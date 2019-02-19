Good Friday to become „half a holiday“

The government parties have now agreed on a compromise: half of Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, will be declared a public holiday. The ruling will take effect starting this year, where Good Friday is on April 19th.
The compromise grants half a day off to everyone, from 2 p.m. onwards. For evangelicals, this is a change for the worse as the entire day used to be a public holiday for them. The aim in negotiating the compromise was to make as few changes as possible to the status quo, government parties ÖVP and FPÖ have stated.
It seems none of the stakeholders are fully satisfied with the compromise. The Chamber of Labour has issued a statement calling the regulation „disrespectful toward employees“, criticizing it would only grant a quarter of a day off work. The Economic Chamber worries the regulation will mean a massive additional burden on all industries, and has demanded companies be compensated for the financial strain.
As previously reported, Austria had to change its policy regarding Good Friday due to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. Previously, Good Friday was a public holiday only for members of an evangelical or the Old Catholic Church. This amounts to discrimination on religious grounds, ruled the Court, prompting the change.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.