Mi, 13. Februar 2019
Das Wiener Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital (Bild: Martin Jöchl)
Welt
Politik
Österreich
Bundesländer
Wirtschaft
Wissen
Viral
Bundesländer
Oberösterreich
Steiermark
Kärnten
Salzburg
Tirol / Vlbg.
Ski-WM
Sport
Sport
Fußball
Motorsport
Ski-WM
Wintersport
Tennis
Videos
Adabei
Adabei
Lifestyle
Adabei-TV
Kino
Musik
Medien
Digital
Web
Elektronik
Spiele
Medien
Digitale Trends
Freizeit
Gesund & Fit
Life
Tierecke
Reisen & Urlaub
Bauen & Wohnen
Rezept der Woche
Auto
Trends
Haushalt & Garten
Sport & Freizeit
Essen & Trinken
Spielzeug & Baby
Beauty & Pflege
Games & Technik
Unterhaltung
Bücher
Gutschein
Videos
Shows
Nachrichten
Sportvideos
Viral
Stars & Society
Adabei-TV
#brennpunkt
Service
Spiele
Welt
Politik
Österreich
Bundesländer
Wirtschaft
Wissen
Viral
12.02.2019 17:00

Change to:

German

More and more people:

Population of Austria grows to 8.86 million

On January 1st, 2019, no fewer than 8,859,992 people were living in Austria. Compared to January 1st, 2018, that is an increase of 37,725 people, or 0.43 percent. Population growth in Austria is largely due to an increased influx of people from other EU countries. In early 2019, 1,439,401 foreign nationals were living in Austria, making up 16.2 percent of the total population.

Population growth has, however, slowed down - in 2017, the number of inhabitants increased by 0.56 percent. Last year’s 0.43 percent growth rate was the lowest in the past seven years, confirms the Austrian statistical office Statistik Austria. The average population growth rate between 2012 and 2017 amounted to about 0.8 percent.

(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik

Vorarlberg and Upper Austria growing fastest
For the first time in almost a decade, Vienna was not the federal state with the highest growth rate. In 2018, Vorarlberg grew fastest, with a growth rate of 0.63 percent, followed by Upper Austria with 0.59 percent. Carinthia’s population, on the other hand, barely grew at all.

Out of all nine federal states, Vorarlberg had the highest population growth in 2018. (Bild: Wikipedia/Kauk0r)
Out of all nine federal states, Vorarlberg had the highest population growth in 2018.
Bild: Wikipedia/Kauk0r

Foreign nationals live mostly in Vienna
Vienna has by far the highest rate of people with non-Austrian citizenship, and the Viennese population comprises 30.2 percent foreign nationals. Vorarlberg follows the capital with a rate of 17.8 percent, then comes Salzburg with 17.2 percent. The three most frequent non-Austrian nationalities in Austria are German, Serbian and Turkish.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

