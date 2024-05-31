Car flew 100 m away
Fatal drama in Lower Austria: four construction workers killed in an accident
Horrific crash in Lower Austria: A pick-up truck with Swedish license plates and six occupants (all construction workers of foreign origin) had raced over a traffic circle in the district of Neunkirchen without braking. The car was catapulted into the air and flew 100 meters. Four men died.
A long straight, presumably excessive speed, a traffic circle as a launching pad: this explosive mix has now become the fate of six men in Lower Austria, some of them tragically. The horror crash with four fatalities and initially two serious injuries kept the emergency services in the district of Neunkirchen on their toes on Thursday evening, as reported.
The vehicle with six occupants - according to Krone information, the men are said to be construction workers from abroad aged between 32 and 34 - was speeding along Neunkirchner Allee at around 9.30 p.m. when the traffic circle appeared seemingly out of nowhere. The vehicle was catapulted into the air, rolled over several times and only came to rest on its roof about 100 meters further on in a wooded area. A driver following behind made the emergency call.
A large contingent of police, paramedics and firefighters were alerted to the scene of the accident on the B17 in the St. Egyden am Steinfeld area in the district of Neunkirchen. Upon arriving at the scene of the accident, the rescuers were met with a scene of horror: "Some of the injured were lying on the road, with debris from the vehicle lying everywhere," described one rescuer.
Five of the six occupants were thrown out of the car during the rollover. Another is said to have been trapped in the vehicle during the crash. "Immediate rescue measures were started immediately. The hydraulic rescue equipment was also used," said a comrade. Despite all efforts, four men died at the scene of the accident, two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was taken to Wiener Neustadt Regional Hospital and the other was flown by emergency helicopter to Graz University Hospital.
"The identity of the men is still to be clarified. The victims are construction workers," explained police spokesman Johann Baumschlager in response to an inquiry from "Krone". "It is very rare for such a dramatic accident to happen at this location today," says a police officer. The junction was specially defused by the authorities many years ago.
Such dramatic accidents are rare
The driver involved in the accident was apparently traveling at a very high speed when the traffic circle "surprised" him without braking. The investigation is ongoing. The horror of the horror crash was therefore written on the faces of many for a long time - as one of the most dramatic incidents in the past two decades.
