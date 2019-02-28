Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years

Bundesland wählen
Fr, 01. März 2019
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Test in Zell am See
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: APA/AFP/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt)
Antisemitismus-Studie
Arabischsprachige Gruppe liefert Grund zur Sorge
Zerstörte Radarfalle in Frankreich (Bild: AFP)
Proteste in Frankreich
Großteil aller Radarfallen von Vandalen beschädigt
Welt
Zerstörte Radarfalle in Frankreich (Bild: AFP)
Proteste in Frankreich
Großteil aller Radarfallen von Vandalen beschädigt
(Bild: APA/dpa/Stefan Puchner (Symbolbild))
Nachtdienst angetreten
Polizeischüler erschießt aus Versehen Kollegen
Otto Warmbier (li.) war laut einem US-Gericht in nordkoreanischer Haft gefoltert worden - laut Trump habe Kim davon aber nichts gewusst. (Bild: AP, krone.at-Grafik)
„Nehme ihn beim Wort“
Toter US-Student: Trump stellt sich hinter Kim
Politik
(Bild: APA/AFP/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt)
Antisemitismus-Studie
Arabischsprachige Gruppe liefert Grund zur Sorge
Der designierte Tiroler SPÖ-Chef Georg Dornauer, SPÖ-Chefin Pamela Rendi-Wagner (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL, krone.at-Grafik)
Für Geschlossenheit
Rendi-Wagner fährt doch zum Tiroler Parteitag
(Bild: APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Wie Diktatur“
Kardinal Schönborn warnt vor Sicherungshaft
Österreich
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Test in Zell am See
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: APA/AFP/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt)
Antisemitismus-Studie
Arabischsprachige Gruppe liefert Grund zur Sorge
Der designierte Tiroler SPÖ-Chef Georg Dornauer, SPÖ-Chefin Pamela Rendi-Wagner (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL, krone.at-Grafik)
Für Geschlossenheit
Rendi-Wagner fährt doch zum Tiroler Parteitag
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Kaufhaus betroffen:
Schon wieder ein Raubüberfall in Graz!
Respektabstand vor Kühen wäre vernünftig. Hunde in der Nähe sollten tabu sein. (Bild: EXPA Pictures, Johann Groder)
Kuh-Attacken-Urteil:
Landwirte unsicher: „Sollen wir Almen sperren?“
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Wahl-Schwerpunkt
Verkehr und Wohnkosten prägen den Wahlkampf
Wirtschaft
Noch-Konzernchef Andreas Treichl (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Rekordergebnis
Erste mit 1,8 Milliarden Euro Nettogewinn
(Bild: Kurt Pinter)
Für 40 Mio. Euro
Burger King übernimmt Autobahnkette Rosenberger
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
Wissen
(Bild: APA/dpa/Oliver Berg, YouTube.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erstmals gelungen
Forscher wandeln Treibhausgas CO2 in Kohle um
Künstlerische Illustration des Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway (Bild: © Lockheed Martin Corporation)
„Lunar Outpost“
Kanada will sich an NASA-Mond-Mission beteiligen
(Bild: AP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digital rekonstruiert
So soll die Stimme Rembrandts geklungen haben
Viral
(Bild: Kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
Leider kein Albtraum
Python schleicht sich in Schlafzimmer und beißt zu
(Bild: Youtube)
Geht sich nicht aus
Beschwipster Kapitän steuert Schiff in Brücke
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
International
The opening of the Opera Ball 2019 (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Waltz and glamour
A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019
Hans Peter Doskozil (left) and Hans Niessl (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
„Perfect successor“
Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
(Bild: APA/Herbert P. Oczeret (Symbolfoto))
Fahrbahn blockiert
Rabiater Schläger stößt Kontrahent mit Auto nieder
Saufgelage rund um den Floridsdorfer Bahnhof sollen bald der Vergangenheit angehören. (Bild: Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)
Alkoholexzesse
Herr Bürgermeister, wann stoppen Sie das endlich?
(Bild: APA/dpa (Symbolbild))
Hoher Sachschaden
Dreiste Diebe stahlen 27 Bienenstöcke
Der scheidende Landeshauptmann des Burgenlands, Hans Niessl, und sein designierter Nachfolger Hans Peter Doskozil (r.) (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Landeschef-Wechsel
„Perfekter Nachfolger“: Doskozil angelobt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
4,5 Jahre Haft
Vater (43) missbrauchte Tochter jahrelang - Urteil
Oberösterreich
Respektabstand vor Kühen wäre vernünftig. Hunde in der Nähe sollten tabu sein. (Bild: EXPA Pictures, Johann Groder)
Kuh-Attacken-Urteil:
Landwirte unsicher: „Sollen wir Almen sperren?“
(Bild: Harald Dostal / 2017)
Reumütiges Geständnis
Drei Raubüberfälle mit drei Jahren Haft bestraft
(Bild: SEPA.Media | Johann Schwarz)
Christian Ramsebner
LASK-Verteidiger kämpft mit mysteriösen Schmerzen
Steiermark
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Kaufhaus betroffen:
Schon wieder ein Raubüberfall in Graz!
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Nach langer Ermittlung
Prozess um Schweineköpfe vor Grazer Moschee
(Bild: FF Graz)
Nachbarin hörte Alarm
Wohnungsbrand: Feuerwehr rettet betrunkenen Grazer
Kärnten
Wachtmeister Fabian Dorfer stammt aus Bad Kleinkirchheim (Bild: Bundesheer/Anton Mickla)
Goldener Ring:
Kärntner ist „Österreichs bester Wachtmeister“
(Bild: Andreas Graf (Symbolbild))
Schwer verletzt
Fußgängerin auf Schutzweg übersehen und angefahren
(Bild: Jürgen Radspieler (Symbolfoto))
Wegen Untreue
Dritte Verurteilung für Ex-BZÖ-Politiker Dobernig
Salzburg
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Wahl-Schwerpunkt
Verkehr und Wohnkosten prägen den Wahlkampf
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Test in Zell am See
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: © Harald Dostal)
Drogen-Lenker
Polizist entdeckte zufällig verschwundenes Auto
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Bild: Andreas Fischer)
Erle & Hasel blühen
Frühlings-Boten bringen Leid für Tirols Allergiker
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Nordische Ski-WM
Ein Superadler zu Besuch im „Krone“-Newsroom
Der designierte Tiroler SPÖ-Chef Georg Dornauer, SPÖ-Chefin Pamela Rendi-Wagner (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL, krone.at-Grafik)
Für Geschlossenheit
Rendi-Wagner fährt doch zum Tiroler Parteitag
(Bild: GEPA)
Doping-Lawine
Hauke, Baldauf und Trio vorläufig suspendiert!
(Bild: GEPA )
„Kein Ausweg diesmal“
Estnische Doper Tammjärv und Veerpalu geständig!
(Bild: Facebook)
Endlich Olympiasieg
Gold nach sieben Jahren, Top drei waren gedopt!
Fußball
(Bild: GEPA)
Weibliche Seite
Annerl als Rapid-Präsidentin? Sie könnte es
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Christian Ort)
Causa Barnes
Foda: „Aufwand hätten wir uns sparen können“
(Bild: twitter)
Sein 1. Saisontreffer
Janko-„Joker“-Tor bei Cup-Niederlage von Lugano
Motorsport
(Bild: AFP)
Formel-1-Testfahrten
Ferrari-Jungstar Leclerc zeigt mit Hammer-Zeit auf
(Bild: APA/AFP/LLUIS GENE)
Ursache geklärt
Fremdkörper beschädigte Felge von Vettels Ferrari
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alexander NEMENOV)
„Schon gewitzelt“
Krach zwischen Vettel und Binotto wegen Eintracht?
Nordische WM
(Bild: GEPA)
Doping-Lawine
Hauke, Baldauf und Trio vorläufig suspendiert!
(Bild: GEPA )
„Kein Ausweg diesmal“
Estnische Doper Tammjärv und Veerpalu geständig!
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Polizei greift durch
Doping-Video verschickt: Polizist gefeuert!
Wintersport
(Bild: GEPA)
Doping-Lawine
Hauke, Baldauf und Trio vorläufig suspendiert!
(Bild: GEPA )
„Kein Ausweg diesmal“
Estnische Doper Tammjärv und Veerpalu geständig!
(Bild: GEPA)
Training unmöglich
Sotschi: Abfahrt abgesagt, dafür zwei Super-G
Tennis
(Bild: AP)
Out in Acapulco
Nadal vergibt drei Matchbälle - und scheitert
(Bild: AFP)
Nun gegen Kyrgios
Tennis-Star Nadal kehrt eindrucksvoll zurück
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Zeitungs-Aufreger
Presserat: Williams-Karikatur „nicht rassistisch“
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hirscher will nur Laura ++ Vonn putzt akrobatisch
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Silber-Held
Gruber bei Party: „Hatte WM schon abgehakt“
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Nordische WM
Das Skandal-Video von Langläufer Hauke beim Doping
Adabei
(Bild: facebook.com/Jan Rouven, APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Andreas Lander, krone.at-Grafik)
Videos gefunden
20 Jahre Haft für Magier wegen Kinderpornografie
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
Opernball
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Macpherson an Lugner:
„Bin sehr dankbar, dass du mich eingeladen hast“
Lifestyle
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, Alexander Tuma, picturedesk.com, APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, Privat, krone.at-Grafik)
Glamour und Sexappeal
Die atemberaubendsten Roben des Opernballs
(Bild: A Twist of Lemon, Andreas Tischler/Vienna Press, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Juwelen und Perlen
Die glamourösen Traumroben der Stars am Opernball
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
Adabei-TV
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
Elle Macpherson mit Richard Lugner (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Traumrobe in Schwarz
Elle Macpherson mit Fußverletzung am Opernball
Kino
(Bild: Studiocanal GmbH/Doane Gregory)
Ein Mann sieht rot
„Hard Powder“: Neeson als Schneepflug-Killer
(Bild: Sony Pictures)
Horror-Schocker
Aus diesem „Escape Room“ gibt es kein Entkommen
(Bild: Warner Bros.)
Geschichte von Honka
„Der goldene Handschuh“: ER macht Jagd auf Frauen
Musik
(Bild: Andreas Graf)
Live im Gasometer
Marsimoto: Zwischen Fantasie und Realität
Andre Previn (Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Stephen Lovekin)
Musikwelt trauert
Ausnahmemusiker Previn mit 89 Jahren gestorben
(Bild: Universal Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Studioalbum
Bryan Adams: „Die Arbeit war ein Traum“
Medien
Dominik Baldauf (li.) und Max Hauke (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Kommentar des Tages
Doping-Skandal: „Sportler sollten Vorbild sein.“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Test in Zell am See
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
(Bild: Amazon)
„Dash Buttons“
Amazon nimmt Bestellknöpfe aus dem Sortiment
Web
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
(Bild: Amazon)
„Dash Buttons“
Amazon nimmt Bestellknöpfe aus dem Sortiment
(Bild: APA/AFP/KAREN BLEIER)
„Komplexes Problem“
Facebook will Providern beim Netzausbau helfen
Elektronik
(Bild: Wasserrettung Zell am See)
Test in Zell am See
Drohne zieht ins Eis Eingebrochene ans Ufer
(Bild: Emporia, krone.at-Grafik)
Smart 3 & Touch Smart
Emporia zeigte Neuheiten am Mobile World Congress
(Bild: Emporia)
Emporia-Chefin Pupeter
„Wichtig ist uns das, was die Benutzer wollen!“
Spiele
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: Nintendo)
„Sword“ und „Shield“
Nintendo zeigt neues „Pokémon“-Game für die Switch
(Bild: EA, krone.at-Grafik)
Die März-Titel
Games with Gold: Neues Spiele-Futter für die Xbox
Dominik Baldauf (li.) und Max Hauke (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Kommentar des Tages
Doping-Skandal: „Sportler sollten Vorbild sein.“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
Digitale Trends
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Tipp der Woche
So aktivieren Sie den Dark Mode von Windows 10
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nachfrage steigt
Begehrte Hotspots: Luxusimmobilien in Österreich
(Bild: ©famveldman - stock.adobe.com)
Raus in die Natur!
Kindheit im Grünen macht Psyche stark
„Krone“-Tierexpertin Maggie Entenfellner (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggies Kolumne
Danke!
Gesund & Fit
„Mama geht es heute seelisch nicht so gut“ - das wirkt sich auf die ganze Familie aus. (Bild: altanaka/stock.adobe.com)
Seelisch kranke Eltern
Kleine Kinder - große Belastung
(Bild: Agentur Diener)
32. Frauenlauf
Die sportliche Reise kann beginnen
Analyse des Erbguts der Tumoren gewinnt an Bedeutung. (Bild: BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com)
Gezielte Behandlung
Den Krebs entschlüsseln
Life
(Bild: ©famveldman - stock.adobe.com)
Raus in die Natur!
Kindheit im Grünen macht Psyche stark
„Mama geht es heute seelisch nicht so gut“ - das wirkt sich auf die ganze Familie aus. (Bild: altanaka/stock.adobe.com)
Seelisch kranke Eltern
Kleine Kinder - große Belastung
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
Tierecke
„Krone“-Tierexpertin Maggie Entenfellner (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggies Kolumne
Danke!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Besitzer in Aufruhr
Katzen anbinden? Ärger um Regel auf Campingplatz
(Bild: Vier Pfoten/Hoang Le)
Einsatz in Vietnam
Tragödie: Vier Gallebären sterben kurz vor Rettung
Reisen & Urlaub
Gestrandete Touristen am Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok (Bild: AFP )
Österreicher darunter
Tausende Touristen saßen in Thailand fest
(Bild: ©cagatay - stock.adobe.com)
Rhythmus der Gezeiten
Inseltraum Sansibar: Spaziergang mit Seestern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nachfrage steigt
Begehrte Hotspots: Luxusimmobilien in Österreich
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: ©fizkes - stock.adobe.com)
Nur 25 Prozent!
Österreicher fühlen sich zu Hause kaum rundum wohl
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Apfelstreuselkuchen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Salbeischnitzel mit Paradeisern
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Special-Deal-News
Wellness und City-Kurztrip in Salzburg gewinnen!
(Bild: Nassfeld.at)
Absoluter Preishammer
All-Inclusive-Urlaub in Kärnten zum kleinen Preis!
Auto
(Bild: Daimler)
Geteilte Architektur
Jetzt machen BMW und Mercedes gemeinsame Sache
Teslas Model 3 (Bild: AP)
Aus für Probefahrten
Tesla verkauft seine Autos nur noch im Internet
(Bild: Porsche)
Webbers Runde im Video
Mark Webber testet Race-App im neuen Porsche 911
Trends
Trends
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: ©kegfire - stock.adobe.com)
Hätten Sie‘s gedacht?
Das ist das beliebteste Essen der Welt!
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Viennareport, AP)
Stargast von Lugner
Das ist Elle Macphersons Figur-Geheimnis
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©kegfire - stock.adobe.com)
Hätten Sie‘s gedacht?
Das ist das beliebteste Essen der Welt!
(Bild: Viennareport, AP)
Stargast von Lugner
Das ist Elle Macphersons Figur-Geheimnis
(Bild: Riva Verlag, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Endlich schlank
Mit diesen Büchern geht Fasten ganz einfach
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©karelnoppe - stock.adobe.com)
Kinderleicht
So macht das Zähneputzen Spaß
Symbolbild (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Endlich Ordnung
Damit herrscht nie wieder Chaos im Kinderzimmer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Einhorn, Pirat und Co.
Die schönsten Faschingskostüme für Kinder
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©karelnoppe - stock.adobe.com)
Kinderleicht
So macht das Zähneputzen Spaß
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
(Bild: instagram.com)
7 It-Girls zeigen
So stylisch können Brautjungfer-Outfits sein
Games & Technik
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Lenovo, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Lenovo Mirage Solo: Schafft es VR aus der Nische?
(Bild: Teufel, krone.at-Grafik)
On-Ear-Kopfhörer
Teufel Airy: Die faltbare Neuauflage am Prüfstand
Unterhaltung
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: ©Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com)
Alltags-Gadgets
Diese Produkte werden Ihr Leben verbessern
(Bild: Amazon, Netflix, krone.at-Grafik)
Streaming
Alle Netflix- und Amazon-Prime Neuheiten im März
Bücher
(Bild: Riva Verlag, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Endlich schlank
Mit diesen Büchern geht Fasten ganz einfach
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Disney/Marvel, krone.at-Grafik)
Gewinne tolles Poster!
Captain Marvel: Die Retterin ganzer Galaxien
Gutschein
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: ©Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com)
Fröhliche Blumenprints
So holen Sie sich den Frühling nach Hause
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Das war der Opernball + Ab heute Ausreisezentren
Shows
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Das war der Opernball + Ab heute Ausreisezentren
Nachrichten
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Das war der Opernball + Ab heute Ausreisezentren
(Bild: ZVG)
Sieben Autos demoliert
Rettungswagen in Karambolage verwickelt: Verletzte
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
VfGH am Zug
Karfreitag: Jetzt beginnt eine Flut an Klagen
Sportvideos
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hirscher will nur Laura ++ Vonn putzt akrobatisch
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Silber-Held
Gruber bei Party: „Hatte WM schon abgehakt“
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Nordische WM
Das Skandal-Video von Langläufer Hauke beim Doping
Viral
(Bild: Kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
Leider kein Albtraum
Python schleicht sich in Schlafzimmer und beißt zu
(Bild: Youtube)
Geht sich nicht aus
Beschwipster Kapitän steuert Schiff in Brücke
(Bild: Epic Games, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Horrorfratze „Momo“
Todes-Challenge nun in „Fortnite“ und Kindervideos
Stars & Society
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Macpherson an Lugner:
„Bin sehr dankbar, dass du mich eingeladen hast“
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Top-Hit Käsekrainer
Wen wir nach dem Ball beim Würstelstand trafen
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Hochkarätige Gäste
So schön war der Opernball 2019
Adabei-TV
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET, ORF, krone.at-Grafik)
Experten-Resümee
Die Styling-No-Gos des Opernballs und Fieberschübe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Söhnchen bei der Oma
Konnten Sie den Opernball genießen, Herr Strache?
Elle Macpherson mit Richard Lugner (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Traumrobe in Schwarz
Elle Macpherson mit Fußverletzung am Opernball
(Bild: Zwefo)
„Krone“-Livetalk
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Aktuelle Tipps
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion für März
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: ©kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer FKK-Trend
Zu Hause mögen wir es am liebsten nackt
(Bild: Koei)
Monatsvorschau
Auf diese Spiele können sich Gamer im März freuen
(Bild: Nintendo)
„Sword“ und „Shield“
Nintendo zeigt neues „Pokémon“-Game für die Switch
(Bild: EA, krone.at-Grafik)
Die März-Titel
Games with Gold: Neues Spiele-Futter für die Xbox
(Bild: Vanessa Licht)
Rosenball
Schrille Outfits „im Auftrag Ihrer Majestät“
(Bild: Riot-Festival; City4U-Grafik)
„RRRIOT“
Feministen-Festival will Rolle der Frau stärken
(Bild: mediagroove, Bernhard Egger)
Tickets zu gewinnen!
YouTuber setzt Promis auf den roten Stuhl
Szene
(Bild: Vanessa Licht)
Rosenball
Schrille Outfits „im Auftrag Ihrer Majestät“
(Bild: Riot-Festival; City4U-Grafik)
„RRRIOT“
Feministen-Festival will Rolle der Frau stärken
(Bild: stock.adobe.com; instagram.com; City4U-Grafik)
Nach 20 Jahren
„Beverly Hills 90210“ kommt zurück ins TV
Events
(Bild: Riot-Festival; City4U-Grafik)
„RRRIOT“
Feministen-Festival will Rolle der Frau stärken
(Bild: Shutdown Festival / city4u-grafik)
Angerfist & Co.
Shutdown Festival: Die ersten Artists sind fix
(Bild: Philip Pürcher )
Ende Februar:
„Vaginas im Dirndl“ laden zu Aufklärungsabend
Food
(Bild: instagram/konel_bread)
Köstlich!
Kunstwerke aus Brot sind Hit auf Instagram
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Absolut gut!
Das sind die neuen Gourmet-Hotspots der City
Im Top-Ranking
Wiener Lokal zu Burger-Hotspot Europas gewählt
Style
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Funkybod“
Brustmuskeln für alle Männer dank neuem Shirt
(Bild: instagram.com/liz.kennedy_, stock.adobe.com; krone.at Grafik)
Hoodie mit Schlinge
„Suizid ist keine Mode“: Shitstorm gegen Burberry
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
People
(Bild: Anton Cserich)
Skurriler Job
Einer der letzten Chirurgiemechaniker Wiens
(Bild: YouTube / Glock21)
Nach YouTube-Schocker
Italo-Rapper empört: „Bin kein Mitglied der Mafia“
(Bild: Christian Koller, Jörg Varga)
Aufruhr auf Instagram
Seiler und Speer: Was läuft da mit Ambros?
Win
(Bild: mediagroove, Bernhard Egger)
Tickets zu gewinnen!
YouTuber setzt Promis auf den roten Stuhl
(Bild: Patrick Murphy, PRM Digital Productions)
Tickets gewinnen!
Dinosaurier in der Wiener Stadthalle
(Bild: Futura GmbH/APA-Fotoservice/Tesarek)
Ab in die Küche!
Hochwertiges Kochgeschirr-Set zu gewinnen
28.02.2019 17:21

Change to:

German

„Perfect successor"

Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years

Hans Niessl (SPÖ) officially left his office as the governor of Burgenland on Thursday. In a ceremony in the state parliament, Niessl handed over to his successor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who was voted into office by 20 of the 33 members of parliament present. Niessl left the position after more than 18 years in office.

Doskozil now leads a coalition between SPÖ and FPÖ. „It is very important to me to be a governor for everyone in Burgenland, to be there for the entire population and to bring people together. I don't want to have discussions about north versus south, left versus right, about party politics or red versus black, I want to be a governor who covers all areas of life, for all people, for all problems", said Doskozil in a press statement.

The outgoing governor of Burgenland, Hans Niessl, and his successor Hans Peter Doskozil (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
The outgoing governor of Burgenland, Hans Niessl, and his successor Hans Peter Doskozil
Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

Niessl honored as „architect of the state"
At the farewell ceremony, Niessl was praised for having turned Burgenland into a modern, dynamic state that has found international recognition. A „great figure" was said to be leaving politics to face new challenges. Representatives of all state parliamentary groups thanked the outgoing governor.

Niessl is given a proper farewell in his homestate of Burgenland (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Niessl is given a proper farewell in his homestate of Burgenland
Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

Niessl himself acknowledged „a tad of melancholy", but highlighted his gratitude for having been allowed to lead a wonderful state for 18 years and to contribute to its development. He thanked his long-standing team and was sent off with a standing ovation.

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Nordische Ski-WM
Doping-Skandal: „Mit Transfusion im Arm ertappt“
154.248 mal gelesen
2
„Die Mama und mein kleiner Bruder geben mir Halt“, sagt die verzweifelte Schülerin (rechts) beim „Krone“-Besuch. (Bild: Zwefo, krone.at-Grafik)
Wien
Opfer: „Sie haben mir meine Kindheit genommen!“
134.774 mal gelesen
3
(Bild: Andi Schiel, schreinerfoto, krone.at-Grafik)
Niederösterreich
Nach Sex-Martyrium in Tulln: Sandra ist tot!
110.634 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: Zwefo)
Österreich
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
525 mal kommentiert
2
(Bild: Anna Schuster, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
„Uns wurde sehr wohl ein Feiertag weggenommen“
506 mal kommentiert
3
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, "Krone"-Grafik, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Österreicher arbeiten mehr als der EU-Schnitt
498 mal kommentiert

