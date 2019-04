NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger‘s daughter arrived

To her, the whole thing is „not so much a question of getting organized as an emotional one: How are the children coping? How am I doing? Can I deal with the bad conscience? I hope that, whatever they may blame me for someday, there will come a day where they say: What my mother did there was great!“ When she announced her pregnancy, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized how lucky she is to be able to rely on her family. She will share parenting responsibilities equitably with her husband, who is on parental leave, and is counting on the energetic support of her seven- and ten-year-old daughters.