Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public

Do, 28. Februar 2019
(Bild: AFP/PRU)
Sollte Deal scheitern
Brexit-Aufschub: Parlament stimmt Mays Plänen zu
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Florian Hitz, Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)
Waris (1) starb
Tödliche Hundeattacke: Anklage gegen Besitzerin
Welt
(Bild: AFP/PRU)
Sollte Deal scheitern
Brexit-Aufschub: Parlament stimmt Mays Plänen zu
(Bild: AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Aussage vor Kongress
Ex-Anwalt nennt Trump „Betrüger“ und „Rassist“
So zerbrechlich sah der kleine Bub fünf Tage nach seiner Geburt aus. (Bild: AFP)
Leicht wie Butterstück
Frühchen mit nur 268 Gramm überlebte in Japan
Politik
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Anna Schuster, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitagsregelung
„Uns wurde sehr wohl ein Feiertag weggenommen“
(Bild: youtube.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kritik an Kuh-Urteil
Moretti: „Es muss bei uns immer wer schuld sein“
Österreich
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Florian Hitz, Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)
Waris (1) starb
Tödliche Hundeattacke: Anklage gegen Besitzerin
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Kurzbesuch in Graz
Für Pamela Anderson ist „Aktivismus sehr sexy“
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Salzburger flog auf:
Indoor-Plantage entdeckt
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Bei Radarkontrolle:
Lenker mit Laserblocker erwischt
(Bild: laumat.at/Matthias Lauber)
Lkw gegen Lieferwagen
Ein Toter bei Zusammenstoß auf Welser Autobahn
(Bild: Kurt Pinter)
Für 40 Mio. Euro
Burger King übernimmt Autobahnkette Rosenberger
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©Deyan Georgiev - stock.adobe.com)
Hohe Kosten zu stemmen
5G-Ausbau: Drei-Chef fordert mehr Zusammenarbeit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Es ist überall!“
Nachweis in Krebsen: Mikroplastik erreicht Tiefsee
(Bild: Israel Antiquities Authority/Yitzhak Marmelstein)
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
(Bild: APA/AFP/Uozu Aquarium, krone.at-Grafik)
Tsunami-Vorboten?
Seltene Riemenfische vor Japans Küste gefangen
(Bild: IKEA)
Wegen Diskriminierung
Ikea in Israel wegen Katalog ohne Frauen verklagt
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
Kickl presenting his plans (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
After floating idea
Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“
(Bild: Damita Pressel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
The paperwork matters
How Brits in Austria can prepare for Brexit
(Bild: Florian Hitz, Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)
Waris (1) starb
Tödliche Hundeattacke: Anklage gegen Besitzerin
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard)
Urteil nach Bluttat
Messerstich für Ex-Ehemann: „Wollte ihn zurück“
Symbolbild (Bild: Bushplanet_Lepsi)
130 Pflanzen entdeckt:
Ehekrach brachte Hanfbauer vor Kadi
Symbolbild (Bild: Christof Birbaumer, Peter Tomschi)
Autos verbannt:
Pendler als Parkpickerl-Opfer
(Bild: fotoknips - stock.adobe.com)
Zehntausende Euro weg
Betrüger räumten Konto ab
(Bild: laumat.at/Matthias Lauber)
Lkw gegen Lieferwagen
Ein Toter bei Zusammenstoß auf Welser Autobahn
Michael Holter führt mit Cousine Jasmin Holter-Hofer die von Wels aus agierende Firma. (Bild: Holter/Robert Maybach)
Holter kauft zu
Welser Großhändler wirft die Angel in Bayern aus
(Bild: Wilhelm Reinhard, ZVG)
Riskanter Sport
Todesserie auf den Bergen: Regen als große Gefahr
(Bild: BI d. V. Josef Baumgartner)
Drei Verletzte:
Schwerer Unfall direkt vor Feuerwehrhaus
Die Steirerinnen im vorderen schwarzen Auto mussten von der Feuerwehr geborgen werden (Bild: Schulter Christian)
Riskantes Überholen:
Rüpel-Raser fuhr nach schwerem Unfall davon
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Kurzbesuch in Graz
Für Pamela Anderson ist „Aktivismus sehr sexy“
Symbolfoto (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Gina Sanders)
Spittaler verdächtigt
Aus Kasse der Ex-Firma 3000 Euro gestohlen
(Bild: w. pessentheiner)
Wir stellen Fans vor
Die Fan-Urgesteine der Kärntner Fußballvereine
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
St. Veiterin geprellt
Mit „Microsoft-Masche“ 16.000 Euro ergaunert!
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Salzburger flog auf:
Indoor-Plantage entdeckt
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Bei Radarkontrolle:
Lenker mit Laserblocker erwischt
Der Tiroler stürzte von der Reichenspitze (Archivbild) in den Tod. (Bild: Christian)
Vor Augen des Freundes
Tiroler beim Skibergsteigen in den Tod gestürzt
Rund 400 Mitarbeitern sind im Outlet angestellt. (Bild: Andreas Fischer)
14 Prozent Plus
72 Millionen Umsatz: Brenner-Outlet im Steigflug
(Bild: APA/dpa/Boris Roessler)
Prozess in Innsbruck
Vierbeiner getreten? Innsbrucker vor Gericht
Markus Dannehl genießt die neue Lebensqualität. (Bild: Andreas Fischer)
Erfolg an Uniklinik
Neue Hoffnung nach 53 Jahren voller Leiden!
(Bild: Associated Press)
Copa Del Rey
Barcelona mit 3:0 bei Real Madrid im Cup-Finale
(Bild: APA/AFP/Lindsey PARNABY)
Premier League
2:0! Southampton & „Hasi“ können doch noch siegen!
Torschütze Marco Höger (Bild: AFP)
Zweite deutsche Liga
1. FC Köln nach 1:0-Sieg in Aue neuer Leader!
(Bild: Associated Press)
Copa Del Rey
Barcelona mit 3:0 bei Real Madrid im Cup-Finale
(Bild: APA/AFP/Lindsey PARNABY)
Premier League
2:0! Southampton & „Hasi“ können doch noch siegen!
Torschütze Marco Höger (Bild: AFP)
Zweite deutsche Liga
1. FC Köln nach 1:0-Sieg in Aue neuer Leader!
(Bild: Associated Press)
Formel-1-Tests
Vettel-Entwarnung nach Crash: „Nicht zu heftig“
(Bild: GEPA )
„Noch immer ein Teil“
McLaren kündigt Formel-1-Tests für Alonso an
(Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel ROLAND)
Heißer Kandidat
Sitzt Schumacher-Sohn bald im Alfa-Romeo-Boliden?
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Schröcksnadel zürnt
Langlauf-Trainer Gandler muss nach der WM gehen!
(Bild: GEPA)
Nach Doping-Erdbeben
Schröcksnadel: Aus für Langlauf-„Trottln“ im ÖSV
(Bild: GEPA, APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Nordische Ski-WM
„Super-Adlerin“ Iraschko-Stolz fliegt zu BRONZE!
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Schröcksnadel zürnt
Langlauf-Trainer Gandler muss nach der WM gehen!
(Bild: GEPA)
Nach Doping-Erdbeben
Schröcksnadel: Aus für Langlauf-„Trottln“ im ÖSV
(Bild: GEPA, APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Nordische Ski-WM
„Super-Adlerin“ Iraschko-Stolz fliegt zu BRONZE!
(Bild: AFP)
Nun gegen Kyrgios
Tennis-Star Nadal kehrt eindrucksvoll zurück
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Zeitungs-Aufreger
Presserat: Williams-Karikatur „nicht rassistisch“
(Bild: AFP)
Laslo Djere
Nach Tod des Vaters: Thiem-Bezwinger holt 1. Titel
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Schmidhofer erleichtert und Strache-Hilfe für ÖFB
(Bild: Performgroup)
Kuriose Szene
Dumm gelaufen! Rote Karte für diesen „Eier-Jubel“
Jessica Alba -immer perfekt gepflegt (Bild: shutterstock)
Cellstar
Eine Creme erobert die Welt
(Bild: Studiocanal GmbH/Doane Gregory)
Ein Mann sieht rot
„Hard Powder“: Neeson als Schneepflug-Killer
(Bild: Sony Pictures)
Horror-Schocker
Aus diesem „Escape Room“ gibt es kein Entkommen
(Bild: A Twist of Lemon, Andreas Tischler/Vienna Press, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Juwelen und Perlen
Die glamourösen Traumroben der Stars am Opernball
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Und weg war sie:
Elle Macpherson stürzt bei Lugner-PK von Bühne
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: A Twist of Lemon, Andreas Tischler/Vienna Press, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Juwelen und Perlen
Die glamourösen Traumroben der Stars am Opernball
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
Charlize Theron (Bild: 2019 Invision)
Kurzer Prozess
Das war die Trendfrisur der Oscars
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Traumlocation
So edel feiert die „Krone“ 150 Jahre Staatsoper
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Adabei-TV-Interview
Großbauer: „Natürlich gibt es auch mal Brösel“
(Bild: Studiocanal GmbH/Doane Gregory)
Ein Mann sieht rot
„Hard Powder“: Neeson als Schneepflug-Killer
(Bild: Sony Pictures)
Horror-Schocker
Aus diesem „Escape Room“ gibt es kein Entkommen
(Bild: Warner Bros.)
Geschichte von Honka
„Der goldene Handschuh“: ER macht Jagd auf Frauen
(Bild: Universal Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Interview & Album
Hozier: Steter Kampf für mehr Solidarität
(Bild: Kidizinsane, Ink Music, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Yasmo & Die Klangkantine: Zeit für Solidarität
Mark Hollis starb im Alter von 64 Jahren. (Bild: Wikimedia Commons)
„Talk Talk“-Frontman
Musik-Legende Mark Hollis ist tot
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
(Bild: ©tanaonte - stock.adobe.com)
Reporter ohne Grenzen
Freies Internet in Russland in Gefahr
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Tipp der Woche
So aktivieren Sie den Dark Mode von Windows 10
Malware removal background with some soft smooth lines (Bild: ©Argus - stock.adobe.com)
„Besondere Vorsicht“
Vorinstallierte Schadsoftware auf Billig-Geräten
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Jens Büttner)
„Zu Gewalt aufgerufen“
Facebook löscht Konto von rechtsextremem Aktivist
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©bluedesign - stock.adobe.com)
EU-Urheberrechtsreform
Upload-Filter und ihre negative Folgen
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
Malware removal background with some soft smooth lines (Bild: ©Argus - stock.adobe.com)
„Besondere Vorsicht“
Vorinstallierte Schadsoftware auf Billig-Geräten
(Bild: AP)
Hat den größten
Energizer P18K enthüllt: Handy mit Monster-Akku
(Bild: youtube.com)
Pokémon-Detektiv
Pikachu ermittelt: Neuer Trailer zum Spiel-Film
(Bild: wwzgame.com)
Neuer Trailer
„World War Z“: Die Zombies kommen!
(Bild: Codemasters)
Rennspiel
„Dirt Rally 2.0“: Launch-Trailer zum Gatsch-Racer
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
(Bild: ©tanaonte - stock.adobe.com)
Reporter ohne Grenzen
Freies Internet in Russland in Gefahr
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Tipp der Woche
So aktivieren Sie den Dark Mode von Windows 10
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Agentur Diener)
32. Frauenlauf
Die sportliche Reise kann beginnen
Analyse des Erbguts der Tumoren gewinnt an Bedeutung. (Bild: BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com)
Gezielte Behandlung
Den Krebs entschlüsseln
(Bild: Goffkein/stock.adobe.com)
Erfolg garantiert
Diabetes die Muskeln zeigen!
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, facebook.com)
„Halten uns an Gesetz“
Kinder nicht erlaubt: Pizzeria erntet Shitstorm
Ein engagiertes Team, das mit Einfühlungsvermögen und Wissen hervorragende Arbeit leistet. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
So hilft Ihre Spende
Jubiläum: Vier Jahre TierQuarTier in Wien
(Bild: facebook.com/Shifting Values)
Präsentation in Wien
Die Forderungen des Tierschutzvolksbegehrens
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Umweltschonend
Donauinsel: Schafherde ab Mai im „Mäh“-Einsatz
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
(Bild: ©Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Investionsschub
Mehr Strecken und Airlines: Flughafen Wien jubelt
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: ©fizkes - stock.adobe.com)
Nur 25 Prozent!
Österreicher fühlen sich zu Hause kaum rundum wohl
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Preiswahnsinn“
Nur 4% aller Mieter über Obergrenzen informiert
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Einsparung möglich
Neuer Anbieter bringt Strom zum Tagespreis
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Salbeischnitzel mit Paradeisern
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Lamm mit Quitten
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Special-Deal-News
Wellness und City-Kurztrip in Salzburg gewinnen!
(Bild: Nassfeld.at)
Absoluter Preishammer
All-Inclusive-Urlaub in Kärnten zum kleinen Preis!
(Bild: Porsche)
Neuer wird elektrisch
Aus für den Porsche Macan mit Verbrennungsmotor?
(Bild: Skoda)
Mutige Front
Skoda Kamiq: Kleines SUV ganz groß und intelligent
(Bild: Associated Press)
Trotz Embargo
Wie kommt Kim zu diesem Fuhrpark an Luxusautos?
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: 2016 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)
„Shark Tank“
Die besten Start-ups aus der Gründershow
(Bild: ©dusk - stock.adobe.com)
Null-Kalorien-Pasta
Haben Sie schon mal von Zoodles gehört?
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: ©contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.com)
Schneller Energie-Kick
Das macht munter: Koffein, Guarana & Co
(Bild: ©dundanim - stock.adobe.com)
Insel der 100-Jährigen
Darum werden die Sarden so alt
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: ©contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.com)
Schneller Energie-Kick
Das macht munter: Koffein, Guarana & Co
(Bild: ©dundanim - stock.adobe.com)
Insel der 100-Jährigen
Darum werden die Sarden so alt
Symbolbild (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Endlich Ordnung
Damit herrscht nie wieder Chaos im Kinderzimmer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Einhorn, Pirat und Co.
Die schönsten Faschingskostüme für Kinder
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
(Bild: instagram.com)
7 It-Girls zeigen
So stylisch können Brautjungfer-Outfits sein
(Bild: ©ludmilafoto - stock.adobe.com)
Federn und Fransen
Diese drei Microtrends sind 2019 wieder in!
(Bild: Lenovo, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Lenovo Mirage Solo: Schafft es VR aus der Nische?
(Bild: Teufel, krone.at-Grafik)
On-Ear-Kopfhörer
Teufel Airy: Die faltbare Neuauflage am Prüfstand
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik, stock.adobe.com)
krone.at-Test
Fire TV Stick 4K: Amazons Einstieg in die UHD-Welt
(Bild: instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Richtige Beleuchtung
So gelingt das perfekte Selfie
(Bild: Amazon. krone.at-Grafik)
Hanf & Schokolade
Diese bizarren Oscar-Geschenke gibt es auch online
Die Oscar-Preisverleihung gilt als wichtigster Filmpreis der Welt. (Bild: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Wichtigster Filmpreis
Holen Sie sich die Oscar-Gewinner 2019 nach Hause!
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Disney/Marvel, krone.at-Grafik)
Gewinne tolles Poster!
Captain Marvel: Die Retterin ganzer Galaxien
(Bild: Splitter Verlag 2018)
Gewinnen mit krone.at
„Conan der Cimmerier“ - Nichts für schwache Nerven
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Doping-Skandal in Seefeld + Opernball ohne Demo
(Bild: AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Aussage vor Kongress
Ex-Anwalt nennt Trump „Betrüger“ und „Rassist“
(Bild: LG, Huawai, Samsung, Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
(Bild: Zwefo)
„Krone“-Livetalk
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Doping-Skandal in Seefeld + Opernball ohne Demo
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Doping-Skandal in Seefeld + Opernball ohne Demo
(Bild: AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Aussage vor Kongress
Ex-Anwalt nennt Trump „Betrüger“ und „Rassist“
Die „Edelweiss Raid 2019“ ist Training für militärische Einsätze im Hochgebirge und verbindet sportliche Höchstleistungen mit militärischen Einsatzaufgaben. (Bild: zVg)
Vorfall bei Russen
krone.at vor Ort: Hochspannung bei Gebirgsjäger-WM
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Schmidhofer erleichtert und Strache-Hilfe für ÖFB
(Bild: Performgroup)
Kuriose Szene
Dumm gelaufen! Rote Karte für diesen „Eier-Jubel“
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: kameraOne, krone.at-Grafik)
Fehlt da nicht was?
So kann das Tanken aber seeehr lange dauern
(Bild: A Twist of Lemon, Andreas Tischler/Vienna Press, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Juwelen und Perlen
Die glamourösen Traumroben der Stars am Opernball
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Und weg war sie:
Elle Macpherson stürzt bei Lugner-PK von Bühne
Orlando Bloom und Katy Perry (Bild: AFP)
Sagte trotzdem Ja
Katy Perry: Bei Orlandos Antrag lief alles schief!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Traumlocation
So edel feiert die „Krone“ 150 Jahre Staatsoper
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Adabei-TV-Interview
Großbauer: „Natürlich gibt es auch mal Brösel“
(Bild: Zwefo)
„Krone“-Livetalk
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: youtube.com)
Pokémon-Detektiv
Pikachu ermittelt: Neuer Trailer zum Spiel-Film
(Bild: wwzgame.com)
Neuer Trailer
„World War Z“: Die Zombies kommen!
(Bild: Codemasters)
Rennspiel
„Dirt Rally 2.0“: Launch-Trailer zum Gatsch-Racer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Ziemlich gefährlich!
Die Tätowier-Maschine für Do-it-yourself-Tattoos
(Bild: instagram/konel_bread)
Köstlich!
Kunstwerke aus Brot sind Hit auf Instagram
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Arme Jugend“
Rauchen ab 18: Wiener Meinungen gespalten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Ziemlich gefährlich!
Die Tätowier-Maschine für Do-it-yourself-Tattoos
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Arme Jugend“
Rauchen ab 18: Wiener Meinungen gespalten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
CBD statt THC
Cannabis-Automaten werden auch in Wien aufgestellt
(Bild: Philip Pürcher )
Ende Februar:
„Vaginas im Dirndl“ laden zu Aufklärungsabend
(Bild: Brother Events)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Herzbeben“: Neues Event-Format in Wien
(Bild: Adrian Almasan)
„Off Duty“
Wiener Stewardess lädt zu Event für Flugpersonal
(Bild: instagram/konel_bread)
Köstlich!
Kunstwerke aus Brot sind Hit auf Instagram
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Absolut gut!
Das sind die neuen Gourmet-Hotspots der City
Im Top-Ranking
Wiener Lokal zu Burger-Hotspot Europas gewählt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Funkybod“
Brustmuskeln für alle Männer dank neuem Shirt
(Bild: instagram.com/liz.kennedy_, stock.adobe.com; krone.at Grafik)
Hoodie mit Schlinge
„Suizid ist keine Mode“: Shitstorm gegen Burberry
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: Anton Cserich)
Skurriler Job
Einer der letzten Chirurgiemechaniker Wiens
(Bild: YouTube / Glock21)
Nach YouTube-Schocker
Italo-Rapper empört: „Bin kein Mitglied der Mafia“
(Bild: Christian Koller, Jörg Varga)
Aufruhr auf Instagram
Seiler und Speer: Was läuft da mit Ambros?
(Bild: Patrick Murphy, PRM Digital Productions)
Tickets gewinnen!
Dinosaurier in der Wiener Stadthalle
(Bild: Futura GmbH/APA-Fotoservice/Tesarek)
Ab in die Küche!
Hochwertiges Kochgeschirr-Set zu gewinnen
(Bild: Esther Crapelle/Vinyl & Music Festival)
Tickets gewinnen!
Gratis zum „Vinyl & Music Festival“ in Wien
(Bild: AFP/PRU)
Sollte Deal scheitern
Brexit-Aufschub: Parlament stimmt Mays Plänen zu
(Bild: AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Aussage vor Kongress
Ex-Anwalt nennt Trump „Betrüger“ und „Rassist“
So zerbrechlich sah der kleine Bub fünf Tage nach seiner Geburt aus. (Bild: AFP)
Leicht wie Butterstück
Frühchen mit nur 268 Gramm überlebte in Japan
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Anna Schuster, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitagsregelung
„Uns wurde sehr wohl ein Feiertag weggenommen“
(Bild: youtube.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kritik an Kuh-Urteil
Moretti: „Es muss bei uns immer wer schuld sein“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
(Bild: Florian Hitz, Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)
Waris (1) starb
Tödliche Hundeattacke: Anklage gegen Besitzerin
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Kurzbesuch in Graz
Für Pamela Anderson ist „Aktivismus sehr sexy“
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Salzburger flog auf:
Indoor-Plantage entdeckt
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Bei Radarkontrolle:
Lenker mit Laserblocker erwischt
(Bild: laumat.at/Matthias Lauber)
Lkw gegen Lieferwagen
Ein Toter bei Zusammenstoß auf Welser Autobahn
(Bild: Kurt Pinter)
Für 40 Mio. Euro
Burger King übernimmt Autobahnkette Rosenberger
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©Deyan Georgiev - stock.adobe.com)
Hohe Kosten zu stemmen
5G-Ausbau: Drei-Chef fordert mehr Zusammenarbeit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Es ist überall!“
Nachweis in Krebsen: Mikroplastik erreicht Tiefsee
(Bild: Israel Antiquities Authority/Yitzhak Marmelstein)
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
(Bild: APA/AFP/Uozu Aquarium, krone.at-Grafik)
Tsunami-Vorboten?
Seltene Riemenfische vor Japans Küste gefangen
(Bild: IKEA)
Wegen Diskriminierung
Ikea in Israel wegen Katalog ohne Frauen verklagt
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
Kickl presenting his plans (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
After floating idea
Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“
(Bild: Damita Pressel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
The paperwork matters
How Brits in Austria can prepare for Brexit
27.02.2019 16:48

Change to:

German

After court sentence

Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public

An alpine farmer from Tyrol was sentenced to pay a fine of 490,000 euros after his cows trampled a German hiker to death. Austria‘s farmers and pasture owners are now concerned the same thing may happen to them. Many have already decided to take drastic measures, closing down those parts of hiking trails which cross their pastures.

The dramatic scenes took place five years ago in Pinnistal. A German hiker was on the trail with her dog when some cows suddenly attacked her. The woman was trampled to death. Her relatives sued for damages. Last week, the verdict was passed: the farmer who owned the cows was sentenced to pay € 490,000 in damages. The court justified its decision with the argument that the farmer could have prevented the accident by fencing in the area where his cows grazed.

(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL

Tourism and farming likely to clash
„One consequence of this could be that farmers no longer allow hikers to cross their ground. This would mean that many hiking destinations would no longer be accessible and many mountain tours would no longer be possible", the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce points out.

Hiking on alpine pastures may become more difficult if the contentious verdict is upheld. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)
Hiking on alpine pastures may become more difficult if the contentious verdict is upheld.
Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung

Indeed, farmers are closing down their grounds to the public. Some alpine pasture owners have taken to social media to announce their decision. „From now on, there is an absolute ban on anyone entering my alpine pastures in the Nock area," one farmer wrote on Facebook. He could not afford to pay such amounts in damages, continued the alpine farmer.

The farmer sentenced to the horrendous payment plans to appeal, but should the verdict be upheld, tourism and alpine farming might no longer be able to coexist as comfortably. Indeed, the Chamber of Agriculture has recommended all farmers carefully consider whether they want to allow hiking on their pastures.

Cellstar
Eine Creme erobert die Welt
Promotion
Copa Del Rey
Barcelona mit 3:0 bei Real Madrid im Cup-Finale
Fußball International
Premier League
2:0! Southampton & „Hasi“ können doch noch siegen!
Fußball International
Zweite deutsche Liga
1. FC Köln nach 1:0-Sieg in Aue neuer Leader!
Fußball International
Sandro Rosell
Ex-Barca-Boss nach knapp 2 Jahren U-Haft frei!
Fußball International
Bei Sancho-Transfer
Illegale Zahlung? Neue Ermittlungen gegen ManCity
Fußball International
Sollte Deal scheitern
Brexit-Aufschub: Parlament stimmt Mays Plänen zu
Welt
Schröcksnadel zürnt
Langlauf-Trainer Gandler muss nach der WM gehen!
Nordische Ski-WM
Zypern Cup
Stark! Österreich startet mit 4:1 gegen Nigeria
Fußball International
Nach Doping-Erdbeben
Schröcksnadel: Aus für Langlauf-„Trottln“ im ÖSV
Nordische Ski-WM
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Edtstadler: „Gesellschaft muss rote Linien ziehen“
Österreich
Waris (1) starb
Tödliche Hundeattacke: Anklage gegen Besitzerin
Wien
Formel-1-Tests
Vettel-Entwarnung nach Crash: „Nicht zu heftig“
Formel 1
Kurzbesuch in Graz
Für Pamela Anderson ist „Aktivismus sehr sexy“
Steiermark
Neuer wird elektrisch
Aus für den Porsche Macan mit Verbrennungsmotor?
Auto
Nordische Ski-WM
„Super-Adlerin“ Iraschko-Stolz fliegt zu BRONZE!
Nordische Ski-WM
Wegen Diskriminierung
Ikea in Israel wegen Katalog ohne Frauen verklagt
Viral
Aussage vor Kongress
Ex-Anwalt nennt Trump „Betrüger“ und „Rassist“
Welt
Digitale Trends
Handys bekommen Falten und andere MWC-Neuheiten
Elektronik
WM in Seefeld
Doping-Skandal: „Mit Transfusion im Arm ertappt“
Nordische Ski-WM
