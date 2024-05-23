If you get informed early, you have to pay for it yourself

Claudia Hemetsberger-Wasserbauer has prepared herself well for caring for her frail mother. She spent six months on care leave. In the jungle of elderly care, the Salzburg native still needs a lot of knowledge.

"In our case, it's about nutrition, exercise and other topics," says Hemetsberger-Wasserbauer. She has booked almost all the training courses for relatives offered by Salzburger Hilfswerk in Puch - and is therefore an exception.