This talented politician will definitely not “go swimming”

A tight-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline, high heels and a self-confident demeanor: Julia Breitwieser knows what she can do. After all, as a young politician in Thalheim, she promptly came second in the mayoral election. Ahead of Deputy Mayor Norbert Mayr(FPÖ) and Ralph Schallmeiner, member of the National Council for the Greens. "That was good for me. After all, they said beforehand that my application was just for show,'" Breitwieser says proudly. And briefly describes how she got into politics in the first place.