Knife attack on police officer during checkpoint

After several incidents, a large-scale weapons ban zone was introduced in the Reumannplatz/Keplerplatz area on March 30. Since then, "Action sharp" has been in force and the "Krone" has already accompanied several priority actions. On Friday evening at around 7:30 p.m., there were dramatic scenes during another check by the riot unit. An apparently intoxicated migrant suddenly threw glass bottles at the officers during the operation.