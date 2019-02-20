Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit

Bundesland wählen
Do, 21. Februar 2019
Veronika Sihler hätte bei dieser Bank 280.000 Euro abheben sollen. Doch die Oststeirerin erkannte den Betrugsversuch sofort und hätte den Täter im Alleingang beinahe überführt. (Bild: Karin Wiedner)
„Manfred“ wollte Geld
Steirerin führt fiesen Betrüger hinters Licht
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
„Teils kontroversiell“
NATO, Gas, Terror: Worüber Kurz und Trump sprachen
(Bild: AP)
Chemielager abgebrannt
Mindestens 69 Tote bei Inferno in Bangladesch
Welt
(Bild: AP)
Chemielager abgebrannt
Mindestens 69 Tote bei Inferno in Bangladesch
(Bild: AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Trotz Appell an die EU
USA wollen reuige IS-Braut nicht zurücknehmen
Frontex-Einsatz vor der Küste Italiens (Bild: AFP)
Konsens bei EU-Staaten
Frontex-Ausbau auf „bis zu 10.000“ Grenzschützer
Politik
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
„Teils kontroversiell“
NATO, Gas, Terror: Worüber Kurz und Trump sprachen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Vilimsky an der Spitze
Kappel tritt nicht an: FPÖ-Liste für EU-Wahl fix
Nach 13 Jahren wieder ein Handshake zwischen einem österreichischen Bundeskanzler und dem US-Präsidenten (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Kurz bei Trump
Warmer Empfang für „very young leader“
Österreich
Veronika Sihler hätte bei dieser Bank 280.000 Euro abheben sollen. Doch die Oststeirerin erkannte den Betrugsversuch sofort und hätte den Täter im Alleingang beinahe überführt. (Bild: Karin Wiedner)
„Manfred“ wollte Geld
Steirerin führt fiesen Betrüger hinters Licht
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
„Teils kontroversiell“
NATO, Gas, Terror: Worüber Kurz und Trump sprachen
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Bildungs-Schandflecke
Mäuse, Kälte, Staub: Die schäbigsten Schulen Wiens
Bundesländer
(Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)
Notarzthelikopter
Frontalcrash mit Skiern: Frau und Kind verletzt
Der Notarzthubschrauber suchte den Lawinenkegel ab. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
In Loferer Steinbergen
Fehlalarm: Deutscher entkam Lawine schon vorher
Veronika Sihler hätte bei dieser Bank 280.000 Euro abheben sollen. Doch die Oststeirerin erkannte den Betrugsversuch sofort und hätte den Täter im Alleingang beinahe überführt. (Bild: Karin Wiedner)
„Manfred“ wollte Geld
Steirerin führt fiesen Betrüger hinters Licht
Wirtschaft
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
6,79 Milliarden Dosen
5,5 Mrd. €: Red Bull mit Rekordumsatz im Vorjahr
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: Andi Schiel)
Gewinn gesteigert
BAWAG fährt 2018 bestes Ergebnis aller Zeiten ein
Wissen
(Bild: Wikipedia/Adam Evans (CC BY 2.0), stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Sind wir allein?“
NASA-Expertenteam ist nun den Aliens auf der Spur
Das auf Galapagos entdeckte Exemplar der ausgestorben geglaubten Art Chelonoidis phantasticus (Bild: twitter.com)
Auf Galapagos-Inseln
Ausgestorben geglaubte Riesenschildkröte entdeckt
Die Radiogalaxie 3C31 ist rot über einem optischen Bild dargestellt. LOFAR konnte zeigen, dass die Radiogalaxie mehr als drei Millionen Lichtjahre groß ist. (Bild: Volker Heesen/LOFAR-Survey-Team)
Neue Himmelskarte
Astronomen entdecken Hunderttausende neue Galaxien
Viral
(Bild: AP)
Welche ist beliebter?
Trump- und Kim-Frisuren vor Gipfeltreffen im Trend
(Bild: 2016 Getty Images)
Jackpot geknackt
Arbeitskollegen teilen sich 437-Mio.-Dollar-Gewinn
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
International
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, APA/AFP/POOL/Doug Mills, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Ahead of Trump meeting
Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit
Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna (Bild: APA/Roland Schlager)
Work to end at 2 p.m.
Good Friday to become „half a holiday“
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Turning assistants:
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in
Wien
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Bildungs-Schandflecke
Mäuse, Kälte, Staub: Die schäbigsten Schulen Wiens
(Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER, „Krone"-Grafik, krone.at-Grafik)
Stimmen Sie ab!
Die „Krone“-Wahl zum Wiener Polizisten des Jahres
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Felix Köstle)
Liquiditätsprobleme
Betreiber von 56 Asylquartieren in NÖ pleite
(Bild: dpa/Jens Wolf)
Tipps von Experten:
„Blütenzauber“ in der Klasse
Hier ließ der mutmaßliche Einbrecher seinen verletzten Komplizen zurück. (Bild: APA/FOTOKERSCHI.AT/KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Deckt Komplize
Bei Einbruch angeschossen: Verdächtiger geständig
Oberösterreich
(Bild: Marion Hörmandinger)
Notarzthelikopter
Frontalcrash mit Skiern: Frau und Kind verletzt
In Österreich mussten Ärzte in den ersten zwei Monaten des Jahres bereits 48 Masernfälle behandeln. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Erster Fall 2019:
Georgierin reist mit Masern in Oberösterreich ein
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Schwerer Forstunfall:
Innviertler von stürzendem Wipfel schwer verletzt
Steiermark
Veronika Sihler hätte bei dieser Bank 280.000 Euro abheben sollen. Doch die Oststeirerin erkannte den Betrugsversuch sofort und hätte den Täter im Alleingang beinahe überführt. (Bild: Karin Wiedner)
„Manfred“ wollte Geld
Steirerin führt fiesen Betrüger hinters Licht
Abwassertests in Europa zeigen: Kokain ist wieder im Vormarsch. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Kokain im Vormarsch
Jetzt kommt Drogentest für das Abwasser der Grazer
(Bild: Ditz Fejer)
Jelinek-Verfilmung:
Die Zombies der Geschichte spuken durchs Mürztal
Kärnten
Symbolbild. (Bild: Berufsfeuerwehr Klagenfurt)
Berufsfeuerwehr
Klagenfurt: Drei Mülltonnenbrände in einer Nacht!
Tscharre und Jaritz in der neuen Bootshalle, in der sich auch Europas erster Yamaha-Flagship-Store befindet. (Bild: Arbeiter Dieter)
Nach Großbrand
JetMarine lädt zur Wiedereröffnung der neuen Halle
(Bild: FF Untermitterdorf)
Kaminbrand bei Ruden
Wirtschaftsgebäude konnte gerettet werden
Salzburg
Lukas Rößlhuber (Neos), Johann Padutsch (Bürgerliste) und Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) machen das Neutor dicht (v. l.). (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Salzburg Inoffiziell
Dieses Kalkül steckt hinter der Neutor-Sperre
(Bild: GEPA)
Gegen Brügge
Coach Rose kündigt „totalen Angriff“ der Bullen an
Justizgebäude in Salzburg, Sitz des Landesgerichtes (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Zehn Beamten gefordert
Personal-Not: Wenn die Vorstrafe nicht aufscheint
Tirol / Vlbg.
Der Notarzthubschrauber suchte den Lawinenkegel ab. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
In Loferer Steinbergen
Fehlalarm: Deutscher entkam Lawine schon vorher
(Bild: APA/JAKOB GRUBER)
Unglück in Vomp
Arbeiter stürzte neun Meter in die Tiefe - tot!
Hansjörg Betz bot bereits gestern in der Fanzone vor dem Delikatessen-Laden Plangger Kaiserschmarrn an. (Bild: ANDREAS TROESTER)
Fans aufgepasst!
Sieben spannende Fragen zur Nordischen Ski-WM
(Bild: AFP)
Hier im Video
Rapid ist bei Inter wieder nur Nebensache
(Bild: GEPA)
Gegen Brügge
Coach Rose kündigt „totalen Angriff“ der Bullen an
(Bild: AFP)
Start-Verzicht
Shiffrin gedenkt Lawinenopfer von Crans-Montana
Fußball
(Bild: AFP)
Hier im Video
Rapid ist bei Inter wieder nur Nebensache
(Bild: GEPA)
Gegen Brügge
Coach Rose kündigt „totalen Angriff“ der Bullen an
(Bild: Performgroup)
Gegen Schalke
Guardiola nach 3:2: „So haben wir keine Chance“
Motorsport
(Bild: Associated Pres)
Formel-1-Testfahrten
Bestzeit für Kwjat ++ Williams legt endlich los
(Bild: GEPA )
Vor 70. Geburtstag
Lauda-Sohn Mathias: „Er kämpft wie ein Löwe“
(Bild: Associated Press)
Formel-1-Saisonstart
Ferraris Neo-Pilot Leclerc gibt Ton bei Tests an!
Nordische WM
(Bild: GEPA, orf.at, krone.at-Grafik)
WM-Crash in Innsbruck
Heftig! Skispringer „zerschellt“ an der Werbebande
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Los geht‘s
Nordische WM in Seefeld feierlich eröffnet!
(Bild: GEPA)
Nordische Ski-WM
Stadlober mit Halsreizung, Anreise erst am Freitag
Wintersport
(Bild: AFP)
Start-Verzicht
Shiffrin gedenkt Lawinenopfer von Crans-Montana
(Bild: GEPA, orf.at, krone.at-Grafik)
WM-Crash in Innsbruck
Heftig! Skispringer „zerschellt“ an der Werbebande
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Los geht‘s
Nordische WM in Seefeld feierlich eröffnet!
Tennis
(Bild: GEPA)
Nach Rio-Schlappe
Bresnik: „Dominic wirkte müde - müde und langsam“
(Bild: AFP)
Turnier in Rio
Auftakt-Aus! Dominic Thiem muss die Koffer packen
(Bild: AP)
Tennis-Enttäuschung
Marach/Pavic auch in Marseille gleich out!
(Bild: ANSA)
Rhythmusstörungen
Juventus bestätigt Herz-Operation bei Sami Khedira
(Bild: AFP)
Remis in Liverpool
Alaba zufrieden: „Wollten kein Tor kassieren“
(Bild: AP)
Champions-League-Hit
Handschlag-Eklat zwischen Klopp und Kovac
(Bild: Universal Music, Neven Allgeier, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Bilderbuch: „Wir wollen einfach nur Liebe sehen“
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
Brad Pitt und Gwyneth Paltrow waren einst ein Paar. (Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Schlussmach-Drama
Gwyneth Paltrow: Beinahe kein Oscar wegen Pitt
Lifestyle
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
Die ORF-Moderatoren Mirjam Weichselbraun und Alfons Haider (Bild: ORF)
Opernball 2019
Weichselbraun lässt mit ihrer Robe Sterne funkeln
(Bild: instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Heiß!
Shawn Mendes zieht sich für Calvin Klein aus
(Bild: Alexander Tuma, krone.at-Grafik)
Dancer Against Cancer
Ein Abend ganz im Zeichen des Karl Lagerfeld
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
(Bild: Universum Film)
Der Schattenmann
Großartig! Christian Bale ist „Vice“ Dick Cheney
(Bild: UPI)
Drama mit Kidman
Wenn „Der verlorene Sohn“ schwul ist
(Bild: abc-Films)
„Can You Ever ...“
Oscar-reif: Melissa McCarthy schreibt Fake Letters
(Bild: Universal Music, Neven Allgeier, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Bilderbuch: „Wir wollen einfach nur Liebe sehen“
Andreas Gabalier im Münchner Olympiastadion (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Vor Amadeus Awards
Neuer Angriff auf Gabalier: „Nationalist, Sexist“
(Bild: Hood Style, Phat Penguin, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Felix Kramer: Wienerlied mit politischer Haltung
(Bild: Willkommen Österreich, stock.adobe.com, orf.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Deftige Sprüche
ORF-Comedians spötteln über Zeitungs-Chef
(Bild: APA/dpa/Felix Kästle)
Uploadfilter & Co.
EU-Staaten haben neues Urheberrecht abgesegnet
Johann Gudenus, Andreas Schieder und Thomas Hofer im Talk mit Katia Wagner (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
„Trump ist ein Elchtest für die Weltpolitik“
(Bild: Dominik Erlinger, krone.at-Grafik)
Neue Smartphone-Elite
Samsung Galaxy S10: Teures Trio mit Display-Loch
(Bild: Samsung)
Galaxy Fold
Samsungs Falt-Smartphone kommt im Mai für 2000 €
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: APA/dpa/Felix Kästle)
Uploadfilter & Co.
EU-Staaten haben neues Urheberrecht abgesegnet
(Bild: ©tverdohlib - stock.adobe.com)
Polizei warnt
Boss-Betrug: Täter immer professioneller
Symbolbild (Bild: ©Nmedia - stock.adobe.com)
Satelliten-Wettrüsten
Internet aus dem All verspricht Netz für alle
(Bild: Dominik Erlinger, krone.at-Grafik)
Neue Smartphone-Elite
Samsung Galaxy S10: Teures Trio mit Display-Loch
(Bild: Samsung)
Galaxy Fold
Samsungs Falt-Smartphone kommt im Mai für 2000 €
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: Logitech)
Ab sofort!
Logitech bringt legendäre Gaming-Maus MX518 zurück
(Bild: Square Enix, krone.at-Grafik)
Jubiläumstropfen
„Final Fantasy“ jetzt auch als Wein zum Trinken
(Bild: Daedalic Entertainment )
Teaser-Trailer
„Iratus: Lord of the Dead“: Morbides Taktik-RPG
(Bild: Willkommen Österreich, stock.adobe.com, orf.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Deftige Sprüche
ORF-Comedians spötteln über Zeitungs-Chef
(Bild: APA/dpa/Felix Kästle)
Uploadfilter & Co.
EU-Staaten haben neues Urheberrecht abgesegnet
Johann Gudenus, Andreas Schieder und Thomas Hofer im Talk mit Katia Wagner (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
„Trump ist ein Elchtest für die Weltpolitik“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
Symbolbild (Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Tipp der Woche
So finden Sie den richtigen Sitzabstand zum TV
Oliver Klemm aus der MediaMarkt-Geschäftsführung ist begeistert von der Initiative fit4internet. (Bild: Mediamarkt, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Sie sind nie zu alt! Technik-Tipps für Senioren
(Bild: ©drubig-photo - stock.adobe.com)
Notfallpaket
Was auf jeden Fall in die Reiseapotheke muss
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Babyshower
Die besten Geschenke für werdende Mamis
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Schwachstelle Knie
Frauen verletzten sich beim Skifahren anders
(Bild: ©zinkevych - stock.adobe.com)
Alle Altersgruppen
Handysucht: Immer mehr Österreicher sind betroffen
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Babyshower
Die besten Geschenke für werdende Mamis
Lernstress kann für viele zu einer ernsten psychischen Belastung werden - deswegen: Überblick bewahren! (Bild: Brenek Malena)
Ohne Fleiß kein Preis?
Leistungsdruck: Besser, schneller, größer
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
„Selfie-Schaden“
So verändern soziale Medien die Selbstwahrnehmung
Symbolfoto (Bild: Ralph Frank)
Analyse liegt vor
Verdacht bestätigt: Wolf riss Rotwild in Osttirol
Das auf Galapagos entdeckte Exemplar der ausgestorben geglaubten Art Chelonoidis phantasticus (Bild: twitter.com)
Auf Galapagos-Inseln
Ausgestorben geglaubte Riesenschildkröte entdeckt
Symbolbild (Bild: Husky-Hof Aresing e.V.)
Polizei ermittelt:
Hündchen von vier Huskys attackiert und getötet
(Bild: ©drubig-photo - stock.adobe.com)
Notfallpaket
Was auf jeden Fall in die Reiseapotheke muss
(Bild: Pixabay, krone.at)
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
(Bild: ©Miki Studio - stock.adobe.com)
Rundreise
Eine Rundreise in Thailand für Fortgeschrittene
(Bild: ©Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com)
Apart wohnen
Wohnung und Hotel in einem: Serviced Apartments
(Bild: twitter.com)
Mini-Möbelhaus
Neuartige Idee: Ikea jetzt aus dem Automaten
(Bild: Amazon)
Trend Aerogarden
Damit wachsen Ihre Pflanzen fünfmal schneller!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Lamm mit Quitten
(Bild: krone.tv)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Schweinsleber mit Orangen
(Bild: Audi)
Eis und 85% Steigung
Hier meistert ein Audi e-tron die Streif - bergauf
(Bild: Piëch)
Premiere in Genf
Piëch Mark Zero: VW-Erbe startet mit Sportwagen
(Bild: ÖAMTC)
Sommerreifen Teil 2
Reifen für Kleinwagen: Überraschung im Test
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: Amazon)
Trend Aerogarden
Damit wachsen Ihre Pflanzen fünfmal schneller!
(Bild: Tierney/stock.adobe.com)
Brooks Ghost 10
Das ist der derzeit beste Damen-Laufschuh der Welt
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: ©Centaur - stock.adobe.com)
Nordisch abnehmen
IKEA-Diät: Was ist dran an dem Hype?
(Bild: ©juefraphoto - stock.adobe.com)
Süß oder herzhaft
So zaubern Sie die köstlichsten Muffins
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
(Bild: ©Thanakorn - stock.adobe.com)
Praktisch & lustig
Diese Dinge braucht jeder Weinliebhaber
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Babyshower
Die besten Geschenke für werdende Mamis
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
(Bild: ©Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com)
Zitronenverbene
Auf diesen Frühlingsduft freuen wir uns schon
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: ©PhotoSpirit - stock.adobe.com)
Top: Robo-Mopp
Praktisch: Die 5 besten Wisch- und Saugroboter
(Bild: Panasonic, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Der Joker im Zwielicht: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©Christian Delbert - stock.adobe.com)
Popcorn zum Kuscheln
Das ist die perfekte Decke für die Oscarnacht!
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©zinkevych - stock.adobe.com)
Alle Altersgruppen
Handysucht: Immer mehr Österreicher sind betroffen
(Bild: ©nenetus - stock.adobe.com)
Besser essen
Gesund und schlank mit der richtigen Ernährung
(Bild: ©Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com)
Tag der Singles
So können Sie das Alleinsein noch besser genießen
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: Dominik Erlinger, krone.at-Grafik)
Neue Smartphone-Elite
Samsung Galaxy S10: Teures Trio mit Display-Loch
(Bild: Samsung)
Galaxy Fold
Samsungs Falt-Smartphone kommt im Mai für 2000 €
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Echte Akku-Dauerläufer: Notebooks fürs Reisen
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Smartphone im Bad: Frau tot + Putin droht USA
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Smartphone im Bad: Frau tot + Putin droht USA
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Tödliche weiße Walze
Video zeigt Lawinenabgang auf befahrener Skipiste
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Russische Hacker?
Riesiges Hakenkreuz in Einkaufszentrum in Kiew
(Bild: ANSA)
Rhythmusstörungen
Juventus bestätigt Herz-Operation bei Sami Khedira
(Bild: AFP)
Remis in Liverpool
Alaba zufrieden: „Wollten kein Tor kassieren“
(Bild: AP)
Champions-League-Hit
Handschlag-Eklat zwischen Klopp und Kovac
(Bild: 2016 Getty Images)
Jackpot geknackt
Arbeitskollegen teilen sich 437-Mio.-Dollar-Gewinn
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
(Bild: Internet, krone.at-Grafik)
In letzter Sekunde
Bussard-Angriff: Frauchen verteidigt Schoßhündchen
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, APA/dpa/Jörg Carstensen, krone.at-Grafik)
Opernball-Talk
Lugner plaudert über One-Night-Stands in der Loge
Herzogin Meghan feierte nach der Babyparty in Ralph Laurens Polo Bar weiter. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Dinner in Manhattan
Meghan machte in New York die Nacht zum Tag
(Bild: AFP, AP, krone.at-Grafik)
„Vermissen dich“
So nimmt die Welt Abschied von „Kaiser Karl“
(Bild: Alexander Tuma, krone.at-Grafik)
Dancer Against Cancer
Ein Abend ganz im Zeichen des Karl Lagerfeld
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Johann Gudenus, Andreas Schieder und Thomas Hofer im Talk mit Katia Wagner (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
„Trump ist ein Elchtest für die Weltpolitik“
Katia Wagner führte in gewohnter Manier durch den Diskussionsabend auf krone.at. (Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Wie politisch dürfen Künstler sein?
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: Logitech)
Ab sofort!
Logitech bringt legendäre Gaming-Maus MX518 zurück
(Bild: Square Enix, krone.at-Grafik)
Jubiläumstropfen
„Final Fantasy“ jetzt auch als Wein zum Trinken
(Bild: Daedalic Entertainment )
Teaser-Trailer
„Iratus: Lord of the Dead“: Morbides Taktik-RPG
(Bild: ©Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com)
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
(Bild: ©Fxquadro - stock.adobe.com)
Tierischer Fasching
Das sind die lustigsten Kostüme für Vierbeiner
(Bild: ©goodmoments - stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schadstoffe
Das beste Spielzeug für Umwelt und Kind
(Bild: Logitech)
Ab sofort!
Logitech bringt legendäre Gaming-Maus MX518 zurück
(Bild: Square Enix, krone.at-Grafik)
Jubiläumstropfen
„Final Fantasy“ jetzt auch als Wein zum Trinken
(Bild: Daedalic Entertainment )
Teaser-Trailer
„Iratus: Lord of the Dead“: Morbides Taktik-RPG
(Bild: instagram.com/archerthefrenchie.to)
#konmaripets
Nach KonMari: Nun auch Haustiere im Aufräum-Wahn
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Sex für die Ohren:
Start-up veröffentlicht Pornos zum Anhören
(Bild: AP; krone.at-Grafik)
Fans in Aufruhr
Michael Jackson: Erster Trailer zu Doku online
(Bild: instagram.com/archerthefrenchie.to)
#konmaripets
Nach KonMari: Nun auch Haustiere im Aufräum-Wahn
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Sex für die Ohren:
Start-up veröffentlicht Pornos zum Anhören
(Bild: AP; krone.at-Grafik)
Fans in Aufruhr
Michael Jackson: Erster Trailer zu Doku online
(Bild: Philip Pürcher )
Ende Februar:
„Vaginas im Dirndl“ laden zu Aufklärungsabend
(Bild: Brother Events)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Herzbeben“: Neues Event-Format in Wien
(Bild: Adrian Almasan)
„Off Duty“
Wiener Stewardess lädt zu Event für Flugpersonal
(Bild: Uber Austria)
„Servus Wien“
Schock: Uber Eats zieht sich aus Österreich zurück
(Bild: Sophie Menegaldo)
Burger und Co.:
„Rinderwahn“ in der Leopoldstadt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Liebe pur!
Die romantischsten Lokale für den Valentinstag
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: instagram.com/patrysiekk)
Neuer Trend
Ehering-Piercings: Liebe, die unter die Haut geht
(Bild: instagram.com/mcdonaldssverige)
Nach Balenciaga-Idee:
Gibt es bald Schuhe aus Pommes-Verpackungen?
(Bild: Karl Lagerfeld, instagram.com/opocher)
Fans schockiert
Shitstorm für Comedian wegen Lagerfeld-Imitation
(Bild: Friendly House)
Skurriler Job
Wienerin überzeugt als Stuntfrau in Hollywood-Film
(Bild: instagram.com/sylviemeis)
Lagerfeld-Tod
Trauer um Mode-Ikone: „Es zerreißt mir mein Herz!“
(Bild: Brother Events)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Herzbeben“: Neues Event-Format in Wien
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: George Bodnar)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Thriller“: Gratis zur Show über den King of Pop
(Bild: AP)
Chemielager abgebrannt
Mindestens 69 Tote bei Inferno in Bangladesch
(Bild: AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Trotz Appell an die EU
USA wollen reuige IS-Braut nicht zurücknehmen
Frontex-Einsatz vor der Küste Italiens (Bild: AFP)
Konsens bei EU-Staaten
Frontex-Ausbau auf „bis zu 10.000“ Grenzschützer
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Vilimsky an der Spitze
Kappel tritt nicht an: FPÖ-Liste für EU-Wahl fix
Nach 13 Jahren wieder ein Handshake zwischen einem österreichischen Bundeskanzler und dem US-Präsidenten (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Kurz bei Trump
Warmer Empfang für „very young leader“
(Bild: raqqa-sl.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Katias Kolumne
Rückkehr: Was sollen wir mit IS-Terroristen tun?
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Bildungs-Schandflecke
Mäuse, Kälte, Staub: Die schäbigsten Schulen Wiens
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Vilimsky an der Spitze
Kappel tritt nicht an: FPÖ-Liste für EU-Wahl fix
(Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER, „Krone"-Grafik, krone.at-Grafik)
Wiens bester Polizist
Die „Krone“-Wahl zum Wiener Polizisten des Jahres
(Bild: Schöfegger/Boustani)
Fürs Ziel Olympia 2020
Puzzleteile sollen in Portugal ein Ganzes werden
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Bildungs-Schandflecke
Mäuse, Kälte, Staub: Die schäbigsten Schulen Wiens
In Österreich mussten Ärzte in den ersten zwei Monaten des Jahres bereits 48 Masernfälle behandeln. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Erster Fall 2019:
Georgierin reist mit Masern in Oberösterreich ein
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
6,79 Milliarden Dosen
5,5 Mrd. €: Red Bull mit Rekordumsatz im Vorjahr
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: Andi Schiel)
Gewinn gesteigert
BAWAG fährt 2018 bestes Ergebnis aller Zeiten ein
(Bild: Wikipedia/Adam Evans (CC BY 2.0), stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Sind wir allein?“
NASA-Expertenteam ist nun den Aliens auf der Spur
Das auf Galapagos entdeckte Exemplar der ausgestorben geglaubten Art Chelonoidis phantasticus (Bild: twitter.com)
Auf Galapagos-Inseln
Ausgestorben geglaubte Riesenschildkröte entdeckt
Die Radiogalaxie 3C31 ist rot über einem optischen Bild dargestellt. LOFAR konnte zeigen, dass die Radiogalaxie mehr als drei Millionen Lichtjahre groß ist. (Bild: Volker Heesen/LOFAR-Survey-Team)
Neue Himmelskarte
Astronomen entdecken Hunderttausende neue Galaxien
(Bild: AP)
Welche ist beliebter?
Trump- und Kim-Frisuren vor Gipfeltreffen im Trend
(Bild: 2016 Getty Images)
Jackpot geknackt
Arbeitskollegen teilen sich 437-Mio.-Dollar-Gewinn
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, APA/AFP/POOL/Doug Mills, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Ahead of Trump meeting
Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit
Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna (Bild: APA/Roland Schlager)
Work to end at 2 p.m.
Good Friday to become „half a holiday“
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Turning assistants:
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in
20.02.2019

Change to:

German

Ahead of Trump meeting

Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) kicked off his first official visit to the United States on Tuesday evening. He is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. The first item on his agenda was a dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where the two covered, among other things, the situation in the Middle East.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) kicked off his first official visit to the United States on Tuesday evening. He is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. The first item on his agenda was a dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where the two covered, among other things, the situation in the Middle East.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Bild: BUNDESKANZLERAMT/DRAGAN TATIC)
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Bild: BUNDESKANZLERAMT/DRAGAN TATIC

About the Middle East conflict, Kurz stated that „the US is working on a solution and will likely present a proposal within the next six months“, which he welcomes. Kurz also spoke of an „interesting exchange on international and geopolitical issues“. He did admit, however, that the US and Austria are divided on many issues, referencing climate policy and trade as examples. Kurz had already stressed in the run-up to his visit that the focus would be on those topics „where we have different views, such as the fight against climate change, the fight against protectionism and for fair and equitable trade in the interest of the Austrian economy, as well as global issues such as the dismantling of nuclear weapons“.

Opposition criticizes Kurz for his stance
Ahead of his visit, Kurz had stated in an interview that certain aspects of Trump’s foreign policy were „very successful“. NEOS candidate for the European Parliament, Claudia Gamon, called on the chancellor to stand up to Trump. „Instead of praising Donald Trump‘s catastrophic and erratic foreign policy, Kurz must finally stand up to him and his anti-European policies,“ Gamon said on Tuesday.

Claudia Gamon from the NEOS party (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Claudia Gamon from the NEOS party
Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

The NEOS expect a „comprehensive report to parliament“ after the chancellor‘s return. „We are curious as to whether Kurz will use his time in the White House only as a photo-op, or whether he will make it clear to Trump that his protectionist and aggressive policies are a lose-lose for everyone“.

Socialist party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner (SPÖ) also criticized Kurz’s praise of Trump, calling it „extremely dangerous for democracy and global peace“.

Pamela Rendi-Wagner, party leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Pamela Rendi-Wagner, party leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ)
Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

Kurz to meet Trump on Wednesday
A one-on-one hour-long talk between Kurz and Trump is set to take place in the White House on Wednesday. Kurz wants to focus on trade relations in order to prevent a trade war between the US and the European Union. Kurz and Trump are then expected to speak to the press about their meeting in the Oval Office. Kurz will also meet with representatives of Jewish organizations in Washington. To conclude his visit, the chancellor is invited to a dinner at the home of Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who, in his political work, focuses on the Middle East conflict.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

„Krone“-Interview
Bilderbuch: „Wir wollen einfach nur Liebe sehen“
Musik
Hier im Video
Rapid ist bei Inter wieder nur Nebensache
Fußball International
„Manfred“ wollte Geld
Steirerin führt fiesen Betrüger hinters Licht
Steiermark
Gegen Brügge
Coach Rose kündigt „totalen Angriff“ der Bullen an
Fußball International
Start-Verzicht
Shiffrin gedenkt Lawinenopfer von Crans-Montana
Wintersport
„Teils kontroversiell“
NATO, Gas, Terror: Worüber Kurz und Trump sprachen
Österreich
Gegen Schalke
Guardiola nach 3:2: „So haben wir keine Chance“
Fußball International
Chemielager abgebrannt
Mindestens 69 Tote bei Inferno in Bangladesch
Welt
Plus Size
Die schönste Mode für Ihre Kurven
Beauty & Pflege
Bildungs-Schandflecke
Mäuse, Kälte, Staub: Die schäbigsten Schulen Wiens
Wien
Trotz Appell an die EU
USA wollen reuige IS-Braut nicht zurücknehmen
Welt
Notfallpaket
Was auf jeden Fall in die Reiseapotheke muss
Reisen & Urlaub
Vilimsky an der Spitze
Kappel tritt nicht an: FPÖ-Liste für EU-Wahl fix
Politik
Schlussmach-Drama
Gwyneth Paltrow: Beinahe kein Oscar wegen Pitt
Adabei
Erholung findet Stadt
Salzburger Highlights und Wellness zum Bestpreis!
Reisen & Urlaub
Stimmen Sie ab!
Die „Krone“-Wahl zum Wiener Polizisten des Jahres
Österreich
Kurz bei Trump
Warmer Empfang für „very young leader“
Österreich
Champions League
2:0! Atletico Madrid schockt Ronaldos Juventus
Fußball International
Champions League
3:2! ManCity wankt bei Schalke, fällt aber nicht!
Fußball International
Neue Smartphone-Elite
Samsung Galaxy S10: Teures Trio mit Display-Loch
Elektronik
