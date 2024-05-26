Russians, Ukrainians
KPÖ advocates asylum rights for deserters
The KPÖ's lead candidate for the EU elections, Günther Hopfgartner, wants a "peace perspective" for Ukraine. Arms deliveries would not bring peace, but rather fuel the war, he said on Sunday. The party is also calling for a right of asylum for thieves.
This would apply, for example, to people who are dissatisfied with the political system in Russia. A deserter is a deserted soldier, i.e. a soldier who flees from an imminent combat mission. According to Hopfgartner, the EU asylum pact is a far-reaching abolition of the right to asylum and is therefore unacceptable. It stipulates, for example, that there should be fast-track procedures at the EU's external borders and that illegal migrants can be detained in camps for up to twelve weeks.
Peace solution without further victims
On the war in Ukraine, Hopfgartner said on ORF's "Pressestunde" on Sunday: "A peace perspective must be brought into the discourse." The conflict must be resolved "without more people dying there". Austria's government could make a contribution with an "active policy of neutrality". Above all, the UN should play a role in negotiations. First of all, a ceasefire was needed, said the KPÖ politician.
Does not benefit from the Schilling case
Regarding the Schilling case, the politician stated that he only knew the Green Party's top candidate superficially and that it was difficult to pass judgment. The "imperfect crisis management" had blown up the "small problem". The KPÖ did not benefit from this. After all, according to Hopfgartner, the Greens have "long since left the left-wing spectrum."
We are appealing to people who no longer expect anything from the political system.
KPÖ-EU-Spitzenkandidat Günther Hopfgartner
Instead, the party gets votes from the reservoir of non-voters. "We appeal to people who no longer expect anything from the political system." In the EU elections on June 9, the aim is to win a mandate. The electoral successes in the regional elections in Graz and Salzburg may have increased the level of awareness.
