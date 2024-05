Misolic in the main competition at the Grand Slam for the first time

Ofner meets Atmane

Misolic had reached the third and final round of elimination for the first time in his eighth attempt at one of the four Grand Slam events. This means that there are two Austrians in the singles main draw with Austria's No. 1 Sebastian Ofner, who will face Frenchman Terence Atmane in the first round of the second major of the year, which starts on Sunday. Red-white-red is not represented in the women's singles.