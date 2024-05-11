NOAA: Earth experiences strongest solar storm since 2003

Danger for high-tech infrastructure

Solar storms can cause a state of emergency. They are not a danger to the earth, but they are to the high-tech world. During a solar storm, high-energy particles and a massive plasma cloud race towards the planets and can massively disrupt the infrastructure on and around the Earth. This was painfully experienced two years ago by the private US space company SpaceX, which lost around 40 of its satellites as a result of a solar storm.