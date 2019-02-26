Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“

Bundesland wählen
Mi, 27. Februar 2019
Händeschütteln bei Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un (Bild: AFP)
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
(Bild: Israel Antiquities Authority/Yitzhak Marmelstein)
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
Comedian Carolin Kebekus ist mit der Politik des deutschen Innenministers Horst Seehofer nicht einverstanden. (Bild: Oliver Berg/dpa, APA/dpa/Bernd Weissbrod, krone.at-Grafik)
Komikerin angriffig:
„Mutter von Seehofer ist Mutter aller Probleme“
Welt
Händeschütteln bei Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un (Bild: AFP)
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
Comedian Carolin Kebekus ist mit der Politik des deutschen Innenministers Horst Seehofer nicht einverstanden. (Bild: Oliver Berg/dpa, APA/dpa/Bernd Weissbrod, krone.at-Grafik)
Komikerin angriffig:
„Mutter von Seehofer ist Mutter aller Probleme“
Die Überreste des indischen Luftfahrzeugs, nachdem er von Pakistan angeschossen wurde. (Bild: AFP )
Abschuss oder Absturz?
Kaschmir-Konflikt: Verwirrspiel um Kampfjets
Politik
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Versorgung gesichert?
Was nach der Karriere als Polit-Mitarbeiter folgt
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, thinkstockphotos.de, krone.at-Grafik)
Aus für Wartefrist?
Regierung will Parteienförderung jährlich erhöhen
(Bild: dpa/Arno Burgi, krone.at-Grafik)
Katias Kolumne
Oh du schöne, neue, politisch überkorrekte Welt!
Österreich
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Versorgung gesichert?
Was nach der Karriere als Polit-Mitarbeiter folgt
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, thinkstockphotos.de, krone.at-Grafik)
Aus für Wartefrist?
Regierung will Parteienförderung jährlich erhöhen
(Bild: dpa/Arno Burgi, krone.at-Grafik)
Katias Kolumne
Oh du schöne, neue, politisch überkorrekte Welt!
Bundesländer
Ismail Odabas (Firma Holzmann) zeigt auf den Weg am Werksgelände. (Bild: Helmut Klein)
In Schwanenstadt:
Prozess wegen Schulweg durch ein Werksgelände
(Bild: Walter Oczlon)
St. Johann
Grundbesitzer für den Hahnbaumlift
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Brunner Images)
Neun Wehren im Einsatz
Kirschentheuer: Waldbrand breitet sich weiter aus
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©Deyan Georgiev - stock.adobe.com)
Hohe Kosten zu stemmen
5G-Ausbau: Drei-Chef fordert mehr Zusammenarbeit
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Anleihen aufgestockt
Österreich holt sich 1,15 Mrd. € frisches Kapital
Wissen
(Bild: Israel Antiquities Authority/Yitzhak Marmelstein)
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
(Bild: APA/AFP/Uozu Aquarium, krone.at-Grafik)
Tsunami-Vorboten?
Seltene Riemenfische vor Japans Küste gefangen
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick Pleul)
Folge des Klimawandels
Zugvögel kehren immer früher nach Europa zurück
Viral
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: kameraOne, krone.at-Grafik)
Fehlt da nicht was?
So kann das Tanken aber seeehr lange dauern
International
Kickl presenting his plans (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
After floating idea
Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“
(Bild: Damita Pressel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
The paperwork matters
How Brits in Austria can prepare for Brexit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, APA/AFP/POOL/Doug Mills, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Ahead of Trump meeting
Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: fotoknips - stock.adobe.com)
Zehntausende Euro weg
Betrüger räumten Konto ab
(Bild: shutterstock.com_ Lisa S.)
Verhaftet:
Einbrecher stahl Werkzeug, Diesel, Taschenlampen
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Verdächtiger frei
Kind (8) mit Pistole bedroht: „Gib mir Geld“
Oberösterreich
Ismail Odabas (Firma Holzmann) zeigt auf den Weg am Werksgelände. (Bild: Helmut Klein)
In Schwanenstadt:
Prozess wegen Schulweg durch ein Werksgelände
Josef Pühringer, doppelt gemoppelt (Bild: Werner Pöchinger)
Im Linzer Landhaus:
Künstler Attersee verewigt LH a.D. Josef Pühringer
(Bild: ÖAMTC/Postl)
ÖAMTC
Flugretter im Ferienstress: 168 Einsätze in OÖ
Steiermark
(Bild: LPD Kärnten (Symbolbild))
Auf Forstweg gefunden
Große Suchaktion nach Bewohner von Pflegeheim (89)
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Frau auf Amt bedroht
Sozialhilfe verweigert: Grazer (30) zuckte aus
(Bild: FF Pischelsdorf)
Gefahr für Wohnhaus
Pischelsdorf am Kulm: Großer Acker brannte ab
Kärnten
Symbolfoto. (Bild: Brunner Images)
Neun Wehren im Einsatz
Kirschentheuer: Waldbrand breitet sich weiter aus
Otto Grossegger (5. v. links) mit seinen ersten Skilehrern. (Bild: Roland Holitzky)
Otto Grossegger
Am Katschberg wird ein doppeltes Jubiläum gefeiert
(Bild: Tatjana Jank)
Förolach und Nampolach
Im Gailtal wurde ein Wolf gesichtet und gefilmt
Salzburg
(Bild: Walter Oczlon)
St. Johann
Grundbesitzer für den Hahnbaumlift
(Bild: Grüne)
Fokus: Öffis und Rad
Berthold sieht viele Chancen
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
300 bei Info-Abend
Entwarnung bei der Strahlung
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Baldauf und Hauke
Doping-Skandal bei WM! Österreicher festgenommen
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Für gutes Miteinander
„Kuh-Urteil“: Kurz will Gesetze nachschärfen
(Bild: Andreas Fischer)
Innsbruck
Verbotszonen: Waffen und die Grenzen des Erlaubten
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: AFP)
Entscheidung gefallen
Keine Einbürgerung! Barnes wird nicht Österreicher
(Bild: GEPA )
„Noch immer ein Teil“
McLaren kündigt Formel-1-Tests für Alonso an
(Bild: AFP)
Entscheidung gefallen
Keine Einbürgerung! Barnes wird nicht Österreicher
(Bild: AP)
Basel gefordert
Schicksalsspiel? „Nur ein Sieg kann Koller retten“
(Bild: Instagram)
Urlaub in Abu Dhabi
Winterpause für Nina Neuer & Charlotte Rummenigge
(Bild: GEPA )
„Noch immer ein Teil“
McLaren kündigt Formel-1-Tests für Alonso an
(Bild: APA/AFP/Daniel ROLAND)
Heißer Kandidat
Sitzt Schumacher-Sohn bald im Alfa-Romeo-Boliden?
(Bild: APA/AFP/PASCAL PAVANI)
Wollte nach Wien
Feuer! Formel-1-Manager erlebte wahren Horrorflug
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Baldauf und Hauke
Doping-Skandal bei WM! Österreicher festgenommen
(Bild: GEPA)
Beim Skispringen
WM: Damen-Preisgeld deutlich unter Herren-Niveau
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Baldauf und Hauke
Doping-Skandal bei WM! Österreicher festgenommen
(Bild: GEPA)
Beim Skispringen
WM: Damen-Preisgeld deutlich unter Herren-Niveau
(Bild: AFP)
Nun gegen Kyrgios
Tennis-Star Nadal kehrt eindrucksvoll zurück
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Zeitungs-Aufreger
Presserat: Williams-Karikatur „nicht rassistisch“
(Bild: AFP)
Laslo Djere
Nach Tod des Vaters: Thiem-Bezwinger holt 1. Titel
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Schmidhofer erleichtert und Strache-Hilfe für ÖFB
(Bild: Performgroup)
Kuriose Szene
Dumm gelaufen! Rote Karte für diesen „Eier-Jubel“
Adabei
(Bild: Filmladen)
Famoser Markovics
„Wie ich lernte, bei mir selbst Kind zu sein“
Comedian Carolin Kebekus ist mit der Politik des deutschen Innenministers Horst Seehofer nicht einverstanden. (Bild: Oliver Berg/dpa, APA/dpa/Bernd Weissbrod, krone.at-Grafik)
Komikerin angriffig:
„Mutter von Seehofer ist Mutter aller Probleme“
(Bild: Viennareport, AFP, APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, krone.at-Grafik)
Erster Auftritt
Elle Macpherson weiß nicht, was auf sie zukommt
Opernball
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
Marica Pellegrinelli (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Opernball 2019
Eros’ Liebste nimmt bei den Swarovskis Platz
Anna Netrebko besichtigt den Chopard-Schmuck, den Sie zum Opernball 2019 tragen wird. (Bild: Starpix / Alexander Tuma)
Opernball-Opulenz
Netrebko: Millionen-Collier und Robe aus Russland
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
Charlize Theron (Bild: 2019 Invision)
Kurzer Prozess
Das war die Trendfrisur der Oscars
(Bild: instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Richtige Beleuchtung
So gelingt das perfekte Selfie
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Traumlocation
So edel feiert die „Krone“ 150 Jahre Staatsoper
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Adabei-TV-Interview
Großbauer: „Natürlich gibt es auch mal Brösel“
(Bild: Filmladen)
Famoser Markovics
„Wie ich lernte, bei mir selbst Kind zu sein“
(Bild: youtube.com)
Pokémon-Detektiv
Pikachu ermittelt: Neuer Trailer zum Spiel-Film
(Bild: AFP, AP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Roma“, „Green Book“
Das sind die Abräumer der 91. Oscar-Verleihung
(Bild: Universal Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Interview & Album
Hozier: Steter Kampf für mehr Solidarität
(Bild: Kidizinsane, Ink Music, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Yasmo & Die Klangkantine: Zeit für Solidarität
Mark Hollis starb im Alter von 64 Jahren. (Bild: Wikimedia Commons)
„Talk Talk“-Frontman
Musik-Legende Mark Hollis ist tot
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
(Bild: Zwefo, APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Ab 19 Uhr live!
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: ©tanaonte - stock.adobe.com)
Reporter ohne Grenzen
Freies Internet in Russland in Gefahr
Malware removal background with some soft smooth lines (Bild: ©Argus - stock.adobe.com)
„Besondere Vorsicht“
Vorinstallierte Schadsoftware auf Billig-Geräten
(Bild: AP)
Hat den größten
Energizer P18K enthüllt: Handy mit Monster-Akku
Sony Xperia 10 und Xperia 1 (Bild: Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Trotz sinkender Zahlen
Sony will Smartphone-Geschäft nicht aufgeben
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Jens Büttner)
„Zu Gewalt aufgerufen“
Facebook löscht Konto von rechtsextremem Aktivist
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©bluedesign - stock.adobe.com)
EU-Urheberrechtsreform
Upload-Filter und ihre negative Folgen
Malware removal background with some soft smooth lines (Bild: ©Argus - stock.adobe.com)
„Besondere Vorsicht“
Vorinstallierte Schadsoftware auf Billig-Geräten
(Bild: AP)
Hat den größten
Energizer P18K enthüllt: Handy mit Monster-Akku
Sony Xperia 10 und Xperia 1 (Bild: Sony, krone.at-Grafik)
Trotz sinkender Zahlen
Sony will Smartphone-Geschäft nicht aufgeben
(Bild: youtube.com)
Pokémon-Detektiv
Pikachu ermittelt: Neuer Trailer zum Spiel-Film
(Bild: wwzgame.com)
Neuer Trailer
„World War Z“: Die Zombies kommen!
(Bild: Codemasters)
Rennspiel
„Dirt Rally 2.0“: Launch-Trailer zum Gatsch-Racer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
(Bild: Zwefo, APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Ab 19 Uhr live!
Katia Wagner: Was bringen härtere Strafen?
(Bild: ©tanaonte - stock.adobe.com)
Reporter ohne Grenzen
Freies Internet in Russland in Gefahr
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
Symbolbild (Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Tipp der Woche
So finden Sie den richtigen Sitzabstand zum TV
Oliver Klemm aus der MediaMarkt-Geschäftsführung ist begeistert von der Initiative fit4internet. (Bild: Mediamarkt, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Sie sind nie zu alt! Technik-Tipps für Senioren
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Agentur Diener)
32. Frauenlauf
Die sportliche Reise kann beginnen
Analyse des Erbguts der Tumoren gewinnt an Bedeutung. (Bild: BillionPhotos.com/stock.adobe.com)
Gezielte Behandlung
Den Krebs entschlüsseln
(Bild: Goffkein/stock.adobe.com)
Erfolg garantiert
Diabetes die Muskeln zeigen!
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, facebook.com)
„Halten uns an Gesetz“
Kinder nicht erlaubt: Pizzeria erntet Shitstorm
Ein engagiertes Team, das mit Einfühlungsvermögen und Wissen hervorragende Arbeit leistet. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
So hilft Ihre Spende
Jubiläum: Vier Jahre TierQuarTier in Wien
(Bild: facebook.com/Shifting Values)
Präsentation in Wien
Die Forderungen des Tierschutzvolksbegehrens
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Umweltschonend
Donauinsel: Schafherde ab Mai im „Mäh“-Einsatz
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Newsletter abonnieren
Mit „Reisezeit“ Urlaub in Lienz gewinnen!
(Bild: ©Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Investionsschub
Mehr Strecken und Airlines: Flughafen Wien jubelt
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: ©fizkes - stock.adobe.com)
Nur 25 Prozent!
Österreicher fühlen sich zu Hause kaum rundum wohl
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Preiswahnsinn“
Nur 4% aller Mieter über Obergrenzen informiert
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Einsparung möglich
Neuer Anbieter bringt Strom zum Tagespreis
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Salbeischnitzel mit Paradeisern
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Lamm mit Quitten
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Special-Deal-News
Wellness und City-Kurztrip in Salzburg gewinnen!
(Bild: Nassfeld.at)
Absoluter Preishammer
All-Inclusive-Urlaub in Kärnten zum kleinen Preis!
(Bild: Skoda)
Mutige Front
Skoda Kamiq: Kleines SUV ganz groß und intelligent
(Bild: Associated Press)
Trotz Embargo
Wie kommt Kim zu diesem Fuhrpark an Luxusautos?
(Bild: Volkswagen)
Für junge Kunden
Volkswagen macht „Jetta“ zur Günstigmarke in China
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: 2016 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)
„Shark Tank“
Die besten Start-ups aus der Gründershow
(Bild: ©dusk - stock.adobe.com)
Null-Kalorien-Pasta
Haben Sie schon mal von Zoodles gehört?
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: ©contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.com)
Schneller Energie-Kick
Das macht munter: Koffein, Guarana & Co
(Bild: ©dundanim - stock.adobe.com)
Insel der 100-Jährigen
Darum werden die Sarden so alt
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: ©contrastwerkstatt - stock.adobe.com)
Schneller Energie-Kick
Das macht munter: Koffein, Guarana & Co
(Bild: ©dundanim - stock.adobe.com)
Insel der 100-Jährigen
Darum werden die Sarden so alt
Symbolbild (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Endlich Ordnung
Damit herrscht nie wieder Chaos im Kinderzimmer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Einhorn, Pirat und Co.
Die schönsten Faschingskostüme für Kinder
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schön altern
SOS-Tipps bei den ersten grauen Haaren
(Bild: instagram.com)
7 It-Girls zeigen
So stylisch können Brautjungfer-Outfits sein
(Bild: ©ludmilafoto - stock.adobe.com)
Federn und Fransen
Diese drei Microtrends sind 2019 wieder in!
(Bild: Lenovo, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Lenovo Mirage Solo: Schafft es VR aus der Nische?
(Bild: Teufel, krone.at-Grafik)
On-Ear-Kopfhörer
Teufel Airy: Die faltbare Neuauflage am Prüfstand
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik, stock.adobe.com)
krone.at-Test
Fire TV Stick 4K: Amazons Einstieg in die UHD-Welt
(Bild: instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Richtige Beleuchtung
So gelingt das perfekte Selfie
(Bild: Amazon. krone.at-Grafik)
Hanf & Schokolade
Diese bizarren Oscar-Geschenke gibt es auch online
Die Oscar-Preisverleihung gilt als wichtigster Filmpreis der Welt. (Bild: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Wichtigster Filmpreis
Holen Sie sich die Oscar-Gewinner 2019 nach Hause!
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Disney/Marvel, krone.at-Grafik)
Gewinne tolles Poster!
Captain Marvel: Die Retterin ganzer Galaxien
(Bild: Splitter Verlag 2018)
Gewinnen mit krone.at
„Conan der Cimmerier“ - Nichts für schwache Nerven
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: Filmladen)
Geschichte von Heller
„Wie ich lernte, bei mir selbst Kind zu sein“
Händeschütteln bei Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un (Bild: AFP)
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
(Bild: Viennareport, AFP, APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, krone.at-Grafik)
Erster Auftritt
Elle Macpherson weiß nicht, was auf sie zukommt
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Bursch ins Spital geprügelt ++ Cannabis-Automaten
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Schmidhofer erleichtert und Strache-Hilfe für ÖFB
Händeschütteln bei Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un (Bild: AFP)
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Bursch ins Spital geprügelt ++ Cannabis-Automaten
(Bild: APA/Robert Jäger, APA/Hans Punz, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitagsregelung
Strache und Kurz: „Kein Feiertag wird gestrichen“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Schmidhofer erleichtert und Strache-Hilfe für ÖFB
(Bild: Performgroup)
Kuriose Szene
Dumm gelaufen! Rote Karte für diesen „Eier-Jubel“
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: kameraOne, krone.at-Grafik)
Fehlt da nicht was?
So kann das Tanken aber seeehr lange dauern
(Bild: Viennareport, AFP, APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER, krone.at-Grafik)
Erster Auftritt
Elle Macpherson weiß nicht, was auf sie zukommt
Orlando Bloom und Katy Perry (Bild: AFP)
Sagte trotzdem Ja
Katy Perry: Bei Orlandos Antrag lief alles schief!
Natacha Jaitt (Bild: instagram.com/natjaitt)
Tod nach Party
Wurde „Playboy“-Beauty Opfer eines Mordkomplotts?
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Gigantischer Umbau
So wird die Oper in nur 30 Stunden zum Ballsaal
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Traumlocation
So edel feiert die „Krone“ 150 Jahre Staatsoper
(Bild: APA, krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Adabei-TV-Interview
Großbauer: „Natürlich gibt es auch mal Brösel“
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Johann Gudenus, Andreas Schieder und Thomas Hofer im Talk mit Katia Wagner (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
„Trump ist ein Elchtest für die Weltpolitik“
Katia Wagner führte in gewohnter Manier durch den Diskussionsabend auf krone.at. (Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Wie politisch dürfen Künstler sein?
(Bild: ©Boggy - stock.adobe.com)
Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
Lieblings-Schokocreme
Diese Zutaten stecken wirklich in der Schokocreme
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Deutsch für alle“
Über dieses Buch spricht jetzt jeder
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
(Bild: youtube.com)
Pokémon-Detektiv
Pikachu ermittelt: Neuer Trailer zum Spiel-Film
(Bild: wwzgame.com)
Neuer Trailer
„World War Z“: Die Zombies kommen!
(Bild: Codemasters)
Rennspiel
„Dirt Rally 2.0“: Launch-Trailer zum Gatsch-Racer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com / Vanessa Licht)
Pleiten, Pech & Pannen
Das „freshe“ City4U Wochenend-Horoskop
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
CBD statt THC
Cannabis-Automaten werden auch in Wien aufgestellt
(Bild: YouTube / Glock21)
Nach YouTube-Schocker
Italo-Rapper empört: „Bin kein Mitglied der Mafia“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
CBD statt THC
Cannabis-Automaten werden auch in Wien aufgestellt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com; instagram.com/jingwenll)
Neue Zara-Kampagne
China-Model mit Sommersprossen erntet Shitstorm
Symbolbild (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Wellness & Action
Fünf Gründe, warum Kurztrips 2019 im Trend liegen
(Bild: Philip Pürcher )
Ende Februar:
„Vaginas im Dirndl“ laden zu Aufklärungsabend
(Bild: Brother Events)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Herzbeben“: Neues Event-Format in Wien
(Bild: Adrian Almasan)
„Off Duty“
Wiener Stewardess lädt zu Event für Flugpersonal
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Absolut gut!
Das sind die neuen Gourmet-Hotspots der City
Im Top-Ranking
Wiener Lokal zu Burger-Hotspot Europas gewählt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Gesund und schlank
Neuer Hype auf Instagram: Selleriesaft-Challenge
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
„Funkybod“
Brustmuskeln für alle Männer dank neuem Shirt
(Bild: instagram.com/liz.kennedy_, stock.adobe.com; krone.at Grafik)
Hoodie mit Schlinge
„Suizid ist keine Mode“: Shitstorm gegen Burberry
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: YouTube / Glock21)
Nach YouTube-Schocker
Italo-Rapper empört: „Bin kein Mitglied der Mafia“
(Bild: Anton Cserich)
Skurriler Job
Einer der letzten Chirurgiemechaniker Wiens
(Bild: Christian Koller, Jörg Varga)
Aufruhr auf Instagram
Seiler und Speer: Was läuft da mit Ambros?
(Bild: Patrick Murphy, PRM Digital Productions)
Tickets gewinnen!
Dinosaurier in der Wiener Stadthalle
(Bild: Futura GmbH/APA-Fotoservice/Tesarek)
Ab in die Küche!
Hochwertiges Kochgeschirr-Set zu gewinnen
(Bild: Esther Crapelle/Vinyl & Music Festival)
Tickets gewinnen!
Gratis zum „Vinyl & Music Festival“ in Wien
Händeschütteln bei Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un (Bild: AFP)
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
Comedian Carolin Kebekus ist mit der Politik des deutschen Innenministers Horst Seehofer nicht einverstanden. (Bild: Oliver Berg/dpa, APA/dpa/Bernd Weissbrod, krone.at-Grafik)
Komikerin angriffig:
„Mutter von Seehofer ist Mutter aller Probleme“
Die Überreste des indischen Luftfahrzeugs, nachdem er von Pakistan angeschossen wurde. (Bild: AFP )
Abschuss oder Absturz?
Kaschmir-Konflikt: Verwirrspiel um Kampfjets
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Versorgung gesichert?
Was nach der Karriere als Polit-Mitarbeiter folgt
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, thinkstockphotos.de, krone.at-Grafik)
Aus für Wartefrist?
Regierung will Parteienförderung jährlich erhöhen
(Bild: dpa/Arno Burgi, krone.at-Grafik)
Katias Kolumne
Oh du schöne, neue, politisch überkorrekte Welt!
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Versorgung gesichert?
Was nach der Karriere als Polit-Mitarbeiter folgt
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, thinkstockphotos.de, krone.at-Grafik)
Aus für Wartefrist?
Regierung will Parteienförderung jährlich erhöhen
(Bild: dpa/Arno Burgi, krone.at-Grafik)
Katias Kolumne
Oh du schöne, neue, politisch überkorrekte Welt!
Josef Pühringer, doppelt gemoppelt (Bild: Werner Pöchinger)
Im Linzer Landhaus:
Künstler Attersee verewigt LH a.D. Josef Pühringer
(Bild: Grüne)
Fokus: Öffis und Rad
Berthold sieht viele Chancen
(Bild: ÖAMTC/Postl)
ÖAMTC
Flugretter im Ferienstress: 168 Einsätze in OÖ
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Weg von Präsenzkultur
Deutschland plant Recht auf Homeoffice
(Bild: ©Deyan Georgiev - stock.adobe.com)
Hohe Kosten zu stemmen
5G-Ausbau: Drei-Chef fordert mehr Zusammenarbeit
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Anleihen aufgestockt
Österreich holt sich 1,15 Mrd. € frisches Kapital
(Bild: Israel Antiquities Authority/Yitzhak Marmelstein)
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
(Bild: APA/AFP/Uozu Aquarium, krone.at-Grafik)
Tsunami-Vorboten?
Seltene Riemenfische vor Japans Küste gefangen
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick Pleul)
Folge des Klimawandels
Zugvögel kehren immer früher nach Europa zurück
Der verwundete Russe wollte bei Minus zehn Grad das Krankenhaus verlassen, um eine Zigarette zu rauchen. (Bild: Screenshot/East2West, krone.at-Grafik)
Und das im Spital!
Russe geht auf Rauchpause - mit Messer im Rücken
(Bild: youtube.com)
Batterie beschädigt
Tesla geht nach Todes-Crash dreimal in Flammen auf
(Bild: kameraOne, krone.at-Grafik)
Fehlt da nicht was?
So kann das Tanken aber seeehr lange dauern
Kickl presenting his plans (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
After floating idea
Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“
(Bild: Damita Pressel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
The paperwork matters
How Brits in Austria can prepare for Brexit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, APA/AFP/POOL/Doug Mills, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Ahead of Trump meeting
Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit
26.02.2019 17:20

Change to:

German

After floating idea

Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention"

What began as one of many controversial ventures by minister for the interior Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) has become a detailed project: so-called „preventive detention" for dangerous asylum seekers. On Monday, Kickl announced a corresponding constitutional amendment. According to his plan, the Federal Office for Asylum, rather than the courts, would be responsible for imposing preventive detention.

Kickl's idea is to detain dangerous asylum seekers preventively in a reform to the asylum system, which, he emphasizes, would remain in accordance with EU law. The plan was prompted by the murder of an official in Dornbirn in which the main suspect was an asylum seeker with a criminal record. This man, according to Kickl, could not legally have been detained prior to the murder. „This is a legislative gap, and the gap must be closed", said Kickl. He wants to detain asylum seekers preventively, even when they have not committed a crime, if a risk analysis suggests they pose a particular threat. 

The murder in Dornbirn prompted plans for even stricter asylum laws. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
The murder in Dornbirn prompted plans for even stricter asylum laws.
Bild: Maurice Shourot

Kickl justifies placing the responsibility with the Federal Office for Asylum by saying that courts would take too long. If courts were to decide whether to detain asylum seekers preventively, Kickl says, this would give people time to simply disappear. In Kickl's plan, courts would retroactively examine cases in which preventive detention was enacted and decide whether to uphold or revoke the decision.

(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

Kickl's plans require changes to the constitution and therefore the agreement of at least one oppositional party. The NEOS and JETZT categorically oppose the suggestion, the SPÖ is divided.

Introducing 'departure centers' 
In addition, Kickl announced a „new concept for accommodation and procedural management". As of Friday, March 1st, the so-called 'reception centers' for asylum seekers will become 'departure centers'. In these centers, asylum seekers will be asked to agree to a voluntary night-time curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and „intensive counselling" will be provided regarding a return to home states. Those individuals with little chance of being granted asylum will be required to remain in these centers.

krone.at
krone.at

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Tipps
So werden Sie beruflich erfolgreicher
Sport & Freizeit
Famoser Markovics
„Wie ich lernte, bei mir selbst Kind zu sein“
Kino
Die Sondersendung
Doping-Eklat: „Zwei Leute ruinieren uns die WM“
Nordische Ski-WM
Entscheidung gefallen
Keine Einbürgerung! Barnes wird nicht Österreicher
Fußball International
Zweites Gipfeltreffen
Trump verspricht „Freund“ Kim „gewaltige Zukunft“
Welt
„Noch immer ein Teil“
McLaren kündigt Formel-1-Tests für Alonso an
Formel 1
Fund in Israel
1600 Jahre altes ländliches Anwesen entdeckt
Wissen
Komikerin angriffig:
„Mutter von Seehofer ist Mutter aller Probleme“
Welt
Erster Auftritt
Elle Macpherson weiß nicht, was auf sie zukommt
Video Stars & Society
Versorgung gesichert?
Was nach der Karriere als Polit-Mitarbeiter folgt
Österreich
Sagte trotzdem Ja
Katy Perry: Bei Orlandos Antrag lief alles schief!
Video Stars & Society
Jetzt mitmachen!
Tickets gewinnen und Darts-Star Van Gerwen treffen
Gewinnspiele
„Besondere Vorsicht“
Vorinstallierte Schadsoftware auf Billig-Geräten
Elektronik
Baldauf und Hauke
Doping-Skandal bei WM! Österreicher festgenommen
Nordische Ski-WM
Aus für Wartefrist?
Regierung will Parteienförderung jährlich erhöhen
Österreich
Heißer Kandidat
Sitzt Schumacher-Sohn bald im Alfa-Romeo-Boliden?
Formel 1
Kommentar des Tages
Schafe auf Donauinsel: „Besser als Rasenmäher“
Leseraktionen
„Kannst was erleben“
Helene Fischers Akrobat erhielt zwei Drohbriefe
Adabei
Tod nach Party
Wurde „Playboy“-Beauty Opfer eines Mordkomplotts?
Video Stars & Society
Katias Kolumne
Oh du schöne, neue, politisch überkorrekte Welt!
Österreich
