Population of Austria grows to 8.86 million

On January 1st, 2019, no fewer than 8,859,992 people were living in Austria. Compared to January 1st, 2018, that is an increase of 37,725 people, or 0.43 percent. Population growth in Austria is largely due to an increased influx of people from other EU countries. In early 2019, 1,439,401 foreign nationals were living in Austria, making up 16.2 percent of the total population.
Population growth has, however, slowed down - in 2017, the number of inhabitants increased by 0.56 percent. Last year’s 0.43 percent growth rate was the lowest in the past seven years, confirms the Austrian statistical office Statistik Austria. The average population growth rate between 2012 and 2017 amounted to about 0.8 percent.
Vorarlberg and Upper Austria growing fastest
For the first time in almost a decade, Vienna was not the federal state with the highest growth rate. In 2018, Vorarlberg grew fastest, with a growth rate of 0.63 percent, followed by Upper Austria with 0.59 percent. Carinthia’s population, on the other hand, barely grew at all.
Foreign nationals live mostly in Vienna
Vienna has by far the highest rate of people with non-Austrian citizenship, and the Viennese population comprises 30.2 percent foreign nationals. Vorarlberg follows the capital with a rate of 17.8 percent, then comes Salzburg with 17.2 percent. The three most frequent non-Austrian nationalities in Austria are German, Serbian and Turkish.
