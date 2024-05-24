Vorteilswelt
Death drama in Tyrol

Boy (3) starved to death: detention requested against parents

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 11:05

The public prosecutor's office has decided: an application for pre-trial detention was made on Friday morning against the parents of the three-year-old boy from the Tyrolean district of Kufstein, who was found dead in the family home at the beginning of this week. The case is being investigated on suspicion of murder - the child is said to have starved to death in agony.

comment0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, the parents (aged 25 and 26) were arrested after being hospitalized due to a mental state of emergency. The first interrogations followed on Thursday, and on Friday morning the public prosecutor's office decided to apply for pre-trial detention.

Zitat Icon

According to the investigations so far, it is suspected that the parents failed to provide the three-year-old boy with adequate food and fluids for a period of at least several weeks.

(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

StA-Sprecher Hansjörg Mayr

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

According to the investigations so far, it is suspected that the parents "failed to provide the three-year-old boy with adequate food and fluids over a period of at least several weeks and to contact a doctor despite the obvious deterioration in his state of health and his apparent weight loss", said StA spokesman Hansjörg Mayr.

Death due to "massive malnutrition"
The boy was found lying dead in his bed in the late morning of Whit Monday after his father called the police. According to preliminary autopsy results, the three-year-old child died "due to massive malnutrition".

In any case, further investigations will continue to clarify the extent to which "the child's death could have other medical causes." So far, however, there are no indications of this.

Father remains silent, mother's statement
"While the father has so far exercised his right not to testify, the mother stated that the child had been ill in recent weeks and had no appetite. A visit to the doctor was planned for the near future," said prosecution spokesperson Mayr about the questioning so far.

The regional court will soon decide whether there is an urgent suspicion and grounds for detention and therefore whether pre-trial detention should be imposed.

Family so far inconspicuous to the authorities
Three other siblings were placed in the care of child and youth welfare services. However, the girls (aged 1, 3 and 6) did not show any signs of abuse. The family had also not previously been conspicuous to the authorities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
