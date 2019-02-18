Government agrees on autumn holiday provision

Easter and Whitsun holidays to end on Monday

The overall number of days off school in a year will remain the same despite the new arrangement. On the Tuesdays after Easter and Whitsun, which used to be school holidays, students will now be required to attend classes. Schools will also lose two further days off. Currently, each school can allocate four or five days off at its own discretion, the so-called „schulautonome Tage“; this number will drop to two or three.