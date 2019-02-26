Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“

What began as one of many controversial ventures by minister for the interior Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) has become a detailed project: so-called „preventive detention“ for dangerous asylum seekers. On Monday, Kickl announced a corresponding constitutional amendment. According to his plan, the Federal Office for Asylum, rather than the courts, would be responsible for imposing preventive detention.
Kickl’s idea is to detain dangerous asylum seekers preventively in a reform to the asylum system, which, he emphasizes, would remain in accordance with EU law. The plan was prompted by the murder of an official in Dornbirn in which the main suspect was an asylum seeker with a criminal record. This man, according to Kickl, could not legally have been detained prior to the murder. „This is a legislative gap, and the gap must be closed“, said Kickl. He wants to detain asylum seekers preventively, even when they have not committed a crime, if a risk analysis suggests they pose a particular threat.
Kickl justifies placing the responsibility with the Federal Office for Asylum by saying that courts would take too long. If courts were to decide whether to detain asylum seekers preventively, Kickl says, this would give people time to simply disappear. In Kickl’s plan, courts would retroactively examine cases in which preventive detention was enacted and decide whether to uphold or revoke the decision.
Kickl’s plans require changes to the constitution and therefore the agreement of at least one oppositional party. The NEOS and JETZT categorically oppose the suggestion, the SPÖ is divided.
Introducing ‘departure centers‘
In addition, Kickl announced a „new concept for accommodation and procedural management“. As of Friday, March 1st, the so-called ‘reception centers’ for asylum seekers will become ‘departure centers’. In these centers, asylum seekers will be asked to agree to a voluntary night-time curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and „intensive counselling“ will be provided regarding a return to home states. Those individuals with little chance of being granted asylum will be required to remain in these centers.
