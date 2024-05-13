KPÖ election campaign kick-off
“We want to show where the shoe pinches”
Since the election success of the KPÖ Plus in Salzburg and Innsbruck, the chances of entering the National Council are good. On Tuesday, KPÖ lead candidate Tobias Schweiger presents the election campaign program. Plus: How the KPÖ leader is involved in the Schilling affair.
If Salzburg's Kay-Michael Dankl were to run as the national top candidate, the KPÖ's entry into parliament would almost be a foregone conclusion. Dankl's electoral successes in the regional elections and a few weeks ago in the mayoral election for the city of Salzburg have caused a sensation throughout Austria. Tobias Schweiger, on the other hand, is a politically unknown quantity.
Housing key issue for communists
On Tuesday, the 33-year-old KPÖ top candidate will present the deep red program. The key issue for the Communists is and remains affordable housing. "Many issues are linked to housing. For example, the ecological question. If housing is no longer affordable in the city, people will move to the countryside. This has an impact on the environment," says Schweiger. This is why the focus remains on the KPÖ's decades-long success story.
Despite the upswing in the past two years, the communists are not thinking of renaming the party. After all, communism failed in the Eastern Bloc countries and communist rulers such as Josef Stalin are now regarded as mass murderers. "Stalin broke with the idea of communism. The KPÖ Plus fights for the basic values of communism," says Schweiger, justifying the insistence on the name KPÖ.
Beer party appeals to a different group
The Communists do not see the fact that the Beer Party is now also running in the National Council elections as competition. "We have no worries about that. Anyone who votes for the Beer Party wants to show that the political system is a caper. The communists, on the other hand, want to show where the shoe pinches," Schweiger explains the difference.
"I'm Schilling's ex-friend, but I'm not the author of the accusations "
The Communists are also indirectly affected by the Lena Schilling case. Some media have already reported that a disappointed ex-boyfriend of Lena Schilling contacted the Bohrn Mena couple after the break-up and showed them the chats in which Schilling had made the allegations of domestic violence. Tobias Schweiger is mentioned here behind closed doors because he was in a relationship with Schilling until a few months ago.
"I'll just say three things about that. Yes, I was in a relationship with Lena Schilling. I broke up with her. We talked about her suspicions, but I'm not the author and I didn't show any chats. Veronika Born Mena approached me, but she was already aware of Lena's accusations," Schweiger told the "Krone" newspaper. The Bohrn Mena couple have now filed a defamation complaint against Schilling with the public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.