1800 euro fine for one human life causes uproar

"This fine is just enough for a small dog bite with a scratch that needs to be treated with a plaster. But certainly not for a mauled jogger with fatal consequences" - or "Our jurisdiction is a joke...and a mockery for the victims": Our report on the dog owner from Naarn generated hundreds of comments on krone.at. As reported, the 38-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison, five months of which were unconditional, for involuntary manslaughter at the Linz Regional Court at the beginning of March. However, it has now become known that the woman from Mühlviertel did not have to go to prison. Her prison sentence was commuted to a fine of 1800 euros. This corresponds to 300 daily rates, which were set at six euros each.