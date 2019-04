„Smart people are too powerful“, says author

Smart people have become too powerful, according to British journalist and author David Goodhart. He believes this causes unrest at a societal level and has contributed to the rise of populism in politics. People with strong cognitive and analytical skills are those who significantly shape our societies, and they do so largely according to their own interests, he says. David Goodhart is currently a visiting researcher at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna. Watch our full interview with him in the video above.