The 19th Unterhaus Gala in the livestream

A special kind of soccer festival

Twice a year, the Krone sports editorial team invites clubs from the east to the Unterhaus Gala and ensures an unforgettable evening for 21 clubs from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland. As usual, the evening will be hosted by Rapid legend Andy Marek. There will also be a great competition in which all spectators can vote for their club on site. So fans, players and club officials who stayed at home should get ready, as there is an attractive prize for the club with the most votes.