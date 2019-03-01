A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019

Philippa Strache, wife of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, raised some eyebrows with her choice of a white gown: Traditionally, the color white is reserved for debutantes at Austrian balls. Vice-Chancellor Strache attended the ball with Serbian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic as well as Hungarian Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas, while the Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl invited Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek. President Alexander van der Bellen was in attendance with his wife Doris Schmiedauer as well as his guest of honor Auma Obama, a sociologist and author who also happens to be the half-sister of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.