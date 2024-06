37-year-old man stabbed his wife (32)

Punch, threat, arrest

On Saturday evening in Straßwalchen, a 51-year-old man punched his partner in the face and threatened to kill her. When the police arrived at the apartment they shared, the Austrian was acting aggressively and quick-tempered. The police arrested the man. The 51-year-old was taken to the police detention center by order of the public prosecutor's office. He was banned from entering and approaching the apartment.