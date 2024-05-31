Vorteilswelt
Grants adjusted

Government wants to encourage “hard-working students”

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 10:32

For most students, working alongside university is the basis of their livelihood - in order to provide some relief here, the federal government has now agreed to revise the additional income limits for family and student grants. These are now also to be adjusted annually in line with inflation.

The regulation is to come into force retroactively from January, explained State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) and Green Party parliamentary group leader Sigrid Maurer on Friday. Students who work alongside their studies "are doing double duty", emphasized Plakolm: "Regardless of whether they are waiting tables, working in a call center, helping out in construction or gaining experience in their future field."

Recently, the corridor in which they could move with their additional earnings has become narrower. The aim now is to counteract this, says Plakolm: "Because the hard-working should be encouraged and not punished."

Now easier to finance studies yourself
Maurer emphasized that it had been a central concern of hers since her time as ÖH Chairwoman that studies should be open to everyone, regardless of their economic background. With the valorization of the additional income limit, it is now easier to finance your studies yourself. In the past, some working students would have deliberately reduced their working hours in order not to lose their grants. Maurer sees the current step as a "milestone" and the "green signature" of this federal government.

Both Plakolm and Maurer recalled that the coalition had already increased the additional income limit from 10,000 to 15,000 euros at the beginning of their cooperation. At that time, the lack of valorization in previous years had already been compensated for. Now this is done automatically every year.

Valorization is also important for people with disabilities, who are often in part-time employment. They can now continue to participate in the labor market without having to worry about losing their family allowance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

