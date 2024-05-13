CLUBS WATCH OUT!
Free EURO collector’s cards for your youth department
UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany is getting closer and the anticipation is also huge in Austria. Young and old around the world are already enthusiastic about collecting the associated stickers and cards. Topps is supporting this enthusiasm by providing all participating youth sections of Austrian soccer teams with 300 packs of Match Attax cards for UEFA EURO 2024 free of charge.
Without the Austrian amateur clubs, many of today's soccer stars would never have had the opportunity to shine on the big stage. In order to support the youth departments of these clubs and bring joy to the stars of tomorrow, Topps is providing your club with 300 packs of UEFA EURO 2024 Match Attax free of charge. We ask you to pass these on directly to the youth players in your club.
In Match Attax you will find the best teams and players in European soccer. The cards can not only be collected, but also played! They include top players such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as soccer legends such as Zinédine Zidane, Wayne Rooney and Xavi. You can find all further information about the cards and TOPPS at de.topps.com
Get your trading cards
Fill in the contact form below with the address of your soccer club and you will receive the 300 Match Attax card packs for UEFA EURO 2024 completely free of charge. No hidden fees or shipping costs - just the joy of collecting!
Win a kit for your club
But that's not all! Topps is also giving away other attractive prizes for your club. Win not only original EURO training balls for the whole team, but also a completely new kit set and super cool Match Attax product packages to expand your collection of top player cards.
How to take part
- Upload a really cool and innovative picture of the kids with Topps Match Attax packs to your official Instagram channel
- Use the following hashtag: #ToppsMatchAttax
- Tag @topps_en
The most creative photos will be rewarded. The winners will be randomly selected after the end of the competition and notified via Instagram by TOPPS. The closing date for entries is May 26, 23:59.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.