Government wants to encourage “hard-working students”

Now easier to finance studies yourself

Maurer emphasized that it had been a central concern of hers since her time as ÖH Chairwoman that studies should be open to everyone, regardless of their economic background. With the valorization of the additional income limit, it is now easier to finance your studies yourself. In the past, some working students would have deliberately reduced their working hours in order not to lose their grants. Maurer sees the current step as a "milestone" and the "green signature" of this federal government.