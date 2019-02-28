Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years

Hans Niessl (SPÖ) officially left his office as the governor of Burgenland on Thursday. In a ceremony in the state parliament, Niessl handed over to his successor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who was voted into office by 20 of the 33 members of parliament present. Niessl left the position after more than 18 years in office.
Doskozil now leads a coalition between SPÖ and FPÖ. „It is very important to me to be a governor for everyone in Burgenland, to be there for the entire population and to bring people together. I don’t want to have discussions about north versus south, left versus right, about party politics or red versus black, I want to be a governor who covers all areas of life, for all people, for all problems“, said Doskozil in a press statement.
Niessl honored as „architect of the state“
At the farewell ceremony, Niessl was praised for having turned Burgenland into a modern, dynamic state that has found international recognition. A „great figure“ was said to be leaving politics to face new challenges. Representatives of all state parliamentary groups thanked the outgoing governor.
Niessl himself acknowledged „a tad of melancholy“, but highlighted his gratitude for having been allowed to lead a wonderful state for 18 years and to contribute to its development. He thanked his long-standing team and was sent off with a standing ovation.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.