The Goleador sets the Nordkette on fire

The sensation is perfect. It's been 30 years since Hans Krankl was coach of FC Tirol. "I was the stadium announcer at the Tivoli back then and was always there live. Hans always motivated the team with the phrase 'The Nordkette must burn'. That was the idea of organizing a concert with him on the Seegrube," Schader explains in an interview with the "Krone". The Goleador was immediately enthusiastic about the idea: "Hey Ralph, you're amazing. Of course I like that!"