Her rottweiler killed a toddler: 6 months in jail

The fateful attack took place on September 10th, 2018, in the Viennese district of Donaustadt. Little Waris was going for a walk with his grandparents when the rottweiler, who was on a leash but not wearing a muzzle, broke away from his owner and attacked the child. The boy was severely injured and died in hospital two weeks later. The rottweiler was taken away from its owner and put to sleep.