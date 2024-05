Perpetrator pretended to be a victim, sexually harassed woman

At around 6.30 a.m., a 34-year-old Iranian man living in Spittal alerted the police and reported that he had been injured with a knife by a 28-year-old man from Klagenfurt-Land and a woman from Spittal (23). "The 28-year-old is also said to have forcibly broken down the door to the apartment," the police say.

The 28-year-old is said to have threatened him with the knife and injured his arm and then demanded his wallet. He is then said to have fled with the woman.