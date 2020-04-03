Billionaire Benko asks for state support

Profil-Verwaltung
Abo-Service
ePaper
Newsletter
Community
Gewinnspiele
Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
In Grossbritannien
Fünfjähriges Kind starb an Coronavirus
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Anschober über Erlass:
„Wollen uns positive Entwicklung nicht zerstören“
(Bild: AP)
Bei Kontrollposten
Fehlende Maske: Mann auf Philippinen erschossen
Welt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
In Grossbritannien
Fünfjähriges Kind starb an Coronavirus
(Bild: AP)
Bei Kontrollposten
Fehlende Maske: Mann auf Philippinen erschossen
(Bild: AFP)
Bluttat in Frankreich
Messerattacke endet mit Toten und Schwerverletzten
Politik
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Anschober über Erlass:
„Wollen uns positive Entwicklung nicht zerstören“
Nationalratspräsident Wolfgang Sobotka (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Grüne gegen Zwang
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kritik von FPÖ & NEOS
Familienbesuche: Erlass regelt heuer das Osterfest
Österreich
(Bild: APA/FF ILLMITZ)
Black Hawk im Einsatz
500-Hektar-Schilfbrand wütete am Neusiedler See
(Bild: zeitungsfoto.at/Liebl Daniel)
100 Meter abgestürzt
Tödlicher Alpinunfall im Tiroler Außerfern
(Bild: APA/Hans Klaus Techt)
Über 11.700 Infizierte
Corona-Krise in Österreich: Die aktuellen Zahlen
Bundesländer
Der verschmutzte Gablitzbach (Bild: Michael Cech)
Übeltäter gesucht:
Umweltalarm im Dorfbach
Bis zu 10.000 Analysen kann das Labor pro Tag durchführen. (Bild: AFP)
In Eugendorf
Labor will bis zu 10.000 Tests pro Tag durchführen
(Bild: dpa-Zentralbild/Britta Pedersen)
Coronavirus in OÖ:
Zwei neue Todesfälle, 9 Post-Mitarbeiter infiziert
Wirtschaft
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de (Symbolbild))
Zuschuss bis zu 75%
Corona-Hilfsfonds: So kommen Firmen zu ihrem Geld
Finanzminister Gernot Blümel (ÖVP) in der „ZiB 2“ (Bild: ORF)
Hilfe für Wirtschaft
Blümel: „Das Budgetdefizit wird gewaltig sein“
(Bild: Archiv, APA/Helmut Fohringer, krone.at-Grafik)
Ballast abwerfen
Milliardär Benko will Corona-Gewinner sein
Wissen
(Bild: © 2020 EPFL)
Projekt SmartBra
Von Studenten entwickelter BH erkennt Brustkrebs
(Bild: Screenshot/youtube.com)
Tröpfchen fliegen weit
Dieses Video zeigt, warum wir Maske tragen sollten
Symbolbild (Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Schnell einsatzbereit
TU Wien entwirft einfaches Sauerstoff-Gerät
Viral
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Big Apple menschenleer
New York: Stille in der Stadt, die niemals schläft
Lucio Dolcetta (82) hält sich mit Rudern am Balkon fit. (Bild: youtube.com/la Nuova di Venezia e Mestre)
Corona-Ausgangssperre
Venezianer (82) bleibt fit mit „Trocken-Gondeln“
(Bild: APA/AFP/STR)
Ungewöhnliche Methode
Polizist warnt mit „Coronavirus-Pferd“ vor Seuche
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Widerstand geleistet
Gegen Corona-Maßnahmen verstoßen: Zwei Festnahmen
(Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
Wollte zu „Ex“
39-Jährigen in Stiegenhaus mit Messer attackiert
Nachrichten aus meinem Bundesland

Die Bekanntgabe Ihres
Bundeslandes hilft uns, Sie mit noch regionaleren Inhalten zu versorgen.

NÖ / Bgld.
Der verschmutzte Gablitzbach (Bild: Michael Cech)
Übeltäter gesucht:
Umweltalarm im Dorfbach
(Bild: P. Huber)
Corona-Krise:
Gemeindekassen im Minus
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kampf gegen das Virus
Desinfektionsmittel für die Volkshilfe
Oberösterreich
(Bild: dpa-Zentralbild/Britta Pedersen)
Coronavirus in OÖ:
Zwei neue Todesfälle, 9 Post-Mitarbeiter infiziert
Ringer Daniel Gastl als Traktor-Zieher. (Bild: Daniel Gastl)
(Kein) Stillstand
Sportler entwickeln ihre eigenen Trainingsmethoden
(Bild: Lauber/laumat.at Matthias)
Erschreckende Bilanz:
11 Verkehrstote in drei Monaten in Oberösterreich
Steiermark
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Aktuelle Entwicklungen
Corona: Studierende fordern ihre Gebühren zurück
(Bild: Stock.Adobe.Com)
Online-Kurs:
Wir tanzen gemeinsam gegen die Krise
Alexander Posch und Harald Irka (Bild: Philipp Lihotzky)
Bio-Gemüse-Spende
Haubenköche übernehmen Garten-Patenschaft
Kärnten
(Bild: zVg)
Gegen Jojo-Effekt
Pflegeheime und Spitäler: „Besuchsverbot bleibt“
(Bild: Hermann Sobe)
Bewohner gerettet
Bettgestell brannte in Morgenstunden lichterloh
Auch der Wörthersee ist betroffen. (Bild: Leserreporter/ Brigitte S. )
Corona-Liveticker
Mögliche Sperre der Kärntner Seen angedacht
Salzburg
Bis zu 10.000 Analysen kann das Labor pro Tag durchführen. (Bild: AFP)
In Eugendorf
Labor will bis zu 10.000 Tests pro Tag durchführen
Die EM in Alkmaar 2019 war für Hirschbichler ein Karriere-Highlight (Bild: Frontalvision)
RADSPORT
Ohne Musi spielt es auch kein Geld
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Herbert Lehmann)
„Nur drei Bier“
Alkolenker im Pinzgau hatte 2,8 Promille intus
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Bild: zeitungsfoto.at/Liebl Daniel)
100 Meter abgestürzt
Tödlicher Alpinunfall im Tiroler Außerfern
Symbolfoto (Bild: ©Kzenon - stock.adobe.com)
Tiroler Industrie
IV-Präsident: „Rasch zurück zur Normalität!“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Betroffene vorerkrankt
Corona: Zahl der Todesfälle steigt in Tirol auf 34
Sport
Sport
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Mert Müldür im Talk
Ex-Rapidler in Italien: „Muss Bilder nicht sehen“
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Mit 19 Leuten im Hotel
Corona: Serbischer Profi-Kicker verhaftet
(Bild: GEPA)
Präsident warnt
Abstieg wäre für St. Pölten „existenzbedrohend“
Fußball
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Mert Müldür im Talk
Ex-Rapidler in Italien: „Muss Bilder nicht sehen“
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Mit 19 Leuten im Hotel
Corona: Serbischer Profi-Kicker verhaftet
(Bild: GEPA)
Präsident warnt
Abstieg wäre für St. Pölten „existenzbedrohend“
Motorsport
(Bild: GEPA )
Ecclestone und Co.
Scharf! Mit Vollgas bis ins hohe Alter
(Bild: AFP)
Rennen erst später?
F1 kämpft um Rennen: Spielberg „stets bereit“
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Hat schon drei Töchter
Ex-F1-Boss Ecclestone wird mit 89 wieder Vater
Formel 1
(Bild: GEPA )
Ecclestone und Co.
Scharf! Mit Vollgas bis ins hohe Alter
(Bild: AFP)
Rennen erst später?
F1 kämpft um Rennen: Spielberg „stets bereit“
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Hat schon drei Töchter
Ex-F1-Boss Ecclestone wird mit 89 wieder Vater
Wintersport
(Bild: ÖSV)
Michael Hayböck
ÖSV-Adler zeigt Übungen im Vierfüßlerstand
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Bernie Gruber im Talk
„Die Welt stürzte ein, ich saß weinend am Boden“
(Bild: Instagram)
„Kein Pubs!“
Lindsey, was kracht denn da bei dieser Einlage?
Tennis
(Bild: GEPA, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Corona-Wirkung
Scharapowa langweilt sich: „Schreibt mir!“
(Bild: AP)
Kritisiert Massnahmen?
Umstrittene Tweets! Becker warnt vor Corona-Panik
(Bild: GEPA)
Tennis
Paszek plant Comeback nach Ende der Corona-Krise
Sport-Mix
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Ausnahmeregelungen
Kogler: Lockerung für Spitzensportler kommt bald
(Bild: GEPA, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ehemann positiv
Quarantäne-Übergewicht! Coach-Sorge um Turnerinnen
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Daheim unschlagbar
Smith: Nine-Darter bei Wohltätigkeits-Spaß
Sportwetten
Videos
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Mert Müldür im Talk
Ex-Rapidler in Italien: „Muss Bilder nicht sehen“
(Bild: Dazn)
Cyber-Training
Comeback bei Bayern: Robben schwitzt mit den Stars
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Bernie Gruber im Talk
„Die Welt stürzte ein, ich saß weinend am Boden“
Adabei
Adabei
Jennifer Aniston (Bild: 2019 Getty Images)
Quarantäne-Hobby
Jen Aniston witzelt über ihre „neue Zwangsneurose“
Logan Williams spielte unter anderem in der Serie „The Flash“ mit. Jetzt starb der Jungschauspieler im Alter von nur 16 Jahren. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Logan Williams
„The Flash“-Star mit nur 16 Jahren gestorben
Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom (Bild: 2019 Getty Images)
Es wird ein ...
Perry und Bloom verraten Baby-Geschlecht
Lifestyle
Modemacher La Hong mit seinen Mundschutz-Masken (Bild: APA/LA HONG)
Modische Schutzmasken
Austro-Designer kommen mit Produktion kaum nach
(Bild: www.PPS.at)
„König der Schuhe“ tot
Sergio Rossi am Coronavirus gestorben
Kylie Jenner (Bild: instagram.com/kyliejenner)
Couch-Liebling
So wird die Jogginghose zum Styling-Hit
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Erfolgsmusiker im Talk
Julian Le Play: „Brauche wirklich nicht raunzen“
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Schock für TV-Starlet
Taras schlimmstes Date: „Grindig und erbärmlich“
(Bild: AFP)
In Krise noch mehr?
Das waren Hollywoods schlimmste Scheidungen
Pop-Kultur
(Bild: AFP)
Prominente Sprecher
Disney+ feiert „Earth Month“ mit neuen Naturfilmen
(Bild: obs/Egmont Ehapa Media GmbH; Stephanie Engel/Pummeleinhorn GmbH., stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Gewinnspiel
„Pummel & Friends“: Das flauschige neue Magazin!
(Bild: obs/Egmont Ehapa Media GmbH/ ASTERIX®- OBELIX®- IDEFIX®/© 2020 LES EDITIONS ALBERT RENE/GOSCINNY - UDERZO)
krone.at-Gewinnspiel
Asterix klärt im gallischen „Faktenchecker“ auf
Kino
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels" (Bild: EPA)
Kommt erst 2022
Disney verschiebt „Indiana Jones 5“ neuerlich
Tom Cruise als Capt. Pete „Maverick“ Mitchell in „Top Gun: Maverick“ (Bild: Paramount Pictures)
Start verschoben
„Top Gun: Maverick“: Weihnachts- statt Sommer-Hit
(Bild: Warner Bros./DC Entertainment)
Wegen Coronavirus
Auch „Wonder Woman“ zieht später in Kino-Schlacht
Kino-Programm
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels" (Bild: EPA)
Kommt erst 2022
Disney verschiebt „Indiana Jones 5“ neuerlich
Tom Cruise als Capt. Pete „Maverick“ Mitchell in „Top Gun: Maverick“ (Bild: Paramount Pictures)
Start verschoben
„Top Gun: Maverick“: Weihnachts- statt Sommer-Hit
(Bild: Warner Bros./DC Entertainment)
Wegen Coronavirus
Auch „Wonder Woman“ zieht später in Kino-Schlacht
Musik
(Bild: kobalt, warp, brainfeeder, verve, 4ad, warner music, blue note, terrible records, pias, domino records, elektra, napalm records, krone.at-Grafik)
Nichts verpassen!
KW 14 - die wichtigsten Neuerscheinungen der Woche
(Bild: AP, youtube.com/Bill Withers, krone.at-Grafik)
Wurde 81 Jahre alt
„Ain‘t No Sunshine“-Sänger Bill Withers gestorben
(Bild: Ines Frischenschlager, Llt Records, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Mavi Phoenix: „Es sollte immer Respekt da sein“
Medien
(Bild: AFP)
Prominente Sprecher
Disney+ feiert „Earth Month“ mit neuen Naturfilmen
(Bild: APA/dpa/Marius Becker, APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, krone.at-Grafik)
Harte Zeiten
Milliardär Benko will Staatshilfe: Medienspiegel
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
ÖWA Plus 2019-IV
2.989.470 Unique User: Leserrekord für krone.at
Digital
Digital
Nationalratspräsident Wolfgang Sobotka (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Grüne gegen Zwang
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
Das Grabtuch zählt zu den meistbesuchten Sehenswürdigkeiten in Turin. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Zum allerersten Mal
Turiner Grabtuch wird am Karsamstag online gezeigt
(Bild: ©Love the wind - stock.adobe.com)
Überteuerte Angebote
Trockenhefe im Internet „fast teurer als Silber“
Web
Nationalratspräsident Wolfgang Sobotka (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Grüne gegen Zwang
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
Das Grabtuch zählt zu den meistbesuchten Sehenswürdigkeiten in Turin. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Zum allerersten Mal
Turiner Grabtuch wird am Karsamstag online gezeigt
(Bild: ©Love the wind - stock.adobe.com)
Überteuerte Angebote
Trockenhefe im Internet „fast teurer als Silber“
Elektronik
(Bild: P. Huber)
Beim Reparieren
Akku explodierte: 59-Jähriger schwer verletzt
(Bild: © 2020 EPFL)
Projekt SmartBra
Von Studenten entwickelter BH erkennt Brustkrebs
(Bild: Volkswagen AG)
Hilfe gegen Corona
VW produziert im 3D-Druck Teile für Gesichtsschutz
Spiele
(Bild: Square Enix)
Kult-Rollenspiel
„Final Fantasy VII Remake“: Der finale Trailer!
(Bild: YouTube)
Logistische Probleme
„The Last of Us 2“ auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben
(Bild: mortalshell.com)
„Dark Souls“-Rivale
„Mortal Shell“: Action-Rollenspiel angekündigt
Medien
(Bild: AFP)
Prominente Sprecher
Disney+ feiert „Earth Month“ mit neuen Naturfilmen
(Bild: APA/dpa/Marius Becker, APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, krone.at-Grafik)
Harte Zeiten
Milliardär Benko will Staatshilfe: Medienspiegel
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
ÖWA Plus 2019-IV
2.989.470 Unique User: Leserrekord für krone.at
Digitale Trends
(Bild: Dyson/Joseph Khakshouri, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Luftreiniger bringen Linderung für Allergiker
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Tipp der Woche
So verbinden Sie Ihren Rechner mit dem Fernseher
(Bild: Dominik Erlinger, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
108 Megapixel und 5G: Das ist Samsungs Galaxy S20
ePaper
krone mobile
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: Otto Samwald)
Vogelbeobachtung
Sitzt das Rotschwanzerl auch vor Ihrem Fenster?
(Bild: Christa Schirl, krone.at-Grafik)
SERIE „KRISENFEST“
Schenken macht glücklich!
(Bild: peterschreiber.media/stock.adobe.com)
Kreuzschmerzen
Home Office und Stress - der Rücken muss es büßen
Life
(Bild: Christa Schirl, krone.at-Grafik)
SERIE „KRISENFEST“
Schenken macht glücklich!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit „Krone“-Umfrage!
Kinder wollen fair behandelt werden
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, City4U-Grafik)
Hilfe in Corona-Krise:
„Was tun? Ich durfte nicht zur Beerdigung gehen“
Reisen & Urlaub
Französische Staatsbürger warten auf dem Flughafen in Bangkok auf den Rückflug nach Europa. (Bild: AFP)
Chefdiplomant warnt
250.000 EU-Bürger noch im Ausland gestrandet
(Bild: AFP)
1400 Jobs in Gefahr
Statt Kurzarbeit: Lufthansa prüft Germanwings-Ende
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Corona-Verordnung
Hotels in Österreich bleiben bis Ende April zu
Fitness
(Bild: krone.tv)
Yogabase@home
Immer im Flow bleiben mit dem Sonnengruß
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Neue Studie enthüllt:
99 % der Cerealien für Kinder sind viel zu süß!
(Bild: krone.tv)
Yogabase@home
Wir wecken unseren Körper mit dem Sonnengruß auf
Gesund
(Bild: peterschreiber.media/stock.adobe.com)
Kreuzschmerzen
Home Office und Stress - der Rücken muss es büßen
(Bild: APA/dpa/Patrick Pleul)
Suchtgefahr
Alkohol ist in der Krise immer ein „Brenner“
Künftig ist das Einkaufen in Supermärkten nur mehr mit Schutzmasken erlaubt. (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Pflicht beim Einkaufen
So tragen Sie die Mund-Nasen-Schutzmaske richtig
Tierecke
(Bild: Otto Samwald)
Vogelbeobachtung
Sitzt das Rotschwanzerl auch vor Ihrem Fenster?
Ein Leben voller Qualen: „Krone“-Leser wollen nicht länger wegschauen und fordern ein Ende der grausamen Tiertransporte quer durch Europa bis nach Afrika und Asien. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Wegen Corona-Virus
Kontrollen für EU-Tiertransporte gelockert!
(Bild: Lukas Pratschker, school-of-dog.at)
Daheim mit Tier
Tipp 20: Ab in die Box
Ratgeber
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps für Eltern
Trotz Ausnahmesituation: Erziehung ohne schimpfen
(Bild: Christa Schirl, krone.at-Grafik)
Serie „Krisenfest“
Wie wir jetzt dem Sturm trotzen
(Bild: ©zakalinka - stock.adobe.com (Symbolfoto))
Lost in Isolation
Hochsensibel in Quarantäne: Ruhe in der Krise
Kulinarik
(Bild: ©DANLIN Media GmbH - stock.adobe.com)
Grüne Küche
Spinat-Gnocchi, hausgemacht
(Bild: ©Dušan Zidar - stock.adobe.com)
Grüne Küche
Mangoldsuppe
(Bild: ©Dušan Zidar - stock.adobe.com)
Grüne Küche
Brennnesselpesto
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: mydays.de/iStock)
Ich fühl mich wohl!
Tipps für perfekte Hygge-Momente
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Trotz Zahlungsverzug
Ministerin: Strom und Gas werden nicht abgedreht
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Coronavirus
Offene Gärtnereien setzen jetzt auf Zustellung
Krone Special Deal
(Bild: specialDeal)
Hoch hinaus
Per Segelflieger die Tiroler Alpen erleben!
(Bild: specialDeal)
Jetzt Urlaub planen
Familienhit inmitten Kärntner Bergen & Seen
(Bild: specialDeal)
Gratis Tankgutschein
Tirols Zauber erleben: Energie tanken im Stubaital
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche Spezial: Sellerie-Schnitzel
(Bild: ©JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com)
36,50 Euro winken!
Wir suchen die besten Gerichte für unsere Kleinen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Mousse au Chocolat mit Whisky
Wohnwelten
(Bild: Feverpitch/Shotshop.com)
So nicht!
Die 5 häufigsten Planungsfehler im Bad
(Bild: XXXLutz )
Ärger vermeiden
7 Fehler bei der Küchenplanung
(Bild: T.Garben)
Klein aber oho
So kommt Ihr Mini-Bad groß raus
Auto
(Bild: BMW)
Weltpremiere!
BMW R18: Münchner Riesenboxer endlich Wirklichkeit
(Bild: Stephan Schätzl)
Corona-Toleranz:
§57a-Pickerlfrist wird per Gesetz verlängert
(Bild: APA/PRIVAT)
So fährt Österreich
Corona-Krise: Viele Menschen legen ihr Auto still
Trends
Trends
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Geschenke, Deko & Co.
Hier finden Sie alles fürs Osterfest
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Keine Reise möglich?
Diese Filme sind das beste Mittel gegen Fernweh!
(Bild: ©BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com)
Reparieren & Basteln
Diese Werkzeugsets sollte jeder im Haus haben
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Geschenke, Deko & Co.
Hier finden Sie alles fürs Osterfest
(Bild: ©BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com)
Reparieren & Basteln
Diese Werkzeugsets sollte jeder im Haus haben
(Bild: ©Sebastian - stock.adobe.com)
Gute Luft
Luftbefeuchter schaffen ein angenehmes Raumklima
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: ©Sebastian - stock.adobe.com)
Gute Luft
Luftbefeuchter schaffen ein angenehmes Raumklima
(Bild: ©Ralf Geithe - stock.adobe.com)
Der Balkon im März
Dank dieser Heizstrahler kann man draußen sitzen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Für die Zeit zu Hause
Diese Notebooks & Tablets sind jetzt günstiger
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: Inchi Gold, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Gold aus der Flasche
Ist dieses das gesündeste Speiseöl überhaupt?
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schokohasen & Co.
Diese Süßigkeiten dürfen zu Ostern nicht fehlen
(Bild: ©Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)
Kennen Sie Zichorie?
Dieses Naturprodukt ersetzt Kaffee und Süßes!
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps für Eltern
Trotz Ausnahmesituation: Erziehung ohne schimpfen
(Bild: ©Геннадий Кулиненко - stock.adobe.com)
Bei Kindern
Was ist derzeit das beliebteste Spielzeug?
(Bild: ©Ekaterina Pokrovsky - stock.adobe.com)
Für eine ruhige Nacht
Ein Nachtlicht hilft Babys beim Einschlafen
Mode & Beauty
(Bild: ©tverdohlib - stock.adobe.com)
Kein Friseur offen?
So schneiden Sie Ihre Haare richtig!
(Bild: Racle Fotodesign/stock.adobe.com)
Nach dem Händewaschen
Pflegen Sie Ihre Haut mit heimischen Produkten!
(Bild: ©Eigens - stock.adobe.com)
Lieber aus Bambus
Herkömmliche Wattestäbchen kauft kaum noch jemand
Games & Technik
(Bild: AFP)
Spiele für PS4 & Co.
Mit diesen Game-Downloads legen Sie sofort los
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Wenig Speicherplatz?
Warum Festplatten, SD & USB jetzt nützlich sind
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Für die Zeit zu Hause
Diese Notebooks & Tablets sind jetzt günstiger
Unterhaltung
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Keine Reise möglich?
Diese Filme sind das beste Mittel gegen Fernweh!
(Bild: Tierney/stock.adobe.com)
„Kindle“ reduziert
Ein E-Reader ist perfekt für die Zeit zu Hause
(Bild: ©Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)
Kein Abo notwendig!
Bei Amazon gibt‘s jetzt Gratis-Hörbücher
Vergleich
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Geschenke, Deko & Co.
Hier finden Sie alles fürs Osterfest
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Keine Reise möglich?
Diese Filme sind das beste Mittel gegen Fernweh!
(Bild: ©BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com)
Reparieren & Basteln
Diese Werkzeugsets sollte jeder im Haus haben
Gutschein
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Geschenke, Deko & Co.
Hier finden Sie alles fürs Osterfest
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Keine Reise möglich?
Diese Filme sind das beste Mittel gegen Fernweh!
(Bild: ©BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com)
Reparieren & Basteln
Diese Werkzeugsets sollte jeder im Haus haben
Videos
Videos
Logan Williams spielte unter anderem in der Serie „The Flash“ mit. Jetzt starb der Jungschauspieler im Alter von nur 16 Jahren. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Logan Williams
„The Flash“-Star mit nur 16 Jahren gestorben
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Big Apple menschenleer
New York: Stille in der Stadt, die niemals schläft
Der neue Chef der Labour-Partei, Keir Starmer (Bild: Associated Press)
Abkehr vom Linkskurs
England: Keir Starmer neuer Chef der Labour-Partei
Shows
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Erfolgsmusiker im Talk
Julian Le Play: „Brauche wirklich nicht raunzen“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Streit um Bundesgärten
Hebein will Straßenöffnung: „Brauchen jetzt Platz“
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Schock für TV-Starlet
Taras schlimmstes Date: „Grindig und erbärmlich“
Nachrichten
Der neue Chef der Labour-Partei, Keir Starmer (Bild: Associated Press)
Abkehr vom Linkskurs
England: Keir Starmer neuer Chef der Labour-Partei
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Ministerin Schramböck:
Vorarlberger Firmen erzeugen bis zu 500.000 Masken
(Bild: Puls 24)
Grosser Zusammenhalt
Rust trotzt dem Coronavirus
Sportvideos
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Mert Müldür im Talk
Ex-Rapidler in Italien: „Muss Bilder nicht sehen“
(Bild: Dazn)
Cyber-Training
Comeback bei Bayern: Robben schwitzt mit den Stars
(Bild: krone.at, GEPA)
Bernie Gruber im Talk
„Die Welt stürzte ein, ich saß weinend am Boden“
Viral
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Big Apple menschenleer
New York: Stille in der Stadt, die niemals schläft
(Bild: APA/AFP/STR)
Ungewöhnliche Methode
Polizist warnt mit „Coronavirus-Pferd“ vor Seuche
(Bild: kameraOne)
Comeback in der Krise
Autokino in Essen erfreut sich neuer Beliebtheit
Stars & Society
Logan Williams spielte unter anderem in der Serie „The Flash“ mit. Jetzt starb der Jungschauspieler im Alter von nur 16 Jahren. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Logan Williams
„The Flash“-Star mit nur 16 Jahren gestorben
Michael Wendler mit Freundin Laura Müller bei seiner Tour „Michael Wendler in Concert XXL“ in der Turbinenhalle 1. Oberhausen (Bild: gbrci / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Das ging aber schnell!
Wendler und Laura: Hochzeit noch in diesem Jahr
Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively (Bild: www.PPS.at)
„Trinke hauptsächlich“
Ryan Reynolds scherzt über Quarantäne-Alltag
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Erfolgsmusiker im Talk
Julian Le Play: „Brauche wirklich nicht raunzen“
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Schock für TV-Starlet
Taras schlimmstes Date: „Grindig und erbärmlich“
(Bild: AFP)
In Krise noch mehr?
Das waren Hollywoods schlimmste Scheidungen
#brennpunkt
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik, APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, feelimage.at/Felicitas Matern)
#brennpunkt Spezial
Amon: „Maskenpflicht schlägt Vermummungsverbot“
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, Peter Tomschi, APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER, krone.tv, EXPA/APA/picturedesk.com, krone.at-Grafik)
#brennpunkt-Spezial
Ludwig: „Bis Wien-Wahl alle Probleme überwunden“
#brennpunkt-Moderatorin Katia Wagner (Bild: krone.tv)
#brennpunkt-Spezial
Kurz: „Es gab schon bessere Zeiten in der EU“
Service
Service
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
TV-Programm
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
Kino-Programm
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels" (Bild: EPA)
Kommt erst 2022
Disney verschiebt „Indiana Jones 5“ neuerlich
Tom Cruise als Capt. Pete „Maverick“ Mitchell in „Top Gun: Maverick“ (Bild: Paramount Pictures)
Start verschoben
„Top Gun: Maverick“: Weihnachts- statt Sommer-Hit
(Bild: Warner Bros./DC Entertainment)
Wegen Coronavirus
Auch „Wonder Woman“ zieht später in Kino-Schlacht
Wetter
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Wetter-Update
Die neue Woche startet mit viel Sonnenschein
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Wetter-Update
Sonntag: Nach Nebel und Wolken kommt viel Sonne
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Wetter-Update
Samstag: In ganz Österreich überwiegend bewölkt
Horoskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Mondkalender
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Jahreshoroskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Ticketshop
(Bild: Square Enix)
Kult-Rollenspiel
„Final Fantasy VII Remake“: Der finale Trailer!
(Bild: YouTube)
Logistische Probleme
„The Last of Us 2“ auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben
(Bild: mortalshell.com)
„Dark Souls“-Rivale
„Mortal Shell“: Action-Rollenspiel angekündigt
Abo-Service
(Bild: Square Enix)
Kult-Rollenspiel
„Final Fantasy VII Remake“: Der finale Trailer!
(Bild: YouTube)
Logistische Probleme
„The Last of Us 2“ auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben
(Bild: mortalshell.com)
„Dark Souls“-Rivale
„Mortal Shell“: Action-Rollenspiel angekündigt
Themenseiten
(Bild: Square Enix)
Kult-Rollenspiel
„Final Fantasy VII Remake“: Der finale Trailer!
(Bild: YouTube)
Logistische Probleme
„The Last of Us 2“ auf unbestimmte Zeit verschoben
(Bild: mortalshell.com)
„Dark Souls“-Rivale
„Mortal Shell“: Action-Rollenspiel angekündigt
Games
Games
(Bild: softgames)
Neu: Mahjong-Story
Eine abenteuerliche Mahjong-Reise wartet auf Sie
(Bild: Softgames)
Exklusiver Spielspass
Eine Reise über die Farm mit Yummy Tales
(Bild: softgames)
Brandneuer Spielspass
Wie viele Bubbles können Sie platzen lassen?
Mahjong
(Bild: softgames)
Neu: Mahjong-Story
Eine abenteuerliche Mahjong-Reise wartet auf Sie
(Bild: softgames)
Mahjong Connect HD
Das chinesische Kultspiel Mahjong im Retro-Stil
(Bild: softgames)
Candy Mahjong
Eine unwiderstehliche Mahjong-Versuchung
Sudoku
(Bild: softgames)
Daily Sudoku
Rätselspaß mit täglich neuen Sudoku-Aufgaben
(Bild: softgames)
Sudoku Blitz
Eine Herausforderung für alle Sudoku-Meister
Kartenspiele
(Bild: softgames)
Spider Solitaire
Spielen Sie eines der populärsten Spiele der Welt
(Bild: softgames)
Solitaire-Story
Der Kult-Klassiker Solitaire in neuem Gewand
(Bild: softgames)
Daily Solitaire
Solitaire-Spaß mit täglich spannenden Aufgaben
3-Gewinnt
(Bild: Softgames)
Exklusiver Spielspass
Eine Reise über die Farm mit Yummy Tales
(Bild: softgames)
Brandneuer Spielspass
Wie viele Bubbles können Sie platzen lassen?
(Bild: softgames)
Cookie Crush 3
Eine weihnachtliche 3-Gewinnt-Herausforderung
Kreuzworträtsel
Jackpot-Spiele
(Bild: whow)
Der Urwald ruft
Wer hat in „King of the Jungle“ die Krone auf?
(Bild: whow)
Demi Gods II
Können Sie es mit Halbgöttern aufnehmen?
(Bild: whow)
Reviving Love
Der verrückte Doktor braucht Hilfe im Labor
Suchbild
(Bild: softgames)
Hidden Object Hunt
Die Jagd nach den verborgenen Schätzen beginnt
(Bild: softgames)
Farm Day
Helfen Sie dem Farmer alle Gegenstände zu finden
(Bild: softgames)
Apothecarium
Das Planetarium verbirgt die ersten Schätze
Sportspiele
(Bild: softgames)
Toss a Paper 2
Können Sie alle Papierkugeln versenken?
(Bild: softgames)
Basketball Hoops
Korb für Korb zum Baskteball All-Star
(Bild: softgames)
Master Tournament
Eine Runde 8-Ball Billard gefällig?
Rennspiele
(Bild: softgames)
Bike Racing 2
Mit Geschicklichkeit und Konzentration ans Ziel
(Bild: softgames)
Block Racer
Das Retro-Rennspiel: Wie weit schaffen Sie es?
(Bild: softgames)
Parking Training
Stellen Sie Ihre Einparkkünste auf die Probe
Simulationsspiele
(Bild: softgames)
Little Farm Clicker
Auf diesem Bauernhof sind die Hühner los!
(Bild: softgames)
Kitchen Slacking
Kochen Sie Köstlichkeiten, ohne erwischt zu werden
(Bild: softgames)
Room Makeover
Schaffen Sie sich Ihr persönliches Traumhaus
Welt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
In Grossbritannien
Fünfjähriges Kind starb an Coronavirus
(Bild: AP)
Bei Kontrollposten
Fehlende Maske: Mann auf Philippinen erschossen
(Bild: AFP)
Bluttat in Frankreich
Messerattacke endet mit Toten und Schwerverletzten
Politik
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Anschober über Erlass:
„Wollen uns positive Entwicklung nicht zerstören“
Nationalratspräsident Wolfgang Sobotka (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Grüne gegen Zwang
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kritik von FPÖ & NEOS
Familienbesuche: Erlass regelt heuer das Osterfest
Österreich
(Bild: APA/FF ILLMITZ)
Black Hawk im Einsatz
500-Hektar-Schilfbrand wütete am Neusiedler See
(Bild: zeitungsfoto.at/Liebl Daniel)
100 Meter abgestürzt
Tödlicher Alpinunfall im Tiroler Außerfern
(Bild: APA/Hans Klaus Techt)
Über 11.700 Infizierte
Corona-Krise in Österreich: Die aktuellen Zahlen
Bundesländer
(Bild: P. Huber)
Für das Klima:
Grüne fordern nun Tempo 80 auf S 4
Der verschmutzte Gablitzbach (Bild: Michael Cech)
Übeltäter gesucht:
Umweltalarm im Dorfbach
Bis zu 10.000 Analysen kann das Labor pro Tag durchführen. (Bild: AFP)
In Eugendorf
Labor will bis zu 10.000 Tests pro Tag durchführen
Wirtschaft
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de (Symbolbild))
Zuschuss bis zu 75%
Corona-Hilfsfonds: So kommen Firmen zu ihrem Geld
Finanzminister Gernot Blümel (ÖVP) in der „ZiB 2“ (Bild: ORF)
Hilfe für Wirtschaft
Blümel: „Das Budgetdefizit wird gewaltig sein“
(Bild: Archiv, APA/Helmut Fohringer, krone.at-Grafik)
Ballast abwerfen
Milliardär Benko will Corona-Gewinner sein
Wissen
(Bild: © 2020 EPFL)
Projekt SmartBra
Von Studenten entwickelter BH erkennt Brustkrebs
(Bild: Screenshot/youtube.com)
Tröpfchen fliegen weit
Dieses Video zeigt, warum wir Maske tragen sollten
Symbolbild (Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Schnell einsatzbereit
TU Wien entwirft einfaches Sauerstoff-Gerät
Viral
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Big Apple menschenleer
New York: Stille in der Stadt, die niemals schläft
Lucio Dolcetta (82) hält sich mit Rudern am Balkon fit. (Bild: youtube.com/la Nuova di Venezia e Mestre)
Corona-Ausgangssperre
Venezianer (82) bleibt fit mit „Trocken-Gondeln“
(Bild: APA/AFP/STR)
Ungewöhnliche Methode
Polizist warnt mit „Coronavirus-Pferd“ vor Seuche
03.04.2020 15:50 |
Nachrichten

Change to:

German

Tough times:

Billionaire Benko asks for state support

„I have never needed any help from politics“, real estate investor René Benko told the Austrian daily „Die Presse“ only last year. Now, he is seeking state support.

Zitat Icon

The mandated store closures are a bitter blow to the investor who thus far, had grown so accustomed to success. The negotiations around German state support for Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof are up in the air.

diepresse.com

René Benko ringt um Staatshilfe

„Manager Magazin“ reports that restructuring specialist Arndt Geiwitz is working on a bailout plan for Benko. However, state support is predicated upon disclosing all business records. It seems the consultants at PWC are preparing the relevant documents to be able to guarantee a favorable outlook. The outcome is still open. 

Zitat Icon

Austrian billionaire René Benko’s department store chain is wobbling dangerously. Celebrity consultant Arndt Geiwitz is already working on a bailout plan. One key component: a state guarantee worth billions.

manager-magazin.de

Karstadt und Kaufhof im Überlebenskampf

As recently as February 20th, „Manager Magazin“ reported, writing very positively on René Benko, that well-known German billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne planned to invest in Benko’s Signa on a return-oriented basis. What would the verdict on his investment look like now? Other prominent investors include Harti Weirather and Torsten Töller. These people have not commented on their investments. 

Zitat Icon

So far, billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne put his money mostly into prestigious real estate. Now, he’s investing on a return-oriented basis - together with René Benko.

manager-magazin.de

Der Logistikmilliardär und seine steinreichen Freunde

The daily „Standard“ also reports on the insolvency proceedings of Benko’s department store chain, and also that Kika/Leiner has applied for short-time work in Austria. Short-time work is a form of state support. 

Zitat Icon

Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt is filing for a special form of bankruptcy. At Kika-Leiner, things are tense as well: 4000 employees are working on short-time. The rescue shield proceedings are a milder form of insolvency. Similar to what is known as the “Chapter 11” system in the US, under this model, creditors do not have access to the assets of the company during the restructuring. The model is usually applied when financial insolvency is looming.

derstandard.at

Benkos Kaufhof-Karstadt-Gruppe wegen Corona in schwerer Not

Benko’s department store chain has swiftly discontinued rent payments due to the corona crisis. Many companies are doing this now. However, the landlord is the Signa group itself. Benko pays rent to himself, but offsets this through other companies in his group. Banks call this procedure a cluster risk, which is now becoming imminent. 

Zitat Icon

Just as other retail chains before it, the real estate investor’s Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof have stopped their rent payments due to the corona crisis. There is ‘no other choice’, Wednesday’s ‘Spiegel’ quotes a letter by the company to its renters on Monday. Since renters cannot currently grant the department stores ‘full use of the rental object’, they cannot claim payment either, states the letter.

derstandard.at

Benkos Kaufhof-Karstadt-Gruppe wegen Corona in schwerer Not

In Switzerland, where Benko shortly bought the Globus warehouses from Migros, there are rumbles too: 

Zitat Icon

The next crisis is underway in Zurich. Benko is asking the Migros board for a discount of 200 million on Globus. Instead of the agreed-upon 1000 million, the self-made man now only wants to pay 800 million. A spokesperson has denied this.

insideparadeplatz.ch

Globus-Deal: Benko will 200 Mio. Preisnachlass

In these difficult times for the department stores, former manager Stephan Fanderl, held up as a prodigy, is suddenly nowhere to be found.

Zitat Icon

In the critical phase of the corona crisis, Karstadt boss Fanderl is not on board. Insiders believe he is not returning. Verdi is criticizing the banks.

waz.de

Karstadt-Chef Fanderl ist in der Krise abgetaucht

Kronen Zeitung

Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Samstag, 04. April 2020
Wetter Symbol
TV-Tipp Symbol
Heute im TV
Anschober über Erlass:
„Wollen uns positive Entwicklung nicht zerstören“
Mert Müldür im Talk
Ex-Rapidler in Italien: „Muss Bilder nicht sehen“
Mit 19 Leuten im Hotel
Corona: Serbischer Profi-Kicker verhaftet
In Großbritannien
Fünfjähriges Kind starb an Coronavirus
Bei Kontrollposten
Fehlende Maske: Mann auf Philippinen erschossen
Bluttat in Frankreich
Messerattacke endet mit Toten und Schwerverletzten
Aslam Farrukhi
IS-Anführer in Afghanistan wurde festgenommen
Präsident warnt
Abstieg wäre für St. Pölten „existenzbedrohend“
Cyber-Training
Comeback bei Bayern: Robben schwitzt mit den Stars
Black Hawk im Einsatz
500-Hektar-Schilfbrand wütete am Neusiedler See
Krone Leserreporter
Schicken Sie uns Ihre Urlaubserinnerungen!
100 Meter abgestürzt
Tödlicher Alpinunfall im Tiroler Außerfern
Grüne gegen Zwang
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
Über 11.700 Infizierte
Corona-Krise in Österreich: Die aktuellen Zahlen
Quarantäne-Hobby
Jen Aniston witzelt über ihre „neue Zwangsneurose“
Zum allerersten Mal
Turiner Grabtuch wird am Karsamstag online gezeigt
Widerstand geleistet
Gegen Corona-Maßnahmen verstoßen: Zwei Festnahmen
Riesen-Nachfrage
Bei Rapid wurden schon 15.000 Masken bestellt
Logan Williams
„The Flash“-Star mit nur 16 Jahren gestorben
Nächste Rückholaktion
AUA flog 184 Passagiere von Nigeria nach Europa

krone.tv

Newsletter
Top-3
(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
Österreich
Ex-Außenministerin Kneissl zeigt ihren Ehemann an
279.165 mal gelesen
Ein Bild aus besseren Tagen: Karin Kneissl und Ehemann Wolfgang Meilinger bei der Hochzeit im Sommer 2018 (Bild: AP)
2
Wien
Bankräuber gibt Schuss ab: Kundin schwer verletzt
213.151 mal gelesen
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
3
Österreich
Mehr als 10.600 Corona-Infizierte in Österreich
145.628 mal gelesen
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
1
Web
Corona-App: Sobotka für verpflichtende Nutzung
1808 mal kommentiert
Nationalratspräsident Wolfgang Sobotka (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
2
Politik
Familienbesuche: Erlass regelt heuer das Osterfest
1349 mal kommentiert
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
3
Österreich
Ex-Außenministerin Kneissl zeigt ihren Ehemann an
989 mal kommentiert
Ein Bild aus besseren Tagen: Karin Kneissl und Ehemann Wolfgang Meilinger bei der Hochzeit im Sommer 2018 (Bild: AP)
Mehr Nachrichten
Anschober über Erlass:
„Wollen uns positive Entwicklung nicht zerstören“
In Großbritannien
Fünfjähriges Kind starb an Coronavirus
Bei Kontrollposten
Fehlende Maske: Mann auf Philippinen erschossen
Bluttat in Frankreich
Messerattacke endet mit Toten und Schwerverletzten
Aslam Farrukhi
IS-Anführer in Afghanistan wurde festgenommen

Produktvergleiche

Alle Produkte sehen

Krone Gutschein

Peek &amp; Cloppenburg logo
Peek & Cloppenburg Gutschein
Ganze 30% Rabatt auf alle exklusiven Marken!
Douglas logo
Douglas Gutschein
Jetzt 25% Rabatt auf Pflege sichern!
Notino logo
Notino Gutschein
Hol dir 33% Rabatt auf viele LÒréal Paris Bestseller!
About You logo
About You Gutschein
Exklusiver Gutschein: -10% auf ALLES
home24 logo
home24 Gutschein
Hol dir den -25% EXTRA Rabatt!
Newsletter
Angebote
Nachrichten
Welt
Politik
Österreich
Bundesländer
Wirtschaft
Sport
Fußball
Motorsport
Tennis
Adabei
Lifestyle
Kino
Digital
Spiele
Freizeit
Reisen & Urlaub
Bauen & Wohnen
Kulinarik
Auto
Services
Trends
TV-Programm
Wetter
Horoskop
Mondkalender
Jahreshoroskop
Themenseiten
Newsletter
Games
Sportwetten-Vergleich
Unternehmen
Kontakt krone.at
Kontakt Kronen Zeitung
Jobs
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Offenlegung Print
Impressum
Datenschutz
Kronewelt
Abo-Service
Abo-Angebote
Vorteilswelt
Gewinnspiele
Community
ePaper
Krone Mobile
iPhone-Version
Android-Version
Links
Social Media

Angaben gem ECG und MedienGesetz: Medieninhaber, Hersteller und Herausgeber bzw. Diensteanbieter Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG (FBN 189730s; HG Wien) Internetdienste; Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien

Ihre Cookies sind deaktiviert. Die Seite wird daher möglicherweise nicht korrekt angezeigt.