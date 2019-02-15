Kickl wants possibility of preventive detention

Opposition parties send Kickl packing

For such a procedure to be legally permissible, it would take a change in the Austrian constitution, which requires the approval of two-thirds of parliament. The government would therefore need at least one opposition party on their side. This seems unlikely, as both the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS have been vocal in rejecting the proposal. The law at present already allows for detaining dangerous individuals, the opposition parties maintain, and accuse Kickl of not making full use of existing legal possibilities in the Dornbirn case. „Kickl needs to finally start doing his job“, said deputy party chairman of the SPÖ, Jörg Leichtfried.