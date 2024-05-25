Once a celebrated star
Million-euro share deals: Top manager in thriller (56)
Once a celebrated stock market star in Germany, our financial market supervisory authority is also investigating Werner Lanthaler from Upper Austria. This also involves unauthorized insider knowledge.
Once again, a business thriller involving an Austrian who was once celebrated as a star on the German stock exchange floor is making headlines in our neighboring country. After Wirecard manager Markus Braun, who was indicted on suspicion of fraud among other things, Upper Austrian-born Werner Lanthaler is now being targeted.
More than 10 million euros annual salary
With an annual salary of more than ten million euros, Lanthaler was once the top earner among listed German companies and ran the biotech company Evotec with its 2,200 employees with great success. But in January of this year, dark clouds gathered over what had been a showcase career. The 56-year-old unexpectedly resigned from his position as CEO. The share price collapsed as a result.
Explosive background
The potentially explosive background gradually became known. The apparently not entirely voluntary departure of the father of two is said to have involved deals worth millions on the stock exchange. In any case, the German supervisory authority is investigating whether the former top manager violated transparency obligations when trading in Evotec shares. Although this is permitted in principle, the management boards or supervisory boards of listed companies are obliged to report such purchases or sales in good time.
This also involves unauthorized insider knowledge. According to the delayed notifications, Werner Lanthaler had bought Evotec shares for EUR 4.8 million and sold them for around seven million in 36 share transactions in the years 2021 to 2023 just a few days before his resignation. Still a profit of almost 50 percent. The former CEO faces a fine of up to half a million euros for each possible breach of duty.
As has now become known, the Austrian Financial Market Authority is also investigating the Austrian businessman! "We cannot provide any information on ongoing investigations," said an FMA spokesperson meaningfully in response to a Krone inquiry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.