Next beer brand faces an uncertain future

A few days ago, it came as a bitter shock to "Villacher" fans when the parent company Brau Union announced that the beer would no longer be brewed in Carinthia, but in Puntigam. The uncertain future of a total of 28 employees also came as a shock. However, the Villach site is not only where the "Villacher" is produced. A few years ago, Brau Union relocated the production of "Schleppe Bier" to the Drau city.