Government agrees on autumn holiday provision

The government parties ÖVP and FPÖ have agreed on the details regarding uniform autumn holidays for schools. Starting in 2020, students across the country will be on holiday between October 26th and November 2nd. In return, the Tuesdays after Easter and Whitsun will no longer be school holidays. Schools will also lose two free days that, until now, they were able to allocate at their own discretion.
It took several weeks of negotiating, but the new policy regarding autumn holidays proposed by minister of education Heinz Faßmann is now fully planned out. On Friday, October 23rd, 2020, students across the country will be sent off for their very first autumn holidays.
Easter and Whitsun holidays to end on Monday
The overall number of days off school in a year will remain the same despite the new arrangement. On the Tuesdays after Easter and Whitsun, which used to be school holidays, students will now be required to attend classes. Schools will also lose two further days off. Currently, each school can allocate four or five days off at its own discretion, the so-called „schulautonome Tage“; this number will drop to two or three.
Joining the EU majority
Most EU states do have autumn holidays in schools. Their duration varies, from a few days in countries like the Czech Republic or Finland, to several weeks in France. About a dozen countries do not give students time off in autumn.
