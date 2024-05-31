Fatal drama in Lower Austria: four construction workers killed in an accident

Five of the six occupants were thrown out of the car during the rollover. Another is said to have been trapped in the vehicle during the crash. "Immediate rescue measures were started immediately. The hydraulic rescue equipment was also used," said a comrade. Despite all efforts, four men died at the scene of the accident, two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was taken to Wiener Neustadt Regional Hospital and the other was flown by emergency helicopter to Graz University Hospital.