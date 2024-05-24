After death bites
1800 euro fine for one human life causes uproar
Incomprehension characterizes the comments on the "Krone" report after the reduction of the sentence for the Mühlviertel woman whose dogs had bitten a jogger to death. The "Krone" asked why it was possible for 1800 euros to be sufficient instead of a harsh prison sentence. And why the amount is so low.
"This fine is just enough for a small dog bite with a scratch that needs to be treated with a plaster. But certainly not for a mauled jogger with fatal consequences" - or "Our jurisdiction is a joke...and a mockery for the victims": Our report on the dog owner from Naarn generated hundreds of comments on krone.at. As reported, the 38-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison, five months of which were unconditional, for involuntary manslaughter at the Linz Regional Court at the beginning of March. However, it has now become known that the woman from Mühlviertel did not have to go to prison. Her prison sentence was commuted to a fine of 1800 euros. This corresponds to 300 daily rates, which were set at six euros each.
Why the sentence was reduced
But why? After the verdict, her dog liability insurance company paid the relatives of the jogger Herta A. (60) 40,000 euros in compensation. Defense lawyer Philipp Wohlmacher subsequently applied for the sentence to be reduced. The public prosecutor's office also had no objections, according to Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the Linz regional court.
The husband and son of the jogger who was killed were awarded a total of 40,000 euros in compensation for grief, and this money has already been paid out.
Walter Eichinger, Sprecher und Vizepräsident des Landesgerichts Linz
"Insurance needed time"
"In itself, the payment would have been a significant mitigating factor at the trial, but the insurance company still needed time, which is why I subsequently applied for this payment as a mitigating factor," says defense lawyer Philipp Wohlmacher. "My client has two caring responsibilities, i.e. children, she is still on sick leave and has little income."
Daily rate is calculated according to income
According to Section 19 of the Criminal Code, the daily rate is to be calculated according to the personal circumstances and financial capacity of the offender and set at a minimum of four euros. One day's substitute imprisonment corresponds to two daily rates.
Trauma rehab for dog owner
The 38-year-old still has to undergo trauma rehab. According to Wohlmacher, she wrote her two statements on Facebook on the advice of her doctors, but no further postings are to follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.