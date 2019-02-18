Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in

Bundesland wählen
(Bild: ©Cybrain - stock.adobe.com)
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
Präsident Nicolas Maduro bezeichnet US-Hilfe als „Show" und warnt vor einer Invasion seines Landes. (Bild: APA/AFP/Venezuelan Presidency/HO)
„US-Hilfe nur Show“
Maduro lässt russische Hilfsgüter ins Land
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
Welt
Präsident Nicolas Maduro bezeichnet US-Hilfe als „Show" und warnt vor einer Invasion seines Landes. (Bild: APA/AFP/Venezuelan Presidency/HO)
„US-Hilfe nur Show“
Maduro lässt russische Hilfsgüter ins Land
Ein mutmaßlicher IS-Kämpfer, der von kurdischen Truppen in der Nähe von Baghuz, der letzten IS-Bastion verhaftet worden ist (Bild: APA/AFP/Delil SOULEIMAN)
Unter UNO-Führung
Kurden fordern Sondergericht für IS-Kämpfer
(Bild: APA/AFP/Saul Loeb)
„Möchtegern-Diktator“
16 US-Staaten klagen gegen Trumps Notstandsaufruf
Politik
(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
Einige Stolpersteine
Karfreitags-Kompromiss: Kritik an halbem Feiertag
(Bild: Hauptverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, krone.at-Grafik)
„Viel mehr Bürokratie“
Foto auf E-Card: SPÖ/NEOS vermissen Datenschutz
Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) will einen Handelskrieg verhindern. (Bild: APA/KEYSTONE/GIAN EHRENZELLER, AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Der genaue Zeitplan
Alle Details zum Kurz-Trump-Treffen in den USA
Österreich
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager (Symbolbild), stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Klassen übersiedelt
„Desaster“: Volksschule wegen Mäuseplage gesperrt
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
Bundesländer
(Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Hiobsbotschaft
Innsbrucker Szene-Lokal „Bellinis“ muss zusperren!
(Bild: APA/Herbert P. Oczeret (Symbolfoto))
Zwei Festnahmen:
Wilde Massenschlägerei zwischen 10 Männern in Wels
Verkehrslandesrat Anton Lang (SPÖ) (Bild: Jürgen Radspieler)
Lkw-Nachrüstung
Tödlicher toter Winkel: Die Steirer als Vorbilder
Wirtschaft
(Bild: ©Cybrain - stock.adobe.com)
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
„Verfehlungen“
Meinl Bank muss 500.000 Euro Strafe zahlen
Wissen
Mikroskopische Aufnahme des Plattwurms Macrostomum lignano (Bild: Peter Ladurner)
Leben im Adriasand
Tiroler Forscher finden Sekundenkleber bei Würmern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Supermoon-Phänomen
Heute schauen: Der größte Mond des Jahres
Das Gehirn ist das komplexeste Organ des Menschen (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Protein SATB2 wichtig
Für Intelligenz verantwortliche Gene identifiziert
Viral
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kenntnisse genutzt
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ekelhaftes Schauspiel
In Sibirien rieselt schwarzer Schnee vom Himmel
Recht glücklich wirkt der Berglöwe auf dem Baumwipfel nicht gerade. (Bild: AP)
In 15 Meter Höhe
Feuerwehr in Kalifornien rettete Puma aus Baum
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager (Symbolbild), stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Klassen übersiedelt
„Desaster“: Volksschule wegen Mäuseplage gesperrt
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
(Bild: APA/SIEGFRIED ULLRICH, LPD NÖ, krone.at-Grafik)
Supermarkt überfallen
Kabelbinder und Klebeband: Geiselnahme war geplant
(Bild: © Harald Dostal)
Ein Mann verwundet
Hausbesitzer schießt mit Pistole auf Einbrecher
Oberösterreich
(Bild: APA/Herbert P. Oczeret (Symbolfoto))
Zwei Festnahmen:
Wilde Massenschlägerei zwischen 10 Männern in Wels
(Bild: hronek)
In Kronstorf:
Nach Postbus-Eklat: Entschuldigung bei Schüler
Hautarzt Dr. Emil Andonov behandelt in seiner Praxis täglich mehrere Krätze-Fälle. Bei den Betroffenen treten rote, juckende Pünktchen auf. (Bild: Haut&Venenzentrum Attersee)
Juckende Hautkrankheit
Krätze-Alarm bei Hautärzten in Oberösterreich
Steiermark
Verkehrslandesrat Anton Lang (SPÖ) (Bild: Jürgen Radspieler)
Lkw-Nachrüstung
Tödlicher toter Winkel: Die Steirer als Vorbilder
Ulla Deym mit ihrem Mandanten Kevin Strobl, der bei einem Oktoberfest bis zur Bewusstlosigkeit gewürgt wurde. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Security beschuldigt
Oktoberfest: Partygast wurde bewusstlos geprügelt
Gösting aus der Vogelperspektive: vorne die Bahngleise, links dahinter das Areal auf dem der Öffi-Knoten entstehen soll. (Bild: Gröbl)
750 Unterschriften
Öffi-Knoten in Gösting: Kommt Bürgerbefragung?
Kärnten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Mehrere Einbrüche
Wayerfeld: Dieb während Spaziergang festgenommen
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Bei Grenzkontrolle
Polizei entlarvte Bangladescher (42) als Schlepper
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
„Brauche Pause“
Wolfgang Winkelbauer sagt Stadtrichtern Adieu
Salzburg
Harald Preuner (li.), Bernhard Auinger (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Wegen Studie aus 2013
Bürgermeister Preuner kritisiert Sperre scharf
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
Ohne Konkurrenz
Die Hälfte der Lungauer Orte hat nur eine Wahl
Eisbullen-Coach Poss (li.) brachte bislang keine Konstanz ins Team. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Eishockey-Kommentar
Trainer ist bei Bulls sehr wohl ersetzbar
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Hiobsbotschaft
Innsbrucker Szene-Lokal „Bellinis“ muss zusperren!
(Bild: dpa/Patrick Seeger)
Tiroler ist Pflegefall
Zivilprozess: Multiple Sklerose wegen Impfung?
(Bild: Harald Dostal)
In Kufstein
Diebstahl von Elektro-Scooter nun geklärt
Ski-WM
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
Im Interview
ÖSV-Boss: „Silber holte Marcel sogar mit Fieber“
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Marcel zieht WM-Bilanz
Hirscher: „Die schwerste Woche meiner Karriere“
(Bild: Bierbaumer, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Silber entscheidet
Head gewinnt die Skimarken-WM - knapp vor Atomic
Sport
Sport
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
König der Jet-Setter
Unsere Slalom-Helden greifen in Stockholm an
(Bild: AFP)
Experten machen Mut
Rapid vor Inter-Hit: „Ihr müsst an Wunder glauben“
(Bild: sid)
Kult-Coach Klopp
„Bayern ist jetzt gefährlicher, noch bedrohlicher“
Fußball
(Bild: AFP)
Experten machen Mut
Rapid vor Inter-Hit: „Ihr müsst an Wunder glauben“
(Bild: sid)
Kult-Coach Klopp
„Bayern ist jetzt gefährlicher, noch bedrohlicher“
Liverpool-Coach Jürgen Klopp und sein Bayern-Pendant Niko Kovac (Bild: APA/AFP/Andrej ISAKOVIC, APA/AFP/Christof STACHE)
Champions League
Wer gewinnt Giganten-Duell Liverpool gegen Bayern?
Motorsport
(Bild: AP)
Formel-1-Testauftakt
Tagesbestzeit und Rundenmarathon für Vettel
(Bild: GEPA, AFP; krone.at-grafik)
Mercedes-Boss in Sorge
Wolff: Ungeregelter Brexit wäre Formel-1-Alptraum!
(Bild: twitter.com)
Alfa-Romeo-Bolide
Das ist Kimi Räikkönens neuer Formel-1-Dienstwagen
Ski-WM
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
Im Interview
ÖSV-Boss: „Silber holte Marcel sogar mit Fieber“
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Marcel zieht WM-Bilanz
Hirscher: „Die schwerste Woche meiner Karriere“
(Bild: Bierbaumer, GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
Silber entscheidet
Head gewinnt die Skimarken-WM - knapp vor Atomic
Wintersport
(Bild: GEPA, krone.at-Grafik)
König der Jet-Setter
Unsere Slalom-Helden greifen in Stockholm an
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
Im Interview
ÖSV-Boss: „Silber holte Marcel sogar mit Fieber“
(Bild: AFP)
In Monaco
Vonns Tränen rissen beim Laureus alle mit
Tennis
(Bild: GEPA, Krone.at-Grafik)
„Hoffe auf guten Lauf“
Thiem setzt auch in Rio auf „Legende“ Massu
(Bild: AP)
Tennis-Weltrangliste
Knapp hinter Federer: Thiem liegt auf Rang acht!
(Bild: AFP)
Wieder nichts!
Thiem verlor in Buenos Aires auch 2. Doppel-Finale
Videos
(Bild: sid)
Kult-Coach Klopp
„Bayern ist jetzt gefährlicher, noch bedrohlicher“
(Bild: SID)
„Wunschergebnis 1:1“
Hoeneß vor Liverpool: „Das wäre überheblich“
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hören Hirscher und Neureuther gleichzeitig auf?
Adabei
Adabei
Herzogin Meghan (Bild: AP)
Trip in die USA
Herzogin Meghan feiert Babyparty in New York
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
(Bild: Osdou Jule Scheler, Van Records, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album & Liveshow
Our Survival Depends On Us: Einklang mit der Natur
Lifestyle
Lena Gercke trägt den Vinyl-Look schon. (Bild: instagram.com/lenagercke)
Ein echter Hingucker!
Vinyl-Looks erobern gerade die Modewelt
Debütantinnen am Wiener Opernball (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Style-Knigge
Mit Tattoo zum Opernball? Experten sind uneins
Emily Ratajkowski (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Beauty-Geheimnis
Emily Ratajkowski: So teuer ist ihre Schönheit
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
(Bild: krone.tv)
Abschmink-Challenge
Welcher Promi traut sich das vor laufender Kamera?
Kino
Bruno Ganz brillierte 2004 in der Rolle von Adolf Hitler in "Der Untergang" (Bild: dpa, AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Erlag Krebsleiden
Schauspiel-Legende Bruno Ganz (77) gestorben
Keanu Reeves in "Matrix Reloaded" (Bild: CapFSD/face to face)
Enthüllung:
Will Smith sollte den Neo in „Matrix“ spielen
(Bild: Disney)
Warten hat ein Ende
Endlich ist der erste Trailer zu „Eiskönigin 2“ da
Musik
(Bild: Osdou Jule Scheler, Van Records, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album & Liveshow
Our Survival Depends On Us: Einklang mit der Natur
(Bild: Andreas Graf)
Stadthalle ausverkauft
Twenty One Pilots: Nichts muss, alles darf
(Bild: BMG, Needleman, krone.at-Grafik)
Comeback mit Album
Avril Lavigne: Die Reise zum Erwachsenwerden
Medien
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
(Bild: Associated Press/U.S. Navy (File))
Foto ging um die Welt
Der „küssende Seemann“ vom Times Square ist tot
Irmgard Griss und Publizist Henryk M. Broder (Bild: Servus TV)
Kommentar des Tages
Macho-Sager: „Toleranz steht nicht über Recht!“
Digital
Digital
(Bild: ©Cybrain - stock.adobe.com)
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
„Selfie-Schaden“
So verändern soziale Medien die Selbstwahrnehmung
Web
(Bild: ©Cybrain - stock.adobe.com)
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
„Selfie-Schaden“
So verändern soziale Medien die Selbstwahrnehmung
Elektronik
(Bild: AFP)
Insider weiß:
iPhones bekommen dritte Kamera, Reverse Charging
(Bild: twitter.com/NBA)
NBA-Boss macht‘s vor
Trikot der Zukunft ändert Nummer auf Knopfdruck
(Bild: Lenovo, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 4K-Display
Lenovo Yoga C930: Edles 360-Grad-Notebook im Test
Spiele
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Kämpfer-Nachschub
„Tekken 7“: Neuer Trailer zu Julia Chang und Negan
(Bild: youtube.com)
Neuer Trailer
So kunterbunt wird „Yoshi‘s Crafted World“
(Bild: youtube.com)
DLC angekündigt
„Amy“ feiert ihr Comeback in „Soul Calibur VI“
Medien
(Bild: AFP)
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
(Bild: Associated Press/U.S. Navy (File))
Foto ging um die Welt
Der „küssende Seemann“ vom Times Square ist tot
Irmgard Griss und Publizist Henryk M. Broder (Bild: Servus TV)
Kommentar des Tages
Macho-Sager: „Toleranz steht nicht über Recht!“
Digitale Trends
Oliver Klemm aus der MediaMarkt-Geschäftsführung ist begeistert von der Initiative fit4internet. (Bild: Mediamarkt, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Sie sind nie zu alt! Technik-Tipps für Senioren
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Tipp der Woche
So erhöhen Sie die Lesbarkeit auf Ihrem Handy
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, GoPro, Rollei, DJI, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
... und Action: Diese Kameras stecken viel ein
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: ©sborisov - stock.adobe.com)
Unterwegs mit Udo
Hamburg - Das Venedig an der Elbe als Tor zur Welt
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
Gesund & Fit
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
Langes Sitzen vor dem Bildschirm führt zu Verspannungen. (Bild: leszekglasner/stock.adobe.com)
Vorbeugen
Schmerz im Nacken
Life
(Bild: instagram.com/rankinarchive, krone.at-Grafik)
„Selfie-Schaden“
So verändern soziale Medien die Selbstwahrnehmung
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Was „geopfert“ wird
Letzte Details zu den Herbstferien fixiert
(Bild: ©Patrizia Tilly - stock.adobe.com)
Fit ins Alter
Ab 50 Jahren fängt das Leben so richtig an
Tierecke
(Bild: ©moquai86 - stock.adobe.com)
Umdenken nötig
Wenn Vogelstimmen für immer verstummen. . .
(Bild: AFP/Picture Alliance, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Rettung wird zu Krimi
Feuerwehr findet Waffen unter Pferd in Schlammloch
Simon Heindl aus Breitenfurt (re.) ist als Zivildiener in Costa Rica angekommen. (Bild: Mark Perry)
Einsatz in Costa Rica
Zivildiener rettet in den Tropen Vogelbabys
Reisen & Urlaub
(Bild: ©sborisov - stock.adobe.com)
Unterwegs mit Udo
Hamburg - Das Venedig an der Elbe als Tor zur Welt
(Bild: ©Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com)
Urlaubsorganisation
Mit dieser Reiseliteratur fällt die Planung leicht
Das Waldhaus in absoluter Alleinlage bietet einen atemberaubenden Blick auf den Zirbitzkogel. (Bild: BienenAlm, Norbert Humer)
BienenAlm
Oase des Glücks: Abgeschiedenheit trifft Luxus
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: ©W PRODUCTION - stock.adobe.com)
Beliebteste Möbel
Diese Einrichtung wird Ihre Gäste neidisch machen
(Bild: Zwefo)
Trend „Self Storage“
„Krone“ blickt hinter Türen von Wiener Lagerräumen
(Bild: ©Oleksandr Moroz - stock.adobe.com)
Metallic-Look
So dekorieren Trendsetter jetzt ihre Wohnung
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Getrüffelte Erdäpfelschaumsuppe
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Lamm mit Quitten
(Bild: krone.tv)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Schweinsleber mit Orangen
Auto
(Bild: ÖAMTC)
Reifentest Teil 1
Sommerreifen für Vans: Neun von 16 durchgefallen!
(Bild: Piaggio)
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
(Bild: ÖAMTC)
Sommerreifen Teil 2
Reifen für Kleinwagen: Überraschung im Test
Trends
Trends
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: Amazon)
Trend Aerogarden
Damit wachsen Ihre Pflanzen fünfmal schneller!
(Bild: ©W PRODUCTION - stock.adobe.com)
Beliebteste Möbel
Diese Einrichtung wird Ihre Gäste neidisch machen
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: Tierney/stock.adobe.com)
Brooks Ghost 10
Das ist der derzeit beste Damen-Laufschuh der Welt
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: ©Centaur - stock.adobe.com)
Nordisch abnehmen
IKEA-Diät: Was ist dran an dem Hype?
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
(Bild: ©Thanakorn - stock.adobe.com)
Praktisch & lustig
Diese Dinge braucht jeder Weinliebhaber
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Flavour-Drops
So naschen Sie ganz ohne Kalorien
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©pegbes - stock.adobe.com)
Neugeborene
Pucksack fürs Baby - gesund oder schädlich?
(Bild: Disney)
Der Trailer ist da!
„Eiskönigin 2“: Ein Muss für Fans
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Sprechender Stift
Darum sollten Ihre Kinder dieses Spielzeug haben
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©vikstrel - stock.adobe.com)
Barockkleider & Tiara
Das sind die Hochzeitstrends für 2019
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Flavour-Drops
So naschen Sie ganz ohne Kalorien
(Bild: ©blackday - stock.adobe.com)
Das natürliche Retinol
Bakuchiol: Sagen Sie Ihren Falten den Kampf an
Games & Technik
(Bild: ©PhotoSpirit - stock.adobe.com)
Top: Robo-Mopp
Praktisch: Die 5 besten Wisch- und Saugroboter
(Bild: Panasonic, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Der Joker im Zwielicht: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
Unterhaltung
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©Kaspars Grinvalds - stock.adobe.com)
Dating-Tipps
Tinder-Ratgeber erobern die Bestseller-Listen
(Bild: ©Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)
Notfall-Kit
Dinge, die Sie für jede Alltagssituation wappnen
Bücher
(Bild: ©nenetus - stock.adobe.com)
Besser essen
Gesund und schlank mit der richtigen Ernährung
(Bild: ©Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com)
Tag der Singles
So können Sie das Alleinsein noch besser genießen
(Bild: ©Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)
Love is in the air
In diese 10 Romane werden Sie sich verlieben
Gutschein
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kenntnisse genutzt
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ekelhaftes Schauspiel
In Sibirien rieselt schwarzer Schnee vom Himmel
Shows
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
(Bild: Piaggio)
Stärkste Vespa ever
Vespa GTS 300: Bestseller mit Espresso-Zuschlag
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Messerattacke in Tirol ++ Saudi-Arabien rüstet auf
Nachrichten
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Messerattacke in Tirol ++ Saudi-Arabien rüstet auf
(Bild: SAMI)
Massive Anstrengungen
Saudi-Arabien will Rüstungsindustrie ausbauen
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Was „geopfert“ wird
Letzte Details zu den Herbstferien fixiert
Sportvideos
(Bild: sid)
Kult-Coach Klopp
„Bayern ist jetzt gefährlicher, noch bedrohlicher“
(Bild: SID)
„Wunschergebnis 1:1“
Hoeneß vor Liverpool: „Das wäre überheblich“
(Bild: krone.tv)
krone.at-Sportstudio
Hören Hirscher und Neureuther gleichzeitig auf?
Viral
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kenntnisse genutzt
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ekelhaftes Schauspiel
In Sibirien rieselt schwarzer Schnee vom Himmel
(Bild: Twitter.com)
Verrückte Tradition
10.000 nackte Japaner raufen sich um Glücksbringer
Stars & Society
Die „Dancing Stars“-Paare wurden am Montag bekannt gegeben. (Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
Wer tanzt mit wem?
Das sind die neuen „Dancing Stars“-Paare!
Justin Bieber ist niedergeschlagen und müde. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Erneut in Therapie
Justin Bieber spricht über Drogen- und Sexsucht
(Bild: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP, AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Queen, Popstar
91. Oscars: Wer wird 2019 beste Hauptdarstellerin?
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Tanz-Crashkurs
Vor Opernball: So wild ging es im Hotel Sacher zu
Debütantinnen bei der Eröffnung des Wiener Opernballs (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Opernball in Zahlen
Das verdient die Oper am traditionsreichen Ball
(Bild: krone.tv)
Abschmink-Challenge
Welcher Promi traut sich das vor laufender Kamera?
#brennpunkt
Katia Wagner führte in gewohnter Manier durch den Diskussionsabend auf krone.at. (Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Wie politisch dürfen Künstler sein?
Im „Krone“-Studio: „Mundl“-Regisseur und Autor Reinhard Schwabenitzky, PR-Berater und Ex-SPÖ-Bundesgeschäftsführer Josef Kalina, krone.at-Moderatorin und -Kolumnistin Katia Wagner, Polit-Quereinsteiger und Ex-ORF-Star Wolfram Pirchner (ÖVP), Kabarettistin und „Kernölamazone“ Caroline Athanasiadis (Bild: Zwefo)
Talk mit Katia Wagner:
„Künstler-Lobby weiß nicht, was demokratisch ist“
„Ausbilden oder abschieben“? Im #brennpunkt-Talk ging es diesmal hauptsächlich um die Beschäftigung von Asylwerbern. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Asylwerber ausbilden statt abschieben?
(Bild: ©zahar2000 - stock.adobe.com)
Stiftung Warentest
Sex Toys: So vermeiden Sie schädliche Materialien
(Bild: ©nikodash - stock.adobe.com)
Im Test überzeugt
Das hilft wirklich gegen Schnarchen
(Bild: ©luigi giordano - stock.adobe.com)
Mandel, Soja & Kokos
Diese Milchalternativen müssen Sie probieren!
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Kämpfer-Nachschub
„Tekken 7“: Neuer Trailer zu Julia Chang und Negan
(Bild: youtube.com)
Neuer Trailer
So kunterbunt wird „Yoshi‘s Crafted World“
(Bild: youtube.com)
DLC angekündigt
„Amy“ feiert ihr Comeback in „Soul Calibur VI“
Welt
Ein mutmaßlicher IS-Kämpfer, der von kurdischen Truppen in der Nähe von Baghuz, der letzten IS-Bastion verhaftet worden ist (Bild: APA/AFP/Delil SOULEIMAN)
Unter UNO-Führung
Kurden fordern Sondergericht für IS-Kämpfer
(Bild: APA/AFP/Saul Loeb)
„Möchtegern-Diktator“
16 US-Staaten klagen gegen Trumps Notstandsaufruf
Theresa May und Jean-Claude Juncker (Bild: AFP)
Brexit-Termin wackelt
Juncker schließt EU-Wahl mit Briten nicht aus
Politik
(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
Einige Stolpersteine
Karfreitags-Kompromiss: Kritik an halbem Feiertag
(Bild: Hauptverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, krone.at-Grafik)
„Viel mehr Bürokratie“
Foto auf E-Card: Opposition vermisst Datenschutz
Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) will einen Handelskrieg verhindern. (Bild: APA/KEYSTONE/GIAN EHRENZELLER, AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Der genaue Zeitplan
Alle Details zum Kurz-Trump-Treffen in den USA
Österreich
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER)
Einige Stolpersteine
Karfreitags-Kompromiss: Kritik an halbem Feiertag
Bundesländer
(Bild: APA/Herbert P. Oczeret (Symbolfoto))
Zwei Festnahmen:
Wilde Massenschlägerei zwischen 10 Männern in Wels
Verkehrslandesrat Anton Lang (SPÖ) (Bild: Jürgen Radspieler)
Lkw-Nachrüstung
Tödlicher toter Winkel: Die Steirer als Vorbilder
Harald Preuner (li.), Bernhard Auinger (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL)
Wegen Studie aus 2013
Bürgermeister Preuner kritisiert Sperre scharf
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Nach Warnstreiks
Pflegekräfte-KV: Einigung auf Lohnplus von 3,2 %
(Bild: APA/Barbara Gindl)
„Verfehlungen“
Meinl Bank muss 500.000 Euro Strafe zahlen
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Umkämpfter Markt
Essenszulieferer Foodora verschwindet aus Wien
Wissen
Mikroskopische Aufnahme des Plattwurms Macrostomum lignano (Bild: Peter Ladurner)
Leben im Adriasand
Tiroler Forscher finden Sekundenkleber bei Würmern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Supermoon-Phänomen
Heute schauen: Der größte Mond des Jahres
Das Gehirn ist das komplexeste Organ des Menschen (Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Protein SATB2 wichtig
Für Intelligenz verantwortliche Gene identifiziert
Viral
(Bild: facebook.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kenntnisse genutzt
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Ekelhaftes Schauspiel
In Sibirien rieselt schwarzer Schnee vom Himmel
Recht glücklich wirkt der Berglöwe auf dem Baumwipfel nicht gerade. (Bild: AP)
In 15 Meter Höhe
Feuerwehr in Kalifornien rettete Puma aus Baum
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in

A government summit on truck security is set to take place on Tuesday, after a terrible accident in Vienna‘s third district Wien-Landstraße that cost a nine-year-old boy his life. In the lead-up to the summit, the City of Vienna and the Economic Chamber are calling on minister of infrastructure Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) to make turning assistants compulsory for trucks.

The City of Vienna is prepared to support the regulation with funds of € 1,000,000 - predicated on additional funding coming from the federal state. Maria Vassilakou from the Green Party, the city councilor responsible for transport, stated in a press conference: „The summit must go above and beyond a nice chat“. She demanded that Hofer establish a legal framework to force truck owners to refit their trucks with turning assistants. This would require financial support for entrepreneurs, Vassilakou went on to state.

Maria Vassilakou from the Green party, the city councilor responsible for transport (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Maria Vassilakou from the Green party, the city councilor responsible for transport
Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET

The City of Vienna and the Viennese Economic Chamber have agreed to provide one million euros in funding, but only if the federal state agrees to cover the remaining costs. According to the president of the Viennese Economic Chamber, the total cost of equipping all trucks registered in Vienna with turning assistants would amount to around ten million euros.

Turning assistants help truck drivers turn right safely by checking the drivers' blind spot. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Turning assistants help truck drivers turn right safely by checking the drivers' blind spot.
Bild: Reinhard Holl

Turning assistants are advanced drive-assistance systems that are built into most modern trucks. They monitor opposing traffic and brake the car in critical situations. This helps prevent accidents caused by truck drivers overlooking cyclists or pedestrians in their blind spot. Currently, about 8,000 trucks are registered in Vienna, one-fifth of which already have a turning assistant system in place. Refitting a single truck with a turning assistant costs around 1,000 to 2,500 euros.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

Trip in die USA
Herzogin Meghan feiert Babyparty in New York
Adabei
Konkurrenz im Netz
Handel: Mehr Schließungen als Eröffnungen geplant
Web
König der Jet-Setter
Unsere Slalom-Helden greifen in Stockholm an
Wintersport
Moskau empört
Facebook sperrt Seite von russischem TV-Sender RT
Web
„US-Hilfe nur Show“
Maduro lässt russische Hilfsgüter ins Land
Welt
Foto ging um die Welt
Der „küssende Seemann“ vom Times Square ist tot
Medien
Experten machen Mut
Rapid vor Inter-Hit: „Ihr müsst an Wunder glauben“
Fußball National
Unterwegs mit Udo
Hamburg - Das Venedig an der Elbe als Tor zur Welt
Reisen & Urlaub
Mit 215 km/h über A1
Verliebter Fahrschulbesitzer ist seinen Schein los
Niederösterreich
Kult-Coach Klopp
„Bayern ist jetzt gefährlicher, noch bedrohlicher“
Fußball International
Klassen übersiedelt
„Desaster“: Volksschule wegen Mäuseplage gesperrt
Wien
Unter UNO-Führung
Kurden fordern Sondergericht für IS-Kämpfer
Welt
Im Interview
ÖSV-Boss: „Silber holte Marcel sogar mit Fieber“
Ski-WM
Neues Album & Liveshow
Our Survival Depends On Us: Einklang mit der Natur
Musik
In Monaco
Vonns Tränen rissen beim Laureus alle mit
Wintersport
Kenntnisse genutzt
Häftling knackt fremdes Auto und rettet Baby
Video Viral
Leben im Adriasand
Tiroler Forscher finden Sekundenkleber bei Würmern
Wissen
„Hoffe auf guten Lauf“
Thiem setzt auch in Rio auf „Legende“ Massu
Tennis
Stress für Marcel
Hirscher fährt in Bansko auch Kombi und Super-G
Wintersport
Supermoon-Phänomen
Heute schauen: Der größte Mond des Jahres
Wissen
Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
Die Supermarktfiliale in Günselsdorf wurde Schauplatz eines Raubüberfalls mit Geiselnahme. (Bild: APA/THOMAS LENGER/MONATSREVUE.AT)
Niederösterreich
Supermarkt-Überfall: Schüsse, Geiseln genommen
113.594 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Gruppe SMF (Sofortmaßnahmen))
Wien
Sexbusse gestoppt, 108 Anzeigen in einer Nacht
98.759 mal gelesen
3
Symbolbild (Bild: AFP)
Welt
Leiche von Vermisster in Gefrierschrank gefunden
72.873 mal gelesen
1
Irmgard Griss und Publizist Henryk M. Broder (Bild: Servus TV)
Österreich
NEOS-Politikerin will Toleranz für Macho-Migranten
904 mal kommentiert
2
Rücktritt des Kärntner Grünen-Sprecher Matthias Köchl nach seiner Festnahme in Italien (Bild: AFP, Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Festnahme: Grünen-Sprecher Köchl zurückgetreten!
589 mal kommentiert
3
Der französische Philosoph Bernard-Henri Lévy (li.) hat über Österreichs Kanzler „nicht viel Gutes“ zu sagen. (Bild: AFP, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
„Für Sanktionen gegen das Österreich von Kurz“
587 mal kommentiert

