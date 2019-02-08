Bundesland wählen
So, 10. Februar 2019
Cold-blooded revenge

08.02.2019 14:02

Man stabs official who banned him from Schengen

A case of cold-blooded murder has shocked the nation this week as a 33-year-old man stabbed a 50-year-old public official in the district administration building in Dornbirn, Vorarlberg.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. The suspected murderer was born in Vorarlberg and known to the police. His criminal record featured counts of drug abuse, burglary and grievous bodily harm, and he had previously served time in prison. In 2009, the Turkish national was banned from the entire Schengen area; this ban was signed by none other than the head of the social welfare office stabbed to death this week.

Traces of blood in the snow after the tragic incident in Dornbirn (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Traces of blood in the snow after the tragic incident in Dornbirn
Bild: Maurice Shourot

Despite the prohibition of entry, the 33-year-old was able to enter Austria illegally in January of this year and file for asylum. He claims he had been part of a Kurdish militia in Turkey and was being prosecuted for having fought against Turkish armed forces.

Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Dornbirn wurde zum Tatort. (Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot)
Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Dornbirn wurde zum Tatort.
Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot

Police say the case is a cold-blooded, premeditated act of revenge. The suspect is showing no signs of remorse.

(Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot)
Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot

The case has prompted a discussion about security precautions in official buildings all over the country. Especially Vorarlberg is set to tighten security, with trained staff guarding relevant buildings until screening gates can be installed next week. „We assumed until now that such measures were not necessary“, said the governor of Vorarlberg, Markus Wallner, „but this has fundamentally changed.“

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
