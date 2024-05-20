Vorteilswelt
Krankl &amp; Monti concrete

The Goleador sets the Nordkette on fire

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 18:00

Ralph "The Voice" Schader brings Goleador Hans Krankl and the Viennese cult band Monti Beton to Innsbruck this summer.

comment0 Kommentare

The sensation is perfect. It's been 30 years since Hans Krankl was coach of FC Tirol. "I was the stadium announcer at the Tivoli back then and was always there live. Hans always motivated the team with the phrase 'The Nordkette must burn'. That was the idea of organizing a concert with him on the Seegrube," Schader explains in an interview with the "Krone". The Goleador was immediately enthusiastic about the idea: "Hey Ralph, you're amazing. Of course I like that!"

Zitat Icon

A wonderful mixture, presented in the typical Monti Beton style - with humor and appropriate bon mots. To laugh and sing along!

Ralph Schader

Schader then contacted Thomas Schroll, Managing Director of the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn, who will now also be organizing this spectacle: Johann K. and Monti Beton will be playing live on the Seegrube on August 23. You can hear the good old hits from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the best-known Austropop hits from 1970 and 1980 and an excerpt from the latest program "Il Spettacolo Italo-Americano".

Michael Fally from krone.at will also be performing. (Bild: M. Fally)
Michael Fally from krone.at will also be performing.
(Bild: M. Fally)

The supporting program is also worth hearing and seeing: Michael Fally, head of sport at Krone TV and krone.at in his day job, will set the mood with his guitar. "Advance ticket sales have already started and are going well," says the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn. Many celebrities from the world of sport will also be attending the concert - including, of course, some of Hans Krankl's companions.

Tickets (45 euros including ascent and descent) are now available in the Innsbruck Nordkettenbahn ticket store or online: www.nordkette.com/events/detail/konzert-monti-beton-johann-k

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Gassler
Markus Gassler
