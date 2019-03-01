A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019

Bundesland wählen
Bundesland ändern?
Profil-VerwaltungAusloggen
LoginRegistrieren
Sa, 02. März 2019
Abo-Service
Forum
Gewinnspiele
Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Evelyn HronekKamerawerk)
Ohne Führerschein!
Alkolenker fuhr auf Zebrastreifen drei Personen um
(Bild: APA/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka, Polizei Berlin, krone.at-Grafik)
Schwager enthaftet
Vermisste Rebecca: Ermittler gehen von Tötung aus
(Bild: AFP)
Besiedlungs-Experiment
Neue Heimat für 150 Schildkröten auf Galapagos
Welt
(Bild: APA/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka, Polizei Berlin, krone.at-Grafik)
Schwager enthaftet
Vermisste Rebecca: Ermittler gehen von Tötung aus
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Scheiben eingeschlagen
Falsch geparkt: Feuerwehr verlegt Schlauch im Auto
(Bild: AFP)
IS-Fotos auf Twitter
Le Pen soll wegen Gewaltbildern angeklagt werden
Politik
(Bild: APA/AFP/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt)
Antisemitismus-Studie
Arabischsprachige Gruppe liefert Grund zur Sorge
Der designierte Tiroler SPÖ-Chef Georg Dornauer, SPÖ-Chefin Pamela Rendi-Wagner (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL, krone.at-Grafik)
Für Geschlossenheit
Rendi-Wagner fährt doch zum Tiroler Parteitag
(Bild: APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Wie Diktatur“
Kardinal Schönborn warnt vor Sicherungshaft
Österreich
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Evelyn HronekKamerawerk)
Ohne Führerschein!
Alkolenker fuhr auf Zebrastreifen drei Personen um
Edelweiss Raid 2019 am 28.02.2019 in Tirol (Bild: Bundesheer/Pusch)
Bei Gebirgsjäger-WM
Russen und US-Soldaten friedlich in Tirols Bergen
Die Unglücksstelle, wo der Eiskletterer abgestürzt war. (Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Tragischer Alpinunfall
Tirol: Eiskletterer in die Tiefe gestürzt - tot
Bundesländer
Tracht, Volkstanz und gute Stimmung beim Bauernbundball. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Bauernbundball in Graz
Feier-Profis greifen tief in die Trickkiste
(Bild: Tomschi)
Salzburg-Parsch
Ex-Freundin mit Umbringen gedroht
(Bild: GEPA )
„Mehr ist es nicht“
LASK: Glasner von Wolfsburg-Gerücht unbeeindruckt
Wirtschaft
„Viele der rund 600.000 Ölheizungen in Österreich sind am Ende ihrer Lebensdauer angekommen und müssen ersetzt werden“: Umweltministerin Elisabeth Köstinger (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, Wikipedia, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ökologisches Heizen
Regierung spendiert satten „Raus aus dem Öl“-Bonus
Noch-Konzernchef Andreas Treichl (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Rekordergebnis
Erste mit 1,8 Milliarden Euro Nettogewinn
(Bild: Kurt Pinter)
Für 40 Mio. Euro
Burger King übernimmt Autobahnkette Rosenberger
Wissen
(Bild: AFP)
Besiedlungs-Experiment
Neue Heimat für 150 Schildkröten auf Galapagos
(Bild: NASA/Joel Kowsky, SpaceX, krone.at-Grafik)
Puppe namens „Ripley“
Dieser Dummy fliegt mit SpaceX-Kapsel zur ISS
(Bild: YouTube.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Schaurige Szenen
Im Regenwald gefilmt: Spinne tötet Beutelratte
Viral
„Unterschätze niemals die Macht einer Pizza“, postete das Pensacola Police Department nach der Überlistung von Evan McLemore. (Bild: kameraone)
Bewaffneter überlistet
Mit Speck fängt man Mäuse, mit Pizza Verbrecher
(Bild: Kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
Leider kein Albtraum
Python schleicht sich in Schlafzimmer und beißt zu
(Bild: Youtube)
Geht sich nicht aus
Beschwipster Kapitän steuert Schiff in Brücke
International
The opening of the Opera Ball 2019 (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Waltz and glamour
A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019
Hans Peter Doskozil (left) and Hans Niessl (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
„Perfect successor“
Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Deeskalierende Wirkung
Bald gehen 140 Bodycams der Polizei in Echtbetrieb
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Rowdys gaben Gas
Porsche und Mercedes liefern sich illegales Rennen
Nachrichten aus meinem Bundesland
Die Bekanntgabe Ihres
Bundeslandes hilft uns, Sie mit noch regionaleren Inhalten zu versorgen.
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: shutterstock.com_ Lisa S.)
Bar geplündert:
Durstige Kriminelle stiegen in Villa ein
(Bild: APA/JAKOB GRUBER)
Heli im Einsatz:
Mit Wagen gegen Baum: Lenker tot
(Bild: FF Ollern)
Brisanter Einsatz
Acker in Flammen: Feuerwehren verhindern Waldbrand
Oberösterreich
(Bild: GEPA )
„Mehr ist es nicht“
LASK: Glasner von Wolfsburg-Gerücht unbeeindruckt
(Bild: ZVG)
Von Lkw gerammt:
Innviertler nach Unfall im toten Winkel gestorben
(Bild: Fellner Klemens)
Hallstatt bremst, aber
Nicht alle Ferienorte haben von den Chinesen genug
Steiermark
Tracht, Volkstanz und gute Stimmung beim Bauernbundball. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Bauernbundball in Graz
Feier-Profis greifen tief in die Trickkiste
Bislang waren es vor allem Wintersportler, die in die Region gekommen sind. Nun will man Ganzjahresdestination werden. (Bild: Stills and Emotions - Rudy Dellinger)
Millionenregen:
Die Bürgeralpe als neues Familienparadies
(Bild: APA/PETER KOLB, LPD STMK, krone.at-Grafik)
Fahndung läuft
Grazer Bank überfallen - Täter auf der Flucht
Kärnten
(Bild: APA/AFP/VALERY HACHE)
Internationale Events
Kommt das Redbull Air Race bald an den Wörthersee?
(Bild: Odrei Reinhard)
Grafenstein
Lastwagen rutschte von Forststraße ab
Wachtmeister Fabian Dorfer stammt aus Bad Kleinkirchheim (Bild: Bundesheer/Anton Mickla)
Goldener Ring:
Kärntner ist „Österreichs bester Wachtmeister“
Salzburg
(Bild: Tomschi)
Salzburg-Parsch
Ex-Freundin mit Umbringen gedroht
Symbolbild. (Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
In Dorfbeuern
Brand in einer Hackschnitzel-Anlage
(Bild: Harald Dostal)
In Bad Gastein
Gruppen prügelten sich: Schläger ausgeforscht
Tirol / Vlbg.
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Evelyn HronekKamerawerk)
Ohne Führerschein!
Alkolenker fuhr auf Zebrastreifen drei Personen um
(Bild: Stanislav Jenis / picturedesk.com)
Weiterhin gute Lage
Tirol: Weniger Arbeitslose, mehr Beschäftigte
(Bild: Polizei)
Außerfern
Cannabis-Plantage am Dachboden gibt Rätsel auf
Sport
Sport
(Bild: Thomas Windestam)
Hallen-EM in Glasgow
Dadic: „Dann hol‘ ich mir im Sommer eine Medaille“
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Serie A
Inter verliert bei Europa-League-Generalprobe
(Bild: AFP)
Deutsche Bundesliga
Dortmund kassiert in Augsburg nächste Schockpleite
Fußball
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Serie A
Inter verliert bei Europa-League-Generalprobe
(Bild: AFP)
Deutsche Bundesliga
Dortmund kassiert in Augsburg nächste Schockpleite
(Bild: GEPA)
Neue Zweite Liga
Ried gewinnt Super-Schlager bei Leader Wattens 3:0
Motorsport
(Bild: APA/AFP/GIUSEPPE CACACE, AP)
Hamilton nachdenklich
Ferrari-Superstar Vettel zeigt allen den Auspuff
(Bild: AFP)
Formel-1-Testfahrten
Ferrari-Jungstar Leclerc zeigt mit Hammer-Zeit auf
(Bild: APA/AFP/LLUIS GENE)
Ursache geklärt
Fremdkörper beschädigte Felge von Vettels Ferrari
Nordische WM
(Bild: AP, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Nordische Ski-WM
BRONZE! WM-Farce mit gutem Ende für Stefan Kraft
Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Emil Iversen, Sjur Röhte und Johannes Hösflot Kläbo (Bild: GEPA)
Nordische Ski-WM
Norwegen holt Staffel - 3. Seefeld-Gold für Kläbo
TIROL, SEEFELD, NORDISCHE SKI WM - FANS - FOTO: CHRISTOF BIRBAUMER (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Ein Blickfang
Nordische WM als Laufsteg für viele Schönheiten
Wintersport
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Willkommen zurück!
Conny Hütter gibt Comeback in Sotschi-Super-Gs
(Bild: AP, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Nordische Ski-WM
BRONZE! WM-Farce mit gutem Ende für Stefan Kraft
Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Emil Iversen, Sjur Röhte und Johannes Hösflot Kläbo (Bild: GEPA)
Nordische Ski-WM
Norwegen holt Staffel - 3. Seefeld-Gold für Kläbo
Tennis
(Bild: Associated Press)
Nun wartet Tsitsipas
Roger Federer fehlt nur noch ein Sieg zum 100er!
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Novak: „French-Open-Sieg? Lieber Wimbledon!“
(Bild: AP)
Out in Acapulco
Nadal vergibt drei Matchbälle - und scheitert
Videos
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Novak: „French-Open-Sieg? Lieber Wimbledon!“
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hirscher will nur Laura ++ Vonn putzt akrobatisch
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Silber-Held
Gruber bei Party: „Hatte WM schon abgehakt“
Statistik-Center
Adabei
Adabei
(Bild: Krone Montage)
Deal der Woche!
Minus 20 Prozent auf „Die Zauberflöte“
Michael Jacksons Neverlandranch (Bild: Viennareport)
Niemand will sie
Michael Jacksons Neverland-Ranch steht zum Verkauf
Evelyn Burdecki (Bild: Thomas Burg / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Wildes Liebesleben
Evelyn Burdecki spricht über ihre sechs Affären
Opernball
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
Ein Blick in den Ballsaal des Opernballs (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Top-Quote
Opernball erreichte 1,433 Millionen Zuseher
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
Lifestyle
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, Alexander Tuma, picturedesk.com, APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, Privat, krone.at-Grafik)
Glamour und Sexappeal
Die atemberaubendsten Roben des Opernballs
(Bild: A Twist of Lemon, Andreas Tischler/Vienna Press, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Juwelen und Perlen
Die glamourösen Traumroben der Stars am Opernball
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
Adabei-TV
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: zVg)
Blick in die Loge
So luxuriös war der Opernballabend der Muchas!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
Kino
(Bild: Studiocanal GmbH/Doane Gregory)
Ein Mann sieht rot
„Hard Powder“: Neeson als Schneepflug-Killer
(Bild: Sony Pictures)
Horror-Schocker
Aus diesem „Escape Room“ gibt es kein Entkommen
(Bild: Warner Bros.)
Geschichte von Honka
„Der goldene Handschuh“: ER macht Jagd auf Frauen
Musik
(Bild: Krone Montage)
Deal der Woche!
Minus 20 Prozent auf „Die Zauberflöte“
(Bild: Andreas Graf)
Live im Gasometer
Marsimoto: Zwischen Fantasie und Realität
Andre Previn (Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Stephen Lovekin)
Musikwelt trauert
Ausnahmemusiker Previn mit 89 Jahren gestorben
TV-Programm
Medien
Elle Macpherson mit Richard Lugner (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Kommentar des Tages
Opernball 2019: „Tolles Kleid und schöne Haare“
Ein Blick in den Ballsaal des Opernballs (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Top-Quote
Opernball erreichte 1,433 Millionen Zuseher
Dominik Baldauf (li.) und Max Hauke (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Kommentar des Tages
Doping-Skandal: „Sportler sollten Vorbild sein.“
Digital
Digital
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Spektakulärer Test
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: Christian Stemper für Österreichische Post AG)
3000 € Schadenersatz
Datenskandal: Jetzt droht Post Sammelklage
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
Web
(Bild: Christian Stemper für Österreichische Post AG)
3000 € Schadenersatz
Datenskandal: Jetzt droht Post Sammelklage
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
(Bild: Amazon)
„Dash Buttons“
Amazon nimmt Bestellknöpfe aus dem Sortiment
Elektronik
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Spektakulärer Test
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: Emporia, krone.at-Grafik)
Smart 3 & Touch Smart
Emporia zeigte Neuheiten am Mobile World Congress
(Bild: Emporia)
Emporia-Chefin Pupeter
„Wichtig ist uns das, was die Benutzer wollen!“
Spiele
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: Nintendo)
„Sword“ und „Shield“
Nintendo zeigt neues „Pokémon“-Game für die Switch
(Bild: EA, krone.at-Grafik)
Die März-Titel
Games with Gold: Neues Spiele-Futter für die Xbox
Medien
Elle Macpherson mit Richard Lugner (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Kommentar des Tages
Opernball 2019: „Tolles Kleid und schöne Haare“
Ein Blick in den Ballsaal des Opernballs (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Top-Quote
Opernball erreichte 1,433 Millionen Zuseher
Dominik Baldauf (li.) und Max Hauke (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Kommentar des Tages
Doping-Skandal: „Sportler sollten Vorbild sein.“
Digitale Trends
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Tipp der Woche
So aktivieren Sie den Dark Mode von Windows 10
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
epaper
krone mobile
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: Fotolia)
Büro und Schule
Alles dreht sich um den Schreibtisch
„Viele der rund 600.000 Ölheizungen in Österreich sind am Ende ihrer Lebensdauer angekommen und müssen ersetzt werden“: Umweltministerin Elisabeth Köstinger (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, Wikipedia, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ökologisches Heizen
Regierung spendiert satten „Raus aus dem Öl“-Bonus
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nachfrage steigt
Begehrte Hotspots: Luxusimmobilien in Österreich
Gesund & Fit
„Mama geht es heute seelisch nicht so gut“ - das wirkt sich auf die ganze Familie aus. (Bild: altanaka/stock.adobe.com)
Seelisch kranke Eltern
Kleine Kinder - große Belastung
(Bild: Agentur Diener)
32. Frauenlauf
Die sportliche Reise kann beginnen
Analyse des Erbguts der Tumoren gewinnt an Bedeutung. (Bild: BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com)
Gezielte Behandlung
Den Krebs entschlüsseln
Life
(Bild: ©famveldman - stock.adobe.com)
Raus in die Natur!
Kindheit im Grünen macht Psyche stark
„Mama geht es heute seelisch nicht so gut“ - das wirkt sich auf die ganze Familie aus. (Bild: altanaka/stock.adobe.com)
Seelisch kranke Eltern
Kleine Kinder - große Belastung
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
Tierecke
„Krone“-Tierexpertin Maggie Entenfellner (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggies Kolumne
Danke!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Besitzer in Aufruhr
Katzen anbinden? Ärger um Regel auf Campingplatz
(Bild: Vier Pfoten/Hoang Le)
Einsatz in Vietnam
Tragödie: Vier Gallebären sterben kurz vor Rettung
Reisen & Urlaub
Gestrandete Touristen am Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok (Bild: AFP )
Österreicher darunter
Tausende Touristen saßen in Thailand fest
(Bild: ©cagatay - stock.adobe.com)
Rhythmus der Gezeiten
Inseltraum Sansibar: Spaziergang mit Seestern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: Fotolia)
Büro und Schule
Alles dreht sich um den Schreibtisch
„Viele der rund 600.000 Ölheizungen in Österreich sind am Ende ihrer Lebensdauer angekommen und müssen ersetzt werden“: Umweltministerin Elisabeth Köstinger (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, Wikipedia, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ökologisches Heizen
Regierung spendiert satten „Raus aus dem Öl“-Bonus
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nachfrage steigt
Begehrte Hotspots: Luxusimmobilien in Österreich
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Apfelstreuselkuchen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Salbeischnitzel mit Paradeisern
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
Krone Special Deal
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Special-Deal-News
Wellness und City-Kurztrip in Salzburg gewinnen!
(Bild: Nassfeld.at)
Absoluter Preishammer
All-Inclusive-Urlaub in Kärnten zum kleinen Preis!
Auto
(Bild: Ginetta)
Oldschool brachial
Supersportler Ginetta: Überraschender Carbon-Brite
(Bild: Daimler)
Geteilte Architektur
Jetzt machen BMW und Mercedes gemeinsame Sache
Teslas Model 3 (Bild: AP)
Aus für Probefahrten
Tesla verkauft seine Autos nur noch im Internet
Trends
Trends
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: ©kegfire - stock.adobe.com)
Hätten Sie‘s gedacht?
Das ist das beliebteste Essen der Welt!
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Viennareport, AP)
Stargast von Lugner
Das ist Elle Macphersons Figur-Geheimnis
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©kegfire - stock.adobe.com)
Hätten Sie‘s gedacht?
Das ist das beliebteste Essen der Welt!
(Bild: Viennareport, AP)
Stargast von Lugner
Das ist Elle Macphersons Figur-Geheimnis
(Bild: Riva Verlag, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Endlich schlank
Mit diesen Büchern geht Fasten ganz einfach
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©karelnoppe - stock.adobe.com)
Kinderleicht
So macht das Zähneputzen Spaß
Symbolbild (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Endlich Ordnung
Damit herrscht nie wieder Chaos im Kinderzimmer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Einhorn, Pirat und Co.
Die schönsten Faschingskostüme für Kinder
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©karelnoppe - stock.adobe.com)
Kinderleicht
So macht das Zähneputzen Spaß
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
(Bild: instagram.com)
7 It-Girls zeigen
So stylisch können Brautjungfer-Outfits sein
Games & Technik
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Lenovo, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Lenovo Mirage Solo: Schafft es VR aus der Nische?
(Bild: Teufel, krone.at-Grafik)
On-Ear-Kopfhörer
Teufel Airy: Die faltbare Neuauflage am Prüfstand
Unterhaltung
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
(Bild: Amazon, Netflix, krone.at-Grafik)
Streaming
Alle Netflix- und Amazon-Prime Neuheiten im März
Bücher
(Bild: Riva Verlag, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Endlich schlank
Mit diesen Büchern geht Fasten ganz einfach
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Disney/Marvel, krone.at-Grafik)
Gewinne tolles Poster!
Captain Marvel: Die Retterin ganzer Galaxien
Gutschein
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
Videos
Videos
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Die Top-Storys der Woche im Video-Rückblick
(Bild: AFP)
Besiedlungs-Experiment
Neue Heimat für 150 Schildkröten auf Galapagos
Edelweiss Raid 2019 am 28.02.2019 in Tirol (Bild: Bundesheer/Pusch)
Bei Gebirgsjäger-WM
Russen und US-Soldaten friedlich in Tirols Bergen
Shows
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Die Top-Storys der Woche im Video-Rückblick
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: zVg)
Blick in die Loge
So luxuriös war der Opernballabend der Muchas!
Nachrichten
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Die Top-Storys der Woche im Video-Rückblick
Edelweiss Raid 2019 am 28.02.2019 in Tirol (Bild: Bundesheer/Pusch)
Bei Gebirgsjäger-WM
Russen und US-Soldaten friedlich in Tirols Bergen
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Deeskalierende Wirkung
Bald gehen 140 Bodycams der Polizei in Echtbetrieb
Sportvideos
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Novak: „French-Open-Sieg? Lieber Wimbledon!“
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hirscher will nur Laura ++ Vonn putzt akrobatisch
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Silber-Held
Gruber bei Party: „Hatte WM schon abgehakt“
Viral
„Unterschätze niemals die Macht einer Pizza“, postete das Pensacola Police Department nach der Überlistung von Evan McLemore. (Bild: kameraone)
Bewaffneter überlistet
Mit Speck fängt man Mäuse, mit Pizza Verbrecher
(Bild: Kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
Leider kein Albtraum
Python schleicht sich in Schlafzimmer und beißt zu
(Bild: Youtube)
Geht sich nicht aus
Beschwipster Kapitän steuert Schiff in Brücke
Stars & Society
Evelyn Burdecki (Bild: Thomas Burg / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Wildes Liebesleben
Evelyn Burdecki spricht über ihre sechs Affären
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Top-Hit Käsekrainer
Wen wir nach dem Ball beim Würstelstand trafen
(Bild: ORF, APA/HANS PUNZ, APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, krone.at-Grafik)
Die besten Bilder
Ballgeflüster über Conchita & Gäste der Politik
Adabei-TV
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: zVg)
Blick in die Loge
So luxuriös war der Opernballabend der Muchas!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
#brennpunkt
(Bild: Zwefo)
„Krone“-Livetalk
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Service
Service
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
TV-Programm
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
Wetter
Horoskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Mondkalender
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Jahreshoroskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Spiele
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: Nintendo)
„Sword“ und „Shield“
Nintendo zeigt neues „Pokémon“-Game für die Switch
(Bild: EA, krone.at-Grafik)
Die März-Titel
Games with Gold: Neues Spiele-Futter für die Xbox
Abo-Service
Themenseiten
City4U
City4U
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, City4U-Grafik)
Sex sells!
YouPorn umgeht Verbot und bringt App auf den Markt
(Bild: Peter Baldinger)
Beeindruckend!
Steine fliegen durch den Stephansdom
(Bild: Vanessa Licht)
Rosenball
Schrille Outfits „im Auftrag Ihrer Majestät“
Szene
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, City4U-Grafik)
Sex sells!
YouPorn umgeht Verbot und bringt App auf den Markt
(Bild: Peter Baldinger)
Beeindruckend!
Steine fliegen durch den Stephansdom
(Bild: Vanessa Licht)
Rosenball
Schrille Outfits „im Auftrag Ihrer Majestät“
Events
(Bild: Riot-Festival; City4U-Grafik)
„RRRIOT“
Feministen-Festival will Rolle der Frau stärken
(Bild: Shutdown Festival / city4u-grafik)
Angerfist & Co.
Shutdown Festival: Die ersten Artists sind fix
(Bild: Philip Pürcher )
Ende Februar:
„Vaginas im Dirndl“ laden zu Aufklärungsabend
Food
(Bild: instagram/konel_bread)
Köstlich!
Kunstwerke aus Brot sind Hit auf Instagram
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Absolut gut!
Das sind die neuen Gourmet-Hotspots der City
Im Top-Ranking
Wiener Lokal zu Burger-Hotspot Europas gewählt
Style
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Funkybod“
Brustmuskeln für alle Männer dank neuem Shirt
(Bild: instagram.com/liz.kennedy_, stock.adobe.com; krone.at Grafik)
Hoodie mit Schlinge
„Suizid ist keine Mode“: Shitstorm gegen Burberry
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
People
(Bild: Anton Cserich)
Skurriler Job
Einer der letzten Chirurgiemechaniker Wiens
(Bild: YouTube / Glock21)
Nach YouTube-Schocker
Italo-Rapper empört: „Bin kein Mitglied der Mafia“
(Bild: Christian Koller, Jörg Varga)
Aufruhr auf Instagram
Seiler und Speer: Was läuft da mit Ambros?
Win
(Bild: mediagroove, Bernhard Egger)
Tickets zu gewinnen!
YouTuber setzt Promis auf den roten Stuhl
(Bild: Patrick Murphy, PRM Digital Productions)
Tickets gewinnen!
Dinosaurier in der Wiener Stadthalle
(Bild: Futura GmbH/APA-Fotoservice/Tesarek)
Ab in die Küche!
Hochwertiges Kochgeschirr-Set zu gewinnen
Welt
(Bild: APA/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka, Polizei Berlin, krone.at-Grafik)
Schwager enthaftet
Vermisste Rebecca: Ermittler gehen von Tötung aus
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Scheiben eingeschlagen
Falsch geparkt: Feuerwehr verlegt Schlauch im Auto
(Bild: AFP)
IS-Fotos auf Twitter
Le Pen soll wegen Gewaltbildern angeklagt werden
Politik
(Bild: APA/AFP/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt)
Antisemitismus-Studie
Arabischsprachige Gruppe liefert Grund zur Sorge
Der designierte Tiroler SPÖ-Chef Georg Dornauer, SPÖ-Chefin Pamela Rendi-Wagner (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL, krone.at-Grafik)
Für Geschlossenheit
Rendi-Wagner fährt doch zum Tiroler Parteitag
(Bild: APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Wie Diktatur“
Kardinal Schönborn warnt vor Sicherungshaft
Österreich
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Evelyn HronekKamerawerk)
Ohne Führerschein!
Alkolenker fuhr auf Zebrastreifen drei Personen um
Edelweiss Raid 2019 am 28.02.2019 in Tirol (Bild: Bundesheer/Pusch)
Bei Gebirgsjäger-WM
Russen und US-Soldaten friedlich in Tirols Bergen
Die Unglücksstelle, wo der Eiskletterer abgestürzt war. (Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Tragischer Alpinunfall
Tirol: Eiskletterer in die Tiefe gestürzt - tot
Bundesländer
Tracht, Volkstanz und gute Stimmung beim Bauernbundball. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Bauernbundball in Graz
Feier-Profis greifen tief in die Trickkiste
(Bild: Tomschi)
Salzburg-Parsch
Ex-Freundin mit Umbringen gedroht
(Bild: GEPA )
„Mehr ist es nicht“
LASK: Glasner von Wolfsburg-Gerücht unbeeindruckt
Wirtschaft
„Viele der rund 600.000 Ölheizungen in Österreich sind am Ende ihrer Lebensdauer angekommen und müssen ersetzt werden“: Umweltministerin Elisabeth Köstinger (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, Wikipedia, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ökologisches Heizen
Regierung spendiert satten „Raus aus dem Öl“-Bonus
Noch-Konzernchef Andreas Treichl (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Rekordergebnis
Erste mit 1,8 Milliarden Euro Nettogewinn
(Bild: Kurt Pinter)
Für 40 Mio. Euro
Burger King übernimmt Autobahnkette Rosenberger
Wissen
(Bild: AFP)
Besiedlungs-Experiment
Neue Heimat für 150 Schildkröten auf Galapagos
(Bild: NASA/Joel Kowsky, SpaceX, krone.at-Grafik)
Puppe namens „Ripley“
Dieser Dummy fliegt mit SpaceX-Kapsel zur ISS
(Bild: YouTube.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Schaurige Szenen
Im Regenwald gefilmt: Spinne tötet Beutelratte
Viral
„Unterschätze niemals die Macht einer Pizza“, postete das Pensacola Police Department nach der Überlistung von Evan McLemore. (Bild: kameraone)
Bewaffneter überlistet
Mit Speck fängt man Mäuse, mit Pizza Verbrecher
(Bild: Kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
Leider kein Albtraum
Python schleicht sich in Schlafzimmer und beißt zu
(Bild: Youtube)
Geht sich nicht aus
Beschwipster Kapitän steuert Schiff in Brücke
International
The opening of the Opera Ball 2019 (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Waltz and glamour
A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019
Hans Peter Doskozil (left) and Hans Niessl (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
„Perfect successor“
Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
01.03.2019 08:48

Change to:

German

Waltz and glamour

A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019

Every year, the Opera Ball is the highlight of the Viennese ball season. Beautiful gowns, an incredible location and celebrities from the worlds of art, culture, politics and business mingling and dancing together: On Thursday, February 28th, the Viennese State Opera opened its doors once again for what Austrians know to be the most beautiful ball in the world.

The spectacle was yet again completely sold out. Star soprano Anna Netrebko performed alongside her husband Yusif Eyvazov to open the show. She sang „Il bacio“ by Luigi Arditi, while her husband performed the world-famous aria „Nessun dorma“ by Giacomo Puccini from „Turandot“. The two singers finished off with a duet of „O soave fanciulla“ by Puccini from „La Boheme“. As every year, guests also enjoyed an opening performance by the 144 debutantes, who presented a sophisticated, but obviously well-rehearsed choreography.

Anna Netrebko performing at the Opera Ball (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Anna Netrebko performing at the Opera Ball
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ
Netrebko sang with her husband, Yusif Eyvazov. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Netrebko sang with her husband, Yusif Eyvazov.
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ
The traditional debutante choreography (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
The traditional debutante choreography
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ
For the 144 young dancers chosen for the ceremony, the stakes are high. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
For the 144 young dancers chosen for the ceremony, the stakes are high.
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was, of course, in attendance; his partner Susanne Thier stunned in a beautiful red gown. As his guest of honor, Kurz chose the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, who attended with his wife Zorica. While the chancellor vowed to be as good a host as possible, he was hesitant about dancing, stating one should be aware of one’s weaknesses.

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, his wife Zorica, Susanne Thier and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, his wife Zorica, Susanne Thier and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER

Philippa Strache, wife of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, raised some eyebrows with her choice of a white gown: Traditionally, the color white is reserved for debutantes at Austrian balls. Vice-Chancellor Strache attended the ball with Serbian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic as well as Hungarian Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas, while the Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl invited Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek. President Alexander van der Bellen was in attendance with his wife Doris Schmiedauer as well as his guest of honor Auma Obama, a sociologist and author who also happens to be the half-sister of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Wolfgang Sobotka, Philippa Strache, Karin Kneissl, Heinz-Christian Strache (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Wolfgang Sobotka, Philippa Strache, Karin Kneissl, Heinz-Christian Strache
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ
Auma Obama, Doris Schmidauer, her husband President Alexander van der Bellen, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his partner Susanne Thier (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Auma Obama, Doris Schmidauer, her husband President Alexander van der Bellen, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his partner Susanne Thier
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ

Singer and European Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst attended upon invitation by Minister of Justice Josef Moser, as a testimonial for a united Europe and a reminder to the public to participate in the European elections in May. Wurst attracted attention in a skintight, low-cut white gown and a completely bald head.

Conchita wowed in a low-cut dress with a completely bald head. (Bild: babiradpicture_abp)
Conchita wowed in a low-cut dress with a completely bald head.
Bild: babiradpicture_abp

And of course, the Opera ball would not be complete without Austrian starlet Richard Lugner and his celebrity guest, who, this year, was none other than supermodel „The Body“ Elle Macpherson. Macpherson stunned in a black dress by the British label Nevana.

Elle Macpherson, Richard Lugner and "Moni" (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Elle Macpherson, Richard Lugner and "Moni"
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
krone.at
krone.at

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Aktuelle Schlagzeilen
Oldschool brachial
Supersportler Ginetta: Überraschender Carbon-Brite
Auto
Hallen-EM in Glasgow
Dadic: „Dann hol‘ ich mir im Sommer eine Medaille“
Sport-Mix
Serie A
Inter verliert bei Europa-League-Generalprobe
Fußball International
Deutsche Bundesliga
Dortmund kassiert in Augsburg nächste Schockpleite
Fußball International
Deal der Woche!
Minus 20 Prozent auf „Die Zauberflöte“
Musik
Eishockey-Liga
Capitals verwandeln 1:3 in Graz noch in 4:3-Sieg
Eishockey
Neue Zweite Liga
Ried gewinnt Super-Schlager bei Leader Wattens 3:0
Fußball National
Zweite deutsche Liga
Union Berlin nach 2:0-Sieg in Kiel vorerst Zweiter
Fußball International
„Mehr ist es nicht“
LASK: Glasner von Wolfsburg-Gerücht unbeeindruckt
Fußball National
Ohne Führerschein!
Alkolenker fuhr auf Zebrastreifen drei Personen um
Tirol
Zypern Cup
Österreich lässt sich von Belgien nicht überlisten
Fußball International
Nun wartet Tsitsipas
Roger Federer fehlt nur noch ein Sieg zum 100er!
Tennis
Willkommen zurück!
Conny Hütter gibt Comeback in Sotschi-Super-Gs
Wintersport
Schwager enthaftet
Vermisste Rebecca: Ermittler gehen von Tötung aus
Welt
Slavisa Stojanovic
Slowene ist neuer Teamchef von ÖFB-Gegner Lettland
Fußball International
Hamilton nachdenklich
Ferrari-Superstar Vettel zeigt allen den Auspuff
Formel 1
Gibt Eishockey-Freude
Schiedsrichter Manuel Nikolic für die WM nominiert
Eishockey
Nordische Ski-WM
BRONZE! WM-Farce mit gutem Ende für Stefan Kraft
Nordische Ski-WM
Besiedlungs-Experiment
Neue Heimat für 150 Schildkröten auf Galapagos
Video Wissen
Scheiben eingeschlagen
Falsch geparkt: Feuerwehr verlegt Schlauch im Auto
Welt
Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Nordische Ski-WM
Doping-Skandal: „Mit Transfusion im Arm ertappt“
159.762 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
So schön war der Opernball 2019
88.503 mal gelesen
3
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Nordische Ski-WM
Das Skandal-Video von Langläufer Hauke beim Doping
80.933 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, "Krone"-Grafik, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Österreicher arbeiten mehr als der EU-Schnitt
501 mal kommentiert
2
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Wien
Ex-Polizeichef: Wien darf nicht Berlin werden!
464 mal kommentiert
3
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Jens Wolf, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Aus für Karfreitag: Evangelische wehren sich
416 mal kommentiert

Krone Gutschein

vidaXL logo
vidaXL Gutschein
Erhalte 20 € Rabatt auf alle vidaXL Gartenmöbel!
Gymshark logo
Gymshark Gutschein AT
Exklusiver 15 € Gymshark Gutschein auf Alles!
Euroflorist logo
Euroflorist Gutschein
Exklusiver 11% Gutschein auf alle Blumen!
Hotels.com logo
Hotels.com Gutschein AT
Jetzt, 10% Hotel Gutschein!
HelloFresh logo
HelloFresh Gutschein AT
2x 50% Rabatt auf die erste und zweite HelloFresh Box!

Ressorts

Services

Unternehmen

Links

Angaben gem ECG und MedienGesetz: Medieninhaber, Hersteller und Herausgeber bzw. Diensteanbieter Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG
(FBN 189730s; HG Wien) Internetdienste; Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien