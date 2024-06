Horror season! Villach’s soccer is in free fall

Ouch! Villach soccer continues to fall to its knees. Carinthia's second-largest city, with a population of around 61,000, will only be represented in the lower division West next season - and only with Landskron, who were relegated from the league. Admira Villach delivered a disastrous season in the lower league, finishing bottom of the table: Five points, none in the second half of the season - the worst record in the entire Carinthian lower division!