Fraudster gang lures victims with sad stories

Since the police or nephew scam, we know from painful experience that fictitious stories that sound particularly sad are often used by brazen fraudsters. On March 19, a stranger on Mariahilfer Strasse tried it in a very creative way. She told a Viennese woman a tearful story. She still owed her trafficker money. Because the victim obviously had a big heart, she ran to the nearest bank branch and handed over thousands of euros to the alleged refugee.