage and received a trophy and certificate; some innkeepers took the evening off for this. "Not always easy in our industry!", as Sternad notes.
The top 3 of the districts
- Wolfsberg:
1st place: Gasthaus Jöbstl
2nd place: Gasthof Hüttenwirt
3rd place: Torwirt
- Villach:
1st place: Gasthof Hopf
2nd place: Gasthaus Turmbräu
3rd place: Gatternig
- Klagenfurt-Land:
1st place: Trattoria Gasthaus Ogris
2nd place: Bistro Siamo
3rd place: Gipfelhaus Magdalensberg
- Feldkirchen:
1st place: Seewirt Spieß
2nd place: Landgasthaus Zeilinger
3rd place: Urbani Wirt
- Spittal:
1st place: Gasthof Marhube
2nd place: Restaurant Auszeit
3rd place: Gasthaus Trunk
- Völkermarkt:
1st place: Gasthaus Leime 2.0
2nd place: Landgasthof Bauerndiele
3rd place: Menüwirt
- Hermagor:
1st place: Café-Restraurant Reiter
2nd place: Tröpolacherhof
3rd place: Bärenwirt
- St. Veit:
1st place: Gasthof Sonnhof
2nd place: Landgasthof Neugebauer
3rd place: Alpengasthaus Druckerhütte
- Villach-Land:
1st place: Restaurant Knappenhaus
2nd place: Wallnerwirt
3rd place: Landgasthaus Falle
- Klagenfurt:
1st place: Felsenkeller
2nd place: Marktwirt
3rd place: Joe's Restaurant im Weissen Ross
"These committed, young innkeepers are securing the future of our inns," say Kathrin Zollner and Gerfried Hopf, chairmen of the "Kärntner Wirtshauskultur" association, confidently! "Krone" editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher knows how highly the pub culture is held in Carinthia: "That's where people have fun; that's where they discuss important social issues!", and refers to the high value of the gastronomy landscape in Carinthia and also the "Kronen Zeitung"!
This is Carinthia's restaurant of the year!
Jürgen Mandl, President of the Chamber of Commerce, gave a laudatory speech to the regional winner of the Inn of the Year 2024: "Since its foundation in 1951 by grandpa, the inn has developed into a true jewel and an institution in Central Carinthia." We're talking about Seewirt Spieß from the Feldkirchen district, which ultimately took the win. Standing ovations included!
