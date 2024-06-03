A thank you to our hard-working restaurateurs!

Tonight was the night: innkeepers from all over Carinthia made the pilgrimage to Pörtschach to take part in the big inn gala at the Congress Center Wörthersee. Presenter Max Mayerhofer humorously hosted the evening, which was all about local gastronomy. In a charming atmosphere, our pub culture, described by Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl as "Carinthia's soul", was brought before the curtain and appropriately appreciated: "Our industry is all about giving pleasure and putting a smile on our guests' faces," said pub owner spokesman Stefan Sternad proudly.