Billionaire Benko asks for state support

Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt is filing for a special form of bankruptcy. At Kika-Leiner, things are tense as well: 4000 employees are working on short-time. The rescue shield proceedings are a milder form of insolvency. Similar to what is known as the “Chapter 11” system in the US, under this model, creditors do not have access to the assets of the company during the restructuring. The model is usually applied when financial insolvency is looming.

