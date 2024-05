Liverpool v Wolverhampton – LIVE from 5pm

Mailbox overflowing

The German also gave an insight into how much encouragement he has received from fans around the world. "If I answered all that, I'd still be sitting here in 2028. I have to apologize for not being able to read them all," said Klopp in response to countless letters and emails. Some lines have moved him to tears in recent days, he admitted openly. And he hadn't been able to fulfil all of his friends' wishes either: "I simply couldn't organize enough tickets for the last game."