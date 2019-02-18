Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in

The City of Vienna is prepared to support the regulation with funds of € 1,000,000 - predicated on additional funding coming from the federal state. Maria Vassilakou from the Green Party, the city councilor responsible for transport, stated in a press conference: „The summit must go above and beyond a nice chat“. She demanded that Hofer establish a legal framework to force truck owners to refit their trucks with turning assistants. This would require financial support for entrepreneurs, Vassilakou went on to state.