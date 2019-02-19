Good Friday to become „half a holiday“

Bundesland wählen
Mi, 20. Februar 2019
Herrlicher Blick auf den Supermond auch in Skopje in Mazedonien. (Bild: AFP)
Größer und heller
Das sind die schönsten Aufnahmen vom Supermond
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
Die ältere Schwester hält ein Bild von Shamima Begum in der Hand. Die junge Britin war 2015 zum IS nach Syrien ausgereist und will jetzt wieder in ihre Heimat zurück. (Bild: AFP)
Baby von IS-Kämpfer
Ist Terror-Braut bald den britischen Pass los?
Welt
Die ältere Schwester hält ein Bild von Shamima Begum in der Hand. Die junge Britin war 2015 zum IS nach Syrien ausgereist und will jetzt wieder in ihre Heimat zurück. (Bild: AFP)
Baby von IS-Kämpfer
Ist Terror-Braut bald den britischen Pass los?
(Bild: AFP, twitter.com, krone.at-Gafik)
Attacke in Marseille
Angreifer geht mit Messer auf Passanten los
(Bild: Zwefo, krone.at-Grafik)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Politik
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitags-Entscheid
Halb-Feiertag: Damit ist keiner wirklich glücklich
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, krone.at-Grafik)
Dienstschluss 14 Uhr
Jetzt fix: Karfreitag wird ein halber Feiertag
Österreich
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
(Bild: Klemens Groh, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Anti-Plastik-Aktivist:
„Wir richten wirklich heftige Umweltschäden an“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitags-Entscheid
Halb-Feiertag: Damit ist keiner wirklich glücklich
Bundesländer
(Bild: Roland Holitzky)
Brand in Weißpriach
Der heftige Rauch verursachte einen Autounfall
Symbolfoto (Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Verkäuferin gepackt
Aggressiver Ladendieb nach kurzer Flucht gefasst
(Bild: Holitzky Roland)
St. Michael
Ort nimmt Geld für mehr Sicherheit in die Hand
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: Andi Schiel)
Gewinn gesteigert
BAWAG fährt 2018 bestes Ergebnis aller Zeiten ein
(Bild: AFP)
Investieren in 5G
Huawei-Probleme: Samsung wittert große Chance
Wissen
Herrlicher Blick auf den Supermond auch in Skopje in Mazedonien. (Bild: AFP)
Größer und heller
Das sind die schönsten Aufnahmen vom Supermond
Das Gehirn ist das komplexeste Organ des Menschen. (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Protein im Zellkern
Innsbrucker Forscher entdecken „Intelligenz-Gene“
„Kunst-Akne“ auf einem Bild der US-Malerin Georgia O‘Keeffe (Bild: Georgia O'Keeffee Museum, krone.at-Grafik)
Meisterwerke betroffen
Rätsel um „Akne“ auf alten Ölgemälden gelöst
Viral
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
(Bild: twitter.com)
Mini-Möbelhaus
Neuartige Idee: Ikea jetzt aus dem Automaten
(Bild: Internet, krone.at-Grafik)
In letzter Sekunde
Bussard-Angriff: Frauchen verteidigt Schoßhündchen
International
Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna (Bild: APA/Roland Schlager)
Work to end at 2 p.m.
Good Friday to become „half a holiday“
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Turning assistants:
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in
(Bild: Patrick Pleul)
New holidays from 2020
Government agrees on autumn holiday provision
NÖ / Bgld.
Crystal Meth (Bild: dpa)
Verurteilt
Mit Crystal Meth gedealt: Prozess
(Bild: P. Huber)
Wildwest-Szenen:
Lenker die Nase gebrochen
Hier ließ der mutmaßliche Einbrecher seinen verletzten Komplizen zurück. (Bild: APA/FOTOKERSCHI.AT/KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Schütze nach Einbruch:
„Bin jederzeit bereit, mein Haus zu verteidigen“
Oberösterreich
(Bild: APA/EXPA/ JOHANN GRODER)
Asylanträge gestellt:
Fünf Afghanen in Sattelanhänger zu uns geschleppt
Trotz steigender Lehrlingszahlen herrscht ein Fachkräftemangel (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Vor „Gipfel“ in Linz
In Oberösterreich fehlen 30.000 Fachkräfte
(Bild: Horst Einöder)
Kunden mit Tod bedroht
Junge Asylwerber als Drogendealer ausgeforscht
Steiermark
(Bild: dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick Pleul)
Prozess in Graz:
Vater verprügelte seine Tochter mit Ast
Birgit Schwaiger (Gasthaus Buchhaus-Ritt in Voitsberg), Friedrich Maurer (Gasthof Maurer in Ludersdorf), Jasmin Donner (Gasthof Donner in Fladnitz) und Klaus Friedl (Obmann der Sparte Gastronomie) (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Der Wirt sperrt zu...
Gasthaus-Sterben: Politik will jetzt großen Gipfel
Fahndungsbilder nach dem Tankstellenüberfall in Seiersberg (Bild: LPD Steiermark)
Polizei sucht Zeugen
Nach Überfall auf Tankstelle liegen Bilder vor
Kärnten
(Bild: Dieter Arbeiter)
Naturspektakel
Der Super-Vollmond leuchtet am Kärntner Himmel
SYMBOLBILD (Bild: Wolfgang Socher)
Gebiet abgesucht
Lawine ging auf Skipiste in Heiligenblut ab
Vitali Klitschko (Bild: APA/EPA/Roman Pilipey)
ÖVP-Veranstaltung
Vitali Klitschko kommt im März nach Klagenfurt
Salzburg
(Bild: Roland Holitzky)
Brand in Weißpriach
Der heftige Rauch verursachte einen Autounfall
(Bild: Holitzky Roland)
St. Michael
Ort nimmt Geld für mehr Sicherheit in die Hand
Der Star der neuen Porsche Sprint Challenge Central Europe: der Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. (Bild: Lechner Racing/Porsche)
Motorsport
Lechners gelingt Porsche-Coup
Tirol / Vlbg.
Symbolfoto (Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Verkäuferin gepackt
Aggressiver Ladendieb nach kurzer Flucht gefasst
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Brand in Osttirol
Maschine fing Feuer: 90 Florianijünger gefordert!
Symbolfoto (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Unfall in Obertilliach
12-Jährige bei Kollision auf Piste schwer verletzt
Sport
Sport
(Bild: Associated Press)
Champions League
Nullnummer! Lyon ertrotzt 0:0 gegen Barcelona
(Bild: AFP)
Champions League
Liverpool-Furioso bleibt aus, Bayern „gewinnt“ 0:0
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Adam Hunger)
Schrecknachricht
Herzprobleme! Khedira fällt bei Juventus lange aus
Fußball
(Bild: Associated Press)
Champions League
Nullnummer! Lyon ertrotzt 0:0 gegen Barcelona
(Bild: AFP)
Champions League
Liverpool-Furioso bleibt aus, Bayern „gewinnt“ 0:0
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Adam Hunger)
Schrecknachricht
Herzprobleme! Khedira fällt bei Juventus lange aus
Motorsport
(Bild: Associated Press)
Formel-1-Saisonstart
Ferraris Neo-Pilot Leclerc gibt Ton bei Tests an!
(Bild: AP)
Formel-1-Testauftakt
Tagesbestzeit und Rundenmarathon für Vettel
(Bild: GEPA, AFP; krone.at-grafik)
Mercedes-Boss in Sorge
Wolff: Ungeregelter Brexit wäre Formel-1-Alptraum!
Nordische WM
(Bild: GEPA)
Der „Krone“-Experte
Goldberger: „Wir werden diese WM rocken!“
Mario Seidl (Bild: GEPA)
Duftnote in Innsbruck
Erstes Kombi-Training: Seidl, Rehrl, Gruber stark
Luis Stadlober (Bild: GEPA)
Stadlober und Co.
Helden von Ramsau mit sportlichem Nachwuchs
Wintersport
(Bild: GEPA)
Stockholm-City-Event
Hirscher „verliert“ Rennen, holt aber Slalom-Kugel
(Bild: GEPA)
Der „Krone“-Experte
Goldberger: „Wir werden diese WM rocken!“
Mario Seidl (Bild: GEPA)
Duftnote in Innsbruck
Erstes Kombi-Training: Seidl, Rehrl, Gruber stark
Tennis
(Bild: AP)
Tennis-Enttäuschung
Marach/Pavic auch in Marseille gleich out!
(Bild: GEPA)
Drei Erkrankungen
Bresnik: „Defizite nicht so groß wie erwartet“
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Bei Laureus geehrt
Djokovic gesteht: „Ich hatte mentale Probleme“
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Bei Laureus geehrt
Djokovic gesteht: „Ich hatte mentale Probleme“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Frauneder prophezeit:
„Marcel Hirscher fährt tausendprozentig weiter!“
(Bild: YouTube.com)
Puck zieht vorbei
Sauknapp! Zentimeter retten NHL-Reporter vor Drama
Adabei
Adabei
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
„Zentrum der Welt“
Was wird aus Lagerfelds Katze „Choupette“?
Karl Lagerfeld (Bild: AFP)
Katze, Musen, Allüren:
Das krone.tv-Spezial zu Lagerfelds Modeerbe
Heidi Klum knutscht bei den Golden Globes mit Tom Kaulitz. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Sehr intimes Video
Was macht Heidi denn da mit ihrem Tom?
Lifestyle
(Bild: instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Heiß!
Shawn Mendes zieht sich für Calvin Klein aus
Lena Gercke trägt den Vinyl-Look schon. (Bild: instagram.com/lenagercke)
Ein echter Hingucker!
Vinyl-Looks erobern gerade die Modewelt
Debütantinnen am Wiener Opernball (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Style-Knigge
Mit Tattoo zum Opernball? Experten sind uneins
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
Die „Dancing Stars“-Paare wurden am Montag bekannt gegeben. (Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Wer tanzt mit wem?
Das sind die neuen „Dancing Stars“-Paare!
Kino
Bruno Ganz brillierte 2004 in der Rolle von Adolf Hitler in "Der Untergang" (Bild: dpa, AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Erlag Krebsleiden
Schauspiel-Legende Bruno Ganz (77) gestorben
Keanu Reeves in "Matrix Reloaded" (Bild: CapFSD/face to face)
Enthüllung:
Will Smith sollte den Neo in „Matrix“ spielen
(Bild: Disney)
Warten hat ein Ende
Endlich ist der erste Trailer zu „Eiskönigin 2“ da
Musik
(Bild: APA/EXPA/Stefan Adelsberger)
Breites Favoritenfeld
Amadeus Awards zwischen Gabalier und RAF Camora
(Bild: Osdou Jule Scheler, Van Records, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album & Liveshow
Our Survival Depends On Us: Einklang mit der Natur
(Bild: Andreas Graf)
Stadthalle ausverkauft
Twenty One Pilots: Nichts muss, alles darf
Medien
(Bild: Zwefo, krone.at-Grafik)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Selfie-Schaden: „Es wird noch schlimmer werden!“
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
Digital
Digital
Ren Zhengfei (Bild: AP)
„Fortschrittlicher“
Huawei-Gründer: „USA können uns nicht zerdrücken“
(Bild: AP)
Sicherheitsbedenken
Russisches Militär verbietet Smartphones im Dienst
(Bild: BK, adobe.stock.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Hilfe für Betroffene
GandCrab: Cyber-Ermittler entschlüsseln Ransomware
Web
(Bild: BK, adobe.stock.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Hilfe für Betroffene
GandCrab: Cyber-Ermittler entschlüsseln Ransomware
(Bild: Christian Stemper für Österreichische Post AG)
Datenschutz
Surf-Vorlieben: Zweites Verfahren gegen Post
(Bild: ©Cybrain - stock.adobe.com)
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
Elektronik
Ren Zhengfei (Bild: AP)
„Fortschrittlicher“
Huawei-Gründer: „USA können uns nicht zerdrücken“
(Bild: AP)
Sicherheitsbedenken
Russisches Militär verbietet Smartphones im Dienst
(Bild: AFP)
Investieren in 5G
Huawei-Probleme: Samsung wittert große Chance
Spiele
(Bild: Sony)
Baseball-Game
„MLB The Show 19“: Das hat sich verbessert
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Kämpfer-Nachschub
„Tekken 7“: Neuer Trailer zu Julia Chang und Negan
(Bild: youtube.com)
Neuer Trailer
So kunterbunt wird „Yoshi‘s Crafted World“
Medien
(Bild: Zwefo, krone.at-Grafik)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Selfie-Schaden: „Es wird noch schlimmer werden!“
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
Digitale Trends
Oliver Klemm aus der MediaMarkt-Geschäftsführung ist begeistert von der Initiative fit4internet. (Bild: Mediamarkt, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Sie sind nie zu alt! Technik-Tipps für Senioren
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Tipp der Woche
So erhöhen Sie die Lesbarkeit auf Ihrem Handy
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, GoPro, Rollei, DJI, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
... und Action: Diese Kameras stecken viel ein
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: twitter.com)
Mini-Möbelhaus
Neuartige Idee: Ikea jetzt aus dem Automaten
(Bild: LPD Wien, krone.at-Grafik)
Zum Betteln benutzt
Polizisten retten Huskywelpe vor Betrunkenem
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick Pleu)
„End the cage age!“
Hälfte der Hühner vegetiert in Käfigen dahin
Gesund & Fit
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
Langes Sitzen vor dem Bildschirm führt zu Verspannungen. (Bild: leszekglasner/stock.adobe.com)
Vorbeugen
Schmerz im Nacken
Nüsse als Kraftfutter für unser „Denkorgan“. (Bild: MaxWo/stock.adobe.com)
Rezepte
Hirnnahrung im Alltag
Life
Lernstress kann für viele zu einer ernsten psychischen Belastung werden - deswegen: Überblick bewahren! (Bild: Brenek Malena)
Ohne Fleiß kein Preis?
Leistungsdruck: Besser, schneller, größer
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
„Selfie-Schaden“
So verändern soziale Medien die Selbstwahrnehmung
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Was „geopfert“ wird
Letzte Details zu den Herbstferien fixiert
Tierecke
(Bild: LPD Wien, krone.at-Grafik)
Zum Betteln benutzt
Polizisten retten Huskywelpe vor Betrunkenem
(Bild: APA/dpa-Zentralbild/Patrick Pleu)
„End the cage age!“
Hälfte der Hühner vegetiert in Käfigen dahin
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Keine Papiere?
Wirbel um Hundewelpen in Zoofachhandlung
Reisen & Urlaub
(Bild: ©sborisov - stock.adobe.com)
Unterwegs mit Udo
Hamburg - Das Venedig an der Elbe als Tor zur Welt
(Bild: ©Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com)
Urlaubsorganisation
Mit dieser Reiseliteratur fällt die Planung leicht
Das Waldhaus in absoluter Alleinlage bietet einen atemberaubenden Blick auf den Zirbitzkogel. (Bild: BienenAlm, Norbert Humer)
BienenAlm
Oase des Glücks: Abgeschiedenheit trifft Luxus
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: twitter.com)
Mini-Möbelhaus
Neuartige Idee: Ikea jetzt aus dem Automaten
(Bild: Amazon)
Trend Aerogarden
Damit wachsen Ihre Pflanzen fünfmal schneller!
(Bild: ©W PRODUCTION - stock.adobe.com)
Beliebteste Möbel
Diese Einrichtung wird Ihre Gäste neidisch machen
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Lamm mit Quitten
(Bild: krone.tv)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Schweinsleber mit Orangen
Auto
(Bild: ÖAMTC)
Sommerreifen Teil 2
Reifen für Kleinwagen: Überraschung im Test
(Bild: Piaggio)
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
(Bild: ÖAMTC)
Reifentest Teil 1
Sommerreifen für Vans: Neun von 16 durchgefallen!
Trends
(Bild: ©Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com)
Zitronenverbene
Auf diesen Frühlingsduft freuen wir uns schon
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: Amazon)
Trend Aerogarden
Damit wachsen Ihre Pflanzen fünfmal schneller!
(Bild: ©W PRODUCTION - stock.adobe.com)
Beliebteste Möbel
Diese Einrichtung wird Ihre Gäste neidisch machen
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: Tierney/stock.adobe.com)
Brooks Ghost 10
Das ist der derzeit beste Damen-Laufschuh der Welt
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: ©Centaur - stock.adobe.com)
Nordisch abnehmen
IKEA-Diät: Was ist dran an dem Hype?
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
(Bild: ©Thanakorn - stock.adobe.com)
Praktisch & lustig
Diese Dinge braucht jeder Weinliebhaber
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Flavour-Drops
So naschen Sie ganz ohne Kalorien
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©pegbes - stock.adobe.com)
Neugeborene
Pucksack fürs Baby - gesund oder schädlich?
(Bild: Disney)
Der Trailer ist da!
„Eiskönigin 2“: Ein Muss für Fans
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Sprechender Stift
Darum sollten Ihre Kinder dieses Spielzeug haben
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com)
Zitronenverbene
Auf diesen Frühlingsduft freuen wir uns schon
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Flavour-Drops
So naschen Sie ganz ohne Kalorien
Games & Technik
(Bild: ©PhotoSpirit - stock.adobe.com)
Top: Robo-Mopp
Praktisch: Die 5 besten Wisch- und Saugroboter
(Bild: Panasonic, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Der Joker im Zwielicht: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com)
Dating-Tipps
Tinder-Ratgeber erobern die Bestseller-Listen
(Bild: ©Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)
Notfall-Kit
Dinge, die Sie für jede Alltagssituation wappnen
Bücher
(Bild: ©nenetus - stock.adobe.com)
Besser essen
Gesund und schlank mit der richtigen Ernährung
(Bild: ©Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com)
Tag der Singles
So können Sie das Alleinsein noch besser genießen
(Bild: ©Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)
Love is in the air
In diese 10 Romane werden Sie sich verlieben
(Bild: ©Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com)
Zitronenverbene
Auf diesen Frühlingsduft freuen wir uns schon
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: AFP, twitter.com, krone.at-Gafik)
Attacke in Marseille
Angreifer geht mit Messer auf Passanten los
(Bild: Piaggio)
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Karl Lagerfeld verstorben + Tempo 30 in ganz Wien?
Shows
(Bild: Piaggio)
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Karl Lagerfeld verstorben + Tempo 30 in ganz Wien?
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Einbruch: Waffe illegal ++ 16 Staaten klagen Trump
Nachrichten
(Bild: AFP, twitter.com, krone.at-Gafik)
Attacke in Marseille
Angreifer geht mit Messer auf Passanten los
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Karl Lagerfeld verstorben + Tempo 30 in ganz Wien?
(Bild: Klemens Groh, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Anti-Plastik-Aktivist:
„Wir richten wirklich heftige Umweltschäden an“
Sportvideos
(Bild: APA/AFP/Valery HACHE)
Bei Laureus geehrt
Djokovic gesteht: „Ich hatte mentale Probleme“
(Bild: krone.tv)
Frauneder prophezeit:
„Marcel Hirscher fährt tausendprozentig weiter!“
(Bild: YouTube.com)
Puck zieht vorbei
Sauknapp! Zentimeter retten NHL-Reporter vor Drama
Viral
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
(Bild: Internet, krone.at-Grafik)
In letzter Sekunde
Bussard-Angriff: Frauchen verteidigt Schoßhündchen
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Fachkenntnisse helfen
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
Stars & Society
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Lagerfeld verstorben
Die größten Skandale und die schönsten Kreationen
(Bild: picturedesk.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Trauer um Mode-„König“
Karl Lagerfeld ist tot
(Bild: picturedesk.com, APA/dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt, krone.at-Grafik)
Lästert über Pooth
„Naddel“: „Verona hat mein Leben zerstört“
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
Die „Dancing Stars“-Paare wurden am Montag bekannt gegeben. (Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Wer tanzt mit wem?
Das sind die neuen „Dancing Stars“-Paare!
Katia Wagner führte in gewohnter Manier durch den Diskussionsabend auf krone.at. (Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Wie politisch dürfen Künstler sein?
Im „Krone“-Studio: „Mundl“-Regisseur und Autor Reinhard Schwabenitzky, PR-Berater und Ex-SPÖ-Bundesgeschäftsführer Josef Kalina, krone.at-Moderatorin und -Kolumnistin Katia Wagner, Polit-Quereinsteiger und Ex-ORF-Star Wolfram Pirchner (ÖVP), Kabarettistin und „Kernölamazone“ Caroline Athanasiadis (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner:
„Künstler-Lobby weiß nicht, was demokratisch ist“
„Ausbilden oder abschieben“? Im #brennpunkt-Talk ging es diesmal hauptsächlich um die Beschäftigung von Asylwerbern. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Asylwerber ausbilden statt abschieben?
(Bild: ©Ivan Kruk - stock.adobe.com)
Zitronenverbene
Auf diesen Frühlingsduft freuen wir uns schon
(Bild: Sony)
Baseball-Game
„MLB The Show 19“: Das hat sich verbessert
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: Sony)
Baseball-Game
„MLB The Show 19“: Das hat sich verbessert
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Kämpfer-Nachschub
„Tekken 7“: Neuer Trailer zu Julia Chang und Negan
(Bild: youtube.com)
Neuer Trailer
So kunterbunt wird „Yoshi‘s Crafted World“
(Bild: Sony)
Baseball-Game
„MLB The Show 19“: Das hat sich verbessert
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Kämpfer-Nachschub
„Tekken 7“: Neuer Trailer zu Julia Chang und Negan
(Bild: youtube.com)
Neuer Trailer
So kunterbunt wird „Yoshi‘s Crafted World“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Studie sagt:
Kleine Männer neigen eher zu Gewalttaten
(Bild: Adrian Almasan)
„Off Duty“
Wiener Stewardess lädt zu Event für Flugpersonal
(Bild: instagram.com/sylviemeis)
Lagerfeld-Tod
Trauer um Mode-Ikone: „Es zerreißt mir mein Herz!“
Szene
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Studie sagt:
Kleine Männer neigen eher zu Gewalttaten
(Bild: Tomschi Peter)
Tribut für Pop-Legende
Erstes Falco-Lokal eröffnet heute Abend in Wien
(Bild: Marvel, Royal Mail)
Zum Jubiläum:
Die größten Superhelden im Kleinformat
Events
(Bild: Adrian Almasan)
„Off Duty“
Wiener Stewardess lädt zu Event für Flugpersonal
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: ©anidimi - stock.adobe.com)
Party pur
Das sind die neuesten Event-Formate in Wien
Food
(Bild: Uber Austria)
„Servus Wien“
Schock: Uber Eats zieht sich aus Österreich zurück
(Bild: Sophie Menegaldo)
Burger und Co.:
„Rinderwahn“ in der Leopoldstadt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Liebe pur!
Die romantischsten Lokale für den Valentinstag
Style
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: instagram.com/patrysiekk)
Neuer Trend
Ehering-Piercings: Liebe, die unter die Haut geht
(Bild: instagram.com/mcdonaldssverige)
Nach Balenciaga-Idee:
Gibt es bald Schuhe aus Pommes-Verpackungen?
People
(Bild: instagram.com/sylviemeis)
Lagerfeld-Tod
Trauer um Mode-Ikone: „Es zerreißt mir mein Herz!“
(Bild: YouTube / Shirin David)
„Gib ihm“
Sexy und schlagfertig: Frau bricht Rap-Rekord
(Bild: instagram.com/averagerob)
Katy Perry & Co.
Dieser Typ schleicht sich in das Leben der Promis
Win
(Bild: Oliver Topf | www.olivertopf.com)
Erste Shooting-Bilder
Wiener Technoball bringt Style nach Ibiza
(Bild: George Bodnar)
Tickets gewinnen!
„Thriller“: Gratis zur Show über den King of Pop
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Von meridol
Gewinnt Zahnpasta-Set mit cooler Zahnbürste!
Welt
Die ältere Schwester hält ein Bild von Shamima Begum in der Hand. Die junge Britin war 2015 zum IS nach Syrien ausgereist und will jetzt wieder in ihre Heimat zurück. (Bild: AFP)
Baby von IS-Kämpfer
Ist Terror-Braut bald den britischen Pass los?
(Bild: AFP, twitter.com, krone.at-Gafik)
Attacke in Marseille
Angreifer geht mit Messer auf Passanten los
(Bild: Zwefo, krone.at-Grafik)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Politik
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitags-Entscheid
Halb-Feiertag: Damit ist keiner wirklich glücklich
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, krone.at-Grafik)
Dienstschluss 14 Uhr
Jetzt fix: Karfreitag wird ein halber Feiertag
Österreich
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
(Bild: Klemens Groh, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Anti-Plastik-Aktivist:
„Wir richten wirklich heftige Umweltschäden an“
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Karfreitags-Entscheid
Halb-Feiertag: Damit ist keiner wirklich glücklich
Bundesländer
(Bild: Roland Holitzky)
Brand in Weißpriach
Der heftige Rauch verursachte einen Autounfall
Symbolfoto (Bild: www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Verkäuferin gepackt
Aggressiver Ladendieb nach kurzer Flucht gefasst
(Bild: Holitzky Roland)
St. Michael
Ort nimmt Geld für mehr Sicherheit in die Hand
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: Andi Schiel)
Gewinn gesteigert
BAWAG fährt 2018 bestes Ergebnis aller Zeiten ein
(Bild: AFP)
Investieren in 5G
Huawei-Probleme: Samsung wittert große Chance
Wissen
Herrlicher Blick auf den Supermond auch in Skopje in Mazedonien. (Bild: AFP)
Größer und heller
Das sind die schönsten Aufnahmen vom Supermond
Das Gehirn ist das komplexeste Organ des Menschen. (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Protein im Zellkern
Innsbrucker Forscher entdecken „Intelligenz-Gene“
„Kunst-Akne“ auf einem Bild der US-Malerin Georgia O‘Keeffe (Bild: Georgia O'Keeffee Museum, krone.at-Grafik)
Meisterwerke betroffen
Rätsel um „Akne“ auf alten Ölgemälden gelöst
Viral
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
(Bild: twitter.com)
Mini-Möbelhaus
Neuartige Idee: Ikea jetzt aus dem Automaten
(Bild: Internet, krone.at-Grafik)
In letzter Sekunde
Bussard-Angriff: Frauchen verteidigt Schoßhündchen
International
Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna (Bild: APA/Roland Schlager)
Work to end at 2 p.m.
Good Friday to become „half a holiday“
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Turning assistants:
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in
(Bild: Patrick Pleul)
New holidays from 2020
Government agrees on autumn holiday provision
19.02.2019 14:00

Change to:

German

Work to end at 2 p.m.

Good Friday to become „half a holiday"

The government parties have now agreed on a compromise: half of Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, will be declared a public holiday. The ruling will take effect starting this year, where Good Friday is on April 19th.   

The compromise grants half a day off to everyone, from 2 p.m. onwards. For evangelicals, this is a change for the worse as the entire day used to be a public holiday for them. The aim in negotiating the compromise was to make as few changes as possible to the status quo, government parties ÖVP and FPÖ have stated.

(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

It seems none of the stakeholders are fully satisfied with the compromise. The Chamber of Labour has issued a statement calling the regulation „disrespectful toward employees", criticizing it would only grant a quarter of a day off work. The Economic Chamber worries the regulation will mean a massive additional burden on all industries, and has demanded companies be compensated for the financial strain.

(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

As previously reported, Austria had to change its policy regarding Good Friday due to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. Previously, Good Friday was a public holiday only for members of an evangelical or the Old Catholic Church. This amounts to discrimination on religious grounds, ruled the Court, prompting the change.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
Größer und heller
Das sind die schönsten Aufnahmen vom Supermond
Wissen
Champions League
Nullnummer! Lyon ertrotzt 0:0 gegen Barcelona
Fußball International
Champions League
Liverpool-Furioso bleibt aus, Bayern „gewinnt“ 0:0
Fußball International
Lkw-Sicherheitsgipfel
Abbiegeassistenten: So begründet Hofer das Nein
Österreich
Baby von IS-Kämpfer
Ist Terror-Braut bald den britischen Pass los?
Welt
Schrecknachricht
Herzprobleme! Khedira fällt bei Juventus lange aus
Fußball International
Attacke in Marseille
Angreifer geht mit Messer auf Passanten los
Welt
Eishockey-Coup
Capitals kooperieren mit Las Vegas Knights aus NHL
Eishockey
Formel-1-Saisonstart
Ferraris Neo-Pilot Leclerc gibt Ton bei Tests an!
Formel 1
Kampf-Neuerung
Box-Paukenschlag! Frauen dürfen sich verschleiern
Sport-Mix
Tennis-Enttäuschung
Marach/Pavic auch in Marseille gleich out!
Tennis
Leichtathletik
Abraham führt Elitefeld beim Wien-Marathon an
Sport-Mix
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Kurz in den USA: Wie unberechenbar ist Mr. Trump?
Welt
Sommerreifen Teil 2
Reifen für Kleinwagen: Überraschung im Test
Auto
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
Video Show Auto
Stockholm-City-Event
Hirscher „verliert“ Rennen, holt aber Slalom-Kugel
Wintersport
„Zentrum der Welt“
Was wird aus Lagerfelds Katze „Choupette“?
Adabei
Der „Krone“-Experte
Goldberger: „Wir werden diese WM rocken!“
Wintersport
Kremlchef in Topform
Fitter Putin legt russische Judokämpfer aufs Kreuz
Video Viral
Anti-Plastik-Aktivist:
„Wir richten wirklich heftige Umweltschäden an“
Österreich
1
(Bild: picturedesk.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Video Stars & Society
Karl Lagerfeld ist tot
105.841 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Gruppe SMF (Sofortmaßnahmen))
Wien
Sexbusse gestoppt, 108 Anzeigen in einer Nacht
103.222 mal gelesen
3
Die Supermarktfiliale in Günselsdorf wurde Schauplatz eines Raubüberfalls mit Geiselnahme. (Bild: APA/THOMAS LENGER/MONATSREVUE.AT)
Niederösterreich
Supermarkt-Überfall: Schüsse, Geiseln genommen
99.703 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: Hauptverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Foto auf E-Card: SPÖ/NEOS vermissen Datenschutz
749 mal kommentiert
2
Rücktritt des Kärntner Grünen-Sprecher Matthias Köchl nach seiner Festnahme in Italien (Bild: AFP, Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Festnahme: Grünen-Sprecher Köchl zurückgetreten!
603 mal kommentiert
3
Italienische Polizisten bei einer Kontrolle (Symbolbild) (Bild: AFP)
Kärnten
Migrant im Pkw: Grüner als mutmaßlicher Schlepper?
577 mal kommentiert

