NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

Bundesland wählen
Bundesland ändern?
Profil-VerwaltungAusloggen
LoginRegistrieren
So, 03. Februar 2019
Abo-Service
Forum
Gewinnspiele
Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Die Mission wird präsentiert. (Bild: APA/AFP/THOMAS COEX)
Zeitkapsel an Bord
„Spatz“ ist bereit: Wie Israel am Mond landen will
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Bereits Aufnahmestopps
Ärztemangel spitzt sich dramatisch zu!
Der Todesfall in diesem Spiellokal in Wien-Meidling beschäftigt die Polizei. (Bild: Klemens Groh, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, krone.at-Grafik)
Rettung behindert
Herzinfarkt: Aufregung um Todesfall in Wettlokal
Welt
(Bild: AFP, Brandl Gregor/Kronenzeitung, krone.at-Grafik)
Lokalaugenschein
Die „Krone“ im Irak: Saddams langer Schatten
(Bild: AP)
Immer mehr beschuldigt
Missbrauchsvorwürfe gegen 286 Priester in Texas
Nicolas Maduro kündigte Neuwahlen in Venezuela an. (Bild: APA/AFP/Yuri CORTEZ)
Proteste erfolgreich
Venezuelas Präsident Maduro kündigt Neuwahlen an
Politik
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, APA)
Zuletzt immer gesunken
Beamte und EU befeuern Staatskosten für Pensionen
ÖVP-Generalsekretär Karl Nehammer (li.) und FPÖ-Vizekanzler Heinz-Christian Strache (re.) fordern nach der Anklage gegen Gewerkschaftsboss und SPÖ-Politiker Christian Meidlinger (Mitte) Konsequenzen. (Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER, APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, ÖVP/Jakob Glaser, krone.at-Grafik)
Nach Anklage:
Rücktritt von Nummer zwei der Wiener SPÖ gefordert
Österreich
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Bereits Aufnahmestopps
Ärztemangel spitzt sich dramatisch zu!
Der Todesfall in diesem Spiellokal in Wien-Meidling beschäftigt die Polizei. (Bild: Klemens Groh, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, krone.at-Grafik)
Rettung behindert
Herzinfarkt: Aufregung um Todesfall in Wettlokal
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Gammelfleisch in Polen
So sicher sind unsere Schnitzel und Steaks
Bundesländer
(Bild: Wiener Linien/Johannes Zinner)
„Technische Probleme“
16.000 Wiener derzeit Schwarzfahrer wider Willen
Symbolfoto (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Zeugen gesucht
19-Jähriger wurde in Innsbruck mit Waffe bedroht
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Vergewaltigungsvorwurf
Mädchen (15) in Linzer Shisha-Bar zu Sex gezwungen
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
(Bild: AFP, Siemens, krone.at-Grafik)
Auftrag um 1,7 Mrd. €
Siemens baut Züge für Londons U-Bahn in Österreich
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, APA)
Zuletzt immer gesunken
Beamte und EU befeuern Staatskosten für Pensionen
Wissen
Die Mission wird präsentiert. (Bild: APA/AFP/THOMAS COEX)
Zeitkapsel an Bord
„Spatz“ ist bereit: Wie Israel am Mond landen will
(Bild: AFP)
In gutem Zustand
40 Mumien in ägyptischer Grabkammer entdeckt
(Bild: ESA/Hubble, NASA, Bedin et al.; (CC BY 4.0), NASA, krone.at-Grafik)
Fund mittels „Hubble“
Astronomen entdecken uralte einsame Zwerggalaxie
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Phil“ macht Mut
Murmeltier sagt den USA baldigen Frühling voraus
(Bild: ©der hugo2 - stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Nach heftiger Kritik
Bratwurstmuseum doch nicht auf KZ-Außenlager?
(Bild: The Associated Press)
Ganz viele
Robben nützten „Shutdown“, Strand gekapert
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: Wiener Linien/Johannes Zinner)
„Technische Probleme“
16.000 Wiener derzeit Schwarzfahrer wider Willen
Auf einer Straße in Wien-Floridsdorf hat man derzeit gut lachen. (Bild: "Krone"-Leserreporter)
Smiley aus Teer
Bitte lächeln: Das ist Wiens freundlichste Straße
Nachrichten aus meinem Bundesland
Die Bekanntgabe Ihres
Bundeslandes hilft uns, Sie mit noch regionaleren Inhalten zu versorgen.
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Gemeiner Trick
Anruferin wollte Geld für „Immobilien in Ungarn“
(Bild: Freiwilige Feuerwehr Vösendorf Pressestelle)
Hebebühne defekt
Zwei Arbeiter in zehn Metern Höhe gefangen
(Bild: Max Grill (Symbolbild))
An Bahnkreuzung:
Zug legt Mopedauto aufs Dach
Oberösterreich
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Vergewaltigungsvorwurf
Mädchen (15) in Linzer Shisha-Bar zu Sex gezwungen
(Bild: Fesl Manfred)
Fahrlässige Tötung:
2 Tote wegen Gasofen: Hausbesitzer wird angezeigt
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
65 km/h zu schnell:
Ertappter Raser wollte angeblich nur Auto „testen“
Steiermark
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)
Auf Parkplatz in Graz
Vater und Sohn zückten Messer: Zwei Verletzte
(Bild: APA/FILMTEAM-AUSTRIA /ROLAND THENY)
Tragödie auf der Rax
Toter Tourengeher (47) ist offenbar erfroren
(Bild: FF Stallhofen/Michael Schaffler)
Kontrolle verloren
Alkolenker kam von Straße ab und landete auf Hecke
Kärnten
(Bild: ©WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)
Diskussion
Klopeiner See: Thermalbad oder Badehaus?
Moneten für Antiquitäten auf Schloss Emmersdorf (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
Auf Schloss Emmersdorf
Lupe verrät den wahren Wert der Familienschätze
Bei der 1. Kärntner Lehrlingsmesse informierten sich 5.500 Jugendliche über 70 Lehrberufe. (Bild: Elisabeth Nachbar)
In Klagenfurt
70 Berufe zum Angreifen auf der 1. Lehrlingsmesse
Salzburg
Wolfgang Porsche (Bild: Porsche AG)
Die Auto-Dynastie:
Wolfgang Porsche: Ein Mann mit Bodenhaftung
Warteschlangen beim Arzt (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kampf gegen Engpass
Immer weniger Ärzte für mehr Patienten
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Drei Großprojekte
Salzburg schaut mit dem Tunnelblick in die Zukunft
Tirol / Vlbg.
Symbolfoto (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Zeugen gesucht
19-Jähriger wurde in Innsbruck mit Waffe bedroht
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Betrüger im Spiel?
Sex-SMS von „Bekannter“ statt Info über Katze
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
In St. Johann
Bei Geldübergabe wurde Betrüger festgenommen
Ski-WM
(Bild: GEPA)
WM-Start ungewiss
Neureuther pfeift auf Heim-Rennen in Garmisch
(Bild: GEPA)
Bisher nur ein Podium
„Alzerl fehlt“: Olympiasieger Mayer rätselt vor WM
(Bild: GEPA, instagram.com)
Gisin & De Aliprandini
„Fluch“ bei Ski-Traumpaar? Keine gemeinsame WM
Sport
Sport
(Bild: AP)
Primera Division
FC Barcelona patzt gegen Valencia
(Bild: AP)
Deutsche Bundesliga
Leverkusen schießt Bayern ab - Remis für Dortmund
(Bild: GEPA)
Davis Cup
Rodionov chancenlos! Österreich unterliegt Chile
Fußball
(Bild: AP)
Primera Division
FC Barcelona patzt gegen Valencia
(Bild: AP)
Deutsche Bundesliga
Leverkusen schießt Bayern ab - Remis für Dortmund
(Bild: Bristol City)
Siegesserie
Weimann erzielt 6. Saisontor bei Sieg von Bristol
Motorsport
(Bild: GEPA)
Los geht‘s in Rom
Countdown für europäische Formel-E-Races gestartet
(Bild: GEPA)
Neuer Name
Paukenschlag: Sauber verschwindet aus der Formel 1
(Bild: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
Indycar-Held Wickens
Gelähmter Pilot kann seine Beine wieder benützen!
Ski-WM
(Bild: GEPA)
WM-Start ungewiss
Neureuther pfeift auf Heim-Rennen in Garmisch
(Bild: GEPA)
Bisher nur ein Podium
„Alzerl fehlt“: Olympiasieger Mayer rätselt vor WM
(Bild: GEPA, instagram.com)
Gisin & De Aliprandini
„Fluch“ bei Ski-Traumpaar? Keine gemeinsame WM
Wintersport
(Bild: GEPA)
Skifliegen
Stefan Kraft Dritter bei Kobayashi-Sieg
(Bild: GEPA)
Skispringen
ÖSV-Damen in Hinzenbach nicht im Spitzenfeld
(Bild: GEPA )
Nordische Kombination
Rehrl in Klingenthal Fünfter - Sieg für Riiber
Tennis
(Bild: GEPA)
Davis Cup
Rodionov chancenlos! Österreich unterliegt Chile
(Bild: GEPA)
Davis Cup
Bittere Pleite für Novak - 2:2 gegen Chile
(Bild: GEPA)
Davis Cup
2:1! Österreich gewinnt Doppel-Krimi gegen Chile
Videos
(Bild: AFP)
Wegen Transfers
Pochettino sauer: „Sie haben Aussagen manipuliert“
(Bild: GEPA)
Los geht‘s in Rom
Countdown für europäische Formel-E-Races gestartet
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Rapid-Transfer scheitert & Pech für Ski-Traumpaar
Statistik-Center
Adabei
Adabei
Andreas Gabalier zeigt stolz seinen Karl-Valentin-Orden. (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Ausgezeichnet
Gabalier: Viel Lärm um einen Faschingsorden
(Bild: EPA/Schneider, Universal Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album
Within Temptation rufen zum Widerstand auf
Sarah Jessica Parker in „Sex and the City“ (Bild: ©New Line Cinema / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Unglaublich!
Diese Stars sollen zu hässlich für Hollywood sein
Lifestyle
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, instagram.com/penelopecruzoficial, krone.at-Grafik)
Sehr verführerisch!
Penelope Cruz: Funkelnder Auftritt für Swarovski
Cara Delevingne posiert oben ohne für Balmain. (Bild: instagram.com/balmain)
Scharfe Kampagne
Cara Delevingne wirbt oben ohne für Balmain
(Bild: APA/AP, APA/picturedesk, krone.at-Grafik)
Meghan macht‘s vor
Rutsch rüber, Leo! Kuhfell-Prints sind der Hit
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv)
Wieder schwanger
„Bambi“: „Das dritte Kind war nicht geplant“
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
98. Jägerball
Großes Halali der Tiroler in der Wiener Hofburg
(Bild: krone.tv)
Promis diskutieren:
Soll HPV-Impfung gegen Krebs verpflichtend sein?
Kino
(Bild: Filmladen, krone.at-Grafik)
Gregory, der Callboy
Thomas Stipsits ist die „Love Machine“
Der Schauspieler und Musiker Johnny Flynn bei einem Event. (Bild: 2017 Getty Images)
Biopic geplant
Johnny Flynn wird in „Stardust“ zu David Bowie
(Bild: 20th Century Fox)
Ali und Mortensen
Rassenhass und eine Freundschaft: „Green Book“
Musik
(Bild: EPA/Schneider, Universal Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album
Within Temptation rufen zum Widerstand auf
(Bild: Sepp Pail, krone.at-Grafik, Screenshot/Amazon)
Kontert Rappern:
Gabalier: „Solchen Kasperln keine Plattform geben“
(Bild: Universal Musicm The Specials, krone.at-Grafik)
Britische Kultband
The Specials: Comeback mit politischer Note
TV-Programm
Medien
Vizekanzler Heinz-Christian Strache (FPÖ) klagte Polit-Berater Rudolf Fußi wegen dieses bearbeiteten Bildes, das aber keine Fälschung ist. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Identitären-Bild: „Eines Vizekanzlers unwürdig“
Angela Merkel (Bild: AFP)
CDU-Vorsitz abgegeben
Angela Merkel schließt ihre Facebook-Seite
(Bild: Netflix)
4 Prozent vom Umsatz
Schweiz will Netflix zu Filmförderung verpflichten
Digital
Digital
(Bild: Koei Tecmo)
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
krone.at-Analyse
Künstliche Intelligenz: Werbeschmäh oder Gefahr?
(Bild: AP)
Fragen und Antworten
Huawei in der Krise: Wer profitiert, wer verliert?
Web
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
krone.at-Analyse
Künstliche Intelligenz: Werbeschmäh oder Gefahr?
(Bild: AP)
Fragen und Antworten
Huawei in der Krise: Wer profitiert, wer verliert?
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
A1, Drei, T-Mobile
So stehen heimische Mobilfunker zur Huawei-Affäre
Elektronik
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
krone.at-Analyse
Künstliche Intelligenz: Werbeschmäh oder Gefahr?
(Bild: AP)
Fragen und Antworten
Huawei in der Krise: Wer profitiert, wer verliert?
(Bild: Panasonic, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Der Joker im Zwielicht: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
Spiele
(Bild: Koei Tecmo)
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
(Bild: Firaxis)
Neues „Civ“-Add-on
„Civilization 6: Gathering Storm“ im Überblick
(Bild: facebook.com/NintendoSwitchDE)
Kommt sie im Sommer?
Nintendo plant kleinere und günstigere Switch
Medien
Vizekanzler Heinz-Christian Strache (FPÖ) klagte Polit-Berater Rudolf Fußi wegen dieses bearbeiteten Bildes, das aber keine Fälschung ist. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kommentar des Tages
Identitären-Bild: „Eines Vizekanzlers unwürdig“
Angela Merkel (Bild: AFP)
CDU-Vorsitz abgegeben
Angela Merkel schließt ihre Facebook-Seite
(Bild: Netflix)
4 Prozent vom Umsatz
Schweiz will Netflix zu Filmförderung verpflichten
Digitale Trends
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
Digitale Trends
Mit diesen Games vergehen die Ferien wie im Flug!
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Tipp der Woche
Fernseher richtig einstellen: So geht‘s!
(Bild: Samsung, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Weiße Pracht: Die besten Fernseher für die Ski-WM
epaper
krone mobile
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: APA/dpa/Nicolas Armer)
Kolumne „Im Gespräch“
„Wir haben einen Gott, der tot war“
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
Bolonia, ein an der Costa de la Luz gelegenes Dorf im Süden Andalusiens. (Bild: ©gert hochmuth - stock.adobe.com)
Küste des Lichts
Andalusiens Städte und seine kulturellen Schätze
Gesund & Fit
(Bild: pictworks/stock.adobe.com)
Allergie
Das ist nicht nur ein „bisserl Schnupfen“
(Bild: Di Studio/stock.adobe.com)
Zuviel Tote beim Sport
Vorbeugen ist besser als Sterben ...
Untersuchungen beim Augenarzt sind vor allem mit fortschreitenden Lebensjahren wichtig. (Bild: YakobchukOlena/stock.adobe.com)
Makuladegeneration
Scharfer Blick bis ins hohe Alter
Life
(Bild: APA/dpa/Nicolas Armer)
Kolumne „Im Gespräch“
„Wir haben einen Gott, der tot war“
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Bereits Aufnahmestopps
Ärztemangel spitzt sich dramatisch zu!
Tierecke
Jurorin Helga Happ (zweite von links) mit den Preisträgern Mirjam Gerstner (Crazy Dogs), Michael Allesch (City Imker) und Ehrentraud Rochowansky (Tierschutz aktiv Kärnten). (Bild: Studiohorst/GHPC)
Dank Familie Glock
Der Kärntner Tierschutzpreis wurde verliehen
Ein Jahr nach der Tragödie flitzt „Snobben“ (3. v. re.) wieder durch den Schnee. (Bild: Edith Danzer)
„Es war ein Kampf“
Happy End für „Snobben“ nach Flammen-Tragödie
„Krone“-Tierexpertin Maggie Entenfellner (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggies Kolumne
Wildtier-Gipfel
Reisen & Urlaub
Bolonia, ein an der Costa de la Luz gelegenes Dorf im Süden Andalusiens. (Bild: ©gert hochmuth - stock.adobe.com)
Küste des Lichts
Andalusiens Städte und seine kulturellen Schätze
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Turbulente Aussichten
Fluggäste erwartet Jahr der Rekordverspätungen
Sandstrand auf Sardinien (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Warum in die Ferne?
Sardinien, Mallorca: 5 Top-Strände in Europa!
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Neue Adresse
Siedeln ohne Stress: Die Checkliste für den Umzug!
(Bild: Fahrrad Wien, krone.at-Grafik)
Detailplanung startet
Geliebt - oder gehasst? Der neue Wienzeile-Radweg
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Schweinsleber mit Orangen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Kürbisflammkuchen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Ameisenkuchen mit Eierlikör
Auto
(Bild: Vanderhall)
Rasante Dreiräder
Die kultigen Vanderhall-Renner kommen nach Europa!
(Bild: APA/dpa/Julian Stratenschulte)
Nach WLTP bremst EVAP
Bei Neuwagen drohen die nächsten Verzögerungen
(Bild: Porsche)
„Wollen sicher gehen“
Verbrauch zu hoch: Selbstanzeige wegen Porsche 911
Trends
Trends
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
(Bild: ©Tierney - stock.adobe.com)
Zum Kaputtlachen
Diese Filmparodien sind wirklich lustig!
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Spaß beim Kochen
Süße Küchenutensilien, die man einfach haben muss
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Spaß beim Kochen
Süße Küchenutensilien, die man einfach haben muss
(Bild: ©Zarya Maxim - stock.adobe.com)
Organisiertes Chaos
Die besten Tipps für unordentliche Menschen
(Bild: ©Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)
Schuhschrank & Co
Wie Sie ihre Schuhe platzsparend verstauen
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: ©Yeko Photo Studio - stock.adobe.com)
Krummer Rücken?
Diese Kleidung verbessert Ihre Haltung!
(Bild: ©yanlev - stock.adobe.com)
Für die ganze Familie
Die besten Hörbücher für lange Autofahrten
(Bild: ©Maridav - stock.adobe.com)
Schlaflose Nächte?
Diese Dinge helfen wirklich gegen Schnarchen
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©karandaev - stock.adobe.com)
Foodies
Dinge, die jeder braucht, der Essen liebt
(Bild: ©jchizhe - stock.adobe.com)
Sprühen vor Vitalität
Diese Vitamine bringen Sie im Winter auf Trab
(Bild: Amazon.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Trends des Monats
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion im Februar
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©Alinsa - stock.adobe.com)
Tag des Puzzles
Kennen Sie schon diese kuriosen Fakten?
(Bild: ©familylifestyle - stock.adobe.com)
Unglaublich
Lego: Das wussten Sie bestimmt noch nicht
(Bild: ©Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com)
Vierbeiner im Einsatz
Diese TV-Serie lieben unsere Kinder derzeit!
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
(Bild: ©Talulla - stock.adobe.com)
Medaillonkette
Dieser Halsschmuck ist derzeit ein absoluter Hit!
(Bild: ©jchizhe - stock.adobe.com)
Sprühen vor Vitalität
Diese Vitamine bringen Sie im Winter auf Trab
Games & Technik
(Bild: Panasonic, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Der Joker im Zwielicht: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
krone.at-Test
„Ace Combat 7“ ist ein Fest für „Top Gun“-Fans!
Unterhaltung
(Bild: ©Tierney - stock.adobe.com)
Zum Kaputtlachen
Diese Filmparodien sind wirklich lustig!
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Spaß beim Kochen
Süße Küchenutensilien, die man einfach haben muss
(Bild: ©karandaev - stock.adobe.com)
Foodies
Dinge, die jeder braucht, der Essen liebt
Bücher
(Bild: Amazon.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Trends des Monats
Das sind die Lieblinge der Redaktion im Februar
(Bild: ©pathdoc - stock.adobe.com)
Sex & Grausamkeit
Das sind die skandalösesten Bücher aller Zeiten
(Bild: ©Milissenta - stock.adobe.com)
Zimtgebäck und Co.
Die besten Kochbücher rund um die Winterküche
Gutschein
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
(Bild: ©Tierney - stock.adobe.com)
Zum Kaputtlachen
Diese Filmparodien sind wirklich lustig!
(Bild: Amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Spaß beim Kochen
Süße Küchenutensilien, die man einfach haben muss
Videos
Videos
(Bild: Koei Tecmo)
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
Sarah Jessica Parker in „Sex and the City“ (Bild: ©New Line Cinema / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Unglaublich!
Diese Stars sollen zu hässlich für Hollywood sein
(Bild: APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL)
Warnung an Urlauber
Nichts geht mehr: Schneechaos auf Brennerautobahn
Shows
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Das Wichtigste der Woche im Schnelldurchlauf
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Masern aus Ukraine ++ Jolie & Pitt beim Anwalt
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Rapid-Transfer scheitert & Pech für Ski-Traumpaar
Nachrichten
(Bild: APA/ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT/DANIEL LIEBL)
Warnung an Urlauber
Nichts geht mehr: Schneechaos auf Brennerautobahn
(Bild: HIISHII MEDIA, krone.at-Grafik)
Cooler Stunt
Mutig! Biker sprang vor Gloriette über Blaskapelle
(Bild: Albinfo/Wikipedia)
Tobender verhaftet
Bewaffneter legte Flughafen von Brisbane lahm
Sportvideos
(Bild: AFP)
Wegen Transfers
Pochettino sauer: „Sie haben Aussagen manipuliert“
(Bild: GEPA)
Los geht‘s in Rom
Countdown für europäische Formel-E-Races gestartet
(Bild: krone.tv)
Das Sportstudio
Rapid-Transfer scheitert & Pech für Ski-Traumpaar
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Phil“ macht Mut
Murmeltier sagt den USA baldigen Frühling voraus
(Bild: The Associated Press)
Ganz viele
Robben nützten „Shutdown“, Strand gekapert
(Bild: twitter.com)
Spaß bei -30 Grad
Die verrücktesten Videos zur US-Monsterkälte
Stars & Society
Sarah Jessica Parker in „Sex and the City“ (Bild: ©New Line Cinema / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Unglaublich!
Diese Stars sollen zu hässlich für Hollywood sein
Pinks Tochter Willow bekommt mit sieben Schießunterricht von Papa Carey Hart. (Bild: instagram.com/hartluck)
7-Jährige am Abzug
Wirbel um Video von Pinks Tochter Willow am Gewehr
Janet Jackson und Justin Timberlake sorgten 2004 bei der Halbzeitshow des Super Bowl für einen „Nipplegate“. (Bild: 2004 Getty Images)
Stars & Busenblitzer
Das sind die legendärsten Showacts des Super Bowl
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv)
Wieder schwanger
„Bambi“: „Das dritte Kind war nicht geplant“
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
98. Jägerball
Großes Halali der Tiroler in der Wiener Hofburg
(Bild: krone.tv)
Promis diskutieren:
Soll HPV-Impfung gegen Krebs verpflichtend sein?
#brennpunkt
(Bild: Zwefo)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Raues Klima: Hat denn niemand mehr Respekt?
(Bild: Zwefo)
Fehlt es an Respekt?
Raues Polit-Klima: „Nicht jedes Mittel ist recht“
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Service
Service
(Bild: ©pauchi - stock.adobe.com)
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
(Bild: Koei Tecmo)
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
(Bild: ©Tierney - stock.adobe.com)
Zum Kaputtlachen
Diese Filmparodien sind wirklich lustig!
TV-Programm
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
Wetter
Horoskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Mondkalender
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Jahreshoroskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Spiele
(Bild: Koei Tecmo)
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
(Bild: Firaxis)
Neues „Civ“-Add-on
„Civilization 6: Gathering Storm“ im Überblick
(Bild: facebook.com/NintendoSwitchDE)
Kommt sie im Sommer?
Nintendo plant kleinere und günstigere Switch
Abo-Service
Themenseiten
Welt
(Bild: AFP, Brandl Gregor/Kronenzeitung, krone.at-Grafik)
Lokalaugenschein
Die „Krone“ im Irak: Saddams langer Schatten
(Bild: AP)
Immer mehr beschuldigt
Missbrauchsvorwürfe gegen 286 Priester in Texas
Nicolas Maduro kündigte Neuwahlen in Venezuela an. (Bild: APA/AFP/Yuri CORTEZ)
Proteste erfolgreich
Venezuelas Präsident Maduro kündigt Neuwahlen an
Politik
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, APA)
Zuletzt immer gesunken
Beamte und EU befeuern Staatskosten für Pensionen
ÖVP-Generalsekretär Karl Nehammer (li.) und FPÖ-Vizekanzler Heinz-Christian Strache (re.) fordern nach der Anklage gegen Gewerkschaftsboss und SPÖ-Politiker Christian Meidlinger (Mitte) Konsequenzen. (Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER, APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, ÖVP/Jakob Glaser, krone.at-Grafik)
Nach Anklage:
Rücktritt von Nummer zwei der Wiener SPÖ gefordert
Österreich
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Bereits Aufnahmestopps
Ärztemangel spitzt sich dramatisch zu!
Der Todesfall in diesem Spiellokal in Wien-Meidling beschäftigt die Polizei. (Bild: Klemens Groh, APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, krone.at-Grafik)
Rettung behindert
Herzinfarkt: Aufregung um Todesfall in Wettlokal
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Gammelfleisch in Polen
So sicher sind unsere Schnitzel und Steaks
Bundesländer
(Bild: Wiener Linien/Johannes Zinner)
„Technische Probleme“
16.000 Wiener derzeit Schwarzfahrer wider Willen
Symbolfoto (Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER)
Zeugen gesucht
19-Jähriger wurde in Innsbruck mit Waffe bedroht
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Vergewaltigungsvorwurf
Mädchen (15) in Linzer Shisha-Bar zu Sex gezwungen
Wirtschaft
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
(Bild: AFP, Siemens, krone.at-Grafik)
Auftrag um 1,7 Mrd. €
Siemens baut Züge für Londons U-Bahn in Österreich
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik, APA)
Zuletzt immer gesunken
Beamte und EU befeuern Staatskosten für Pensionen
Wissen
Die Mission wird präsentiert. (Bild: APA/AFP/THOMAS COEX)
Zeitkapsel an Bord
„Spatz“ ist bereit: Wie Israel am Mond landen will
(Bild: AFP)
In gutem Zustand
40 Mumien in ägyptischer Grabkammer entdeckt
(Bild: ESA/Hubble, NASA, Bedin et al.; (CC BY 4.0), NASA, krone.at-Grafik)
Fund mittels „Hubble“
Astronomen entdecken uralte einsame Zwerggalaxie
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Phil“ macht Mut
Murmeltier sagt den USA baldigen Frühling voraus
(Bild: ©der hugo2 - stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Nach heftiger Kritik
Bratwurstmuseum doch nicht auf KZ-Außenlager?
(Bild: The Associated Press)
Ganz viele
Robben nützten „Shutdown“, Strand gekapert

Sticking her neck out

02.02.2019 20:20

NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

In an interview with the Austrian broadcasting corporation (ORF), NEOS top candidate for the European elections, Claudia Gamon, raised a few eyebrows with her comments on Austrian neutrality.

Her party believes Austria’s doctrine of neutrality to be „outdated“, Gamon stated in the interview, adding that the NEOS’ vision includes a European army as well as taxes raised directly by Brussels. The party envisions a United States of Europe, Gamon said. She went on to explain that Europe needs a strong position on the world stage against the United States, Russia and China.

Claudia Gamon with TV presenter Armin Wolf (Bild: ORF)
Claudia Gamon with TV presenter Armin Wolf
Bild: ORF

An unpopular opinion
The country’s permanent neutrality is a central tenet of Austrian law and is set forth in the constitution. In particular, the constitutional law on the neutrality of Austria states that the country will never join a military alliance or allow foreign states to establish military bases on its territory. The Austrian parliament enacted the declaration of neutrality in 1955; it was a political consequence of the allied occupation of the country after World War II. In a 2018 survey, 73 percent of respondents stated the principle of neutrality was still relevant today, while no more than 20% disagreed.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Aktuelle Schlagzeilen
Zeitkapsel an Bord
„Spatz“ ist bereit: Wie Israel am Mond landen will
Wissen
Kolumne „Im Gespräch“
„Wir haben einen Gott, der tot war“
Life
Trend „Zero Waste“
Plastik ade: Grüner leben und dabei Geld sparen!
Life
Ausgezeichnet
Gabalier: Viel Lärm um einen Faschingsorden
Adabei
Küste des Lichts
Andalusiens Städte und seine kulturellen Schätze
Reisen & Urlaub
Neues Album
Within Temptation rufen zum Widerstand auf
Musik
Bereits Aufnahmestopps
Ärztemangel spitzt sich dramatisch zu!
Österreich
krone.at-Vorschau
„Dead or Alive 6“ & Co: Die Spiele-Hits im Februar
Video Digital
Rettung behindert
Herzinfarkt: Aufregung um Todesfall in Wettlokal
Wien
Gammelfleisch in Polen
So sicher sind unsere Schnitzel und Steaks
Österreich
Lokalaugenschein
Die „Krone“ im Irak: Saddams langer Schatten
Welt
300-Prozent-Bußen
SPÖ fordert jetzt hohe Strafen für Mietwucher
Politik
Allergie
Das ist nicht nur ein „bisserl Schnupfen“
Gesund & Fit
Unglaublich!
Diese Stars sollen zu hässlich für Hollywood sein
Video Stars & Society
Von Lkw erfasst
Nach Todesdrama um Bub: Kritik an kurzer Grünphase
Wien
krone.at-Analyse
Künstliche Intelligenz: Werbeschmäh oder Gefahr?
Web
Immer mehr beschuldigt
Missbrauchsvorwürfe gegen 286 Priester in Texas
Welt
Primera Division
FC Barcelona patzt gegen Valencia
Fußball International
Deutsche Bundesliga
Leverkusen schießt Bayern ab - Remis für Dortmund
Fußball International
Proteste erfolgreich
Venezuelas Präsident Maduro kündigt Neuwahlen an
Welt
Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: perform, instagram, krone.at-Grafik)
Tennis
Brutales Ballmädchen schockt Tennis-Schönheit
121.471 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Sepp Pail, krone.at-Grafik, Screenshot/Amazon)
Österreich
Gabalier: „Solchen Kasperln keine Plattform geben“
106.158 mal gelesen
3
In dieser Schule kam es zum tätlichen Übergriff. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Wien
Handy weggenommen: Schüler verprügelt drei Lehrer
94.414 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: Sepp Pail, krone.at-Grafik, Screenshot/Amazon)
Österreich
Gabalier: „Solchen Kasperln keine Plattform geben“
680 mal kommentiert
2
In dieser Schule kam es zum tätlichen Übergriff. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Wien
Darum schlug der Wiener Poly-Schüler seine Lehrer
515 mal kommentiert
3
In dieser Schule kam es zum tätlichen Übergriff. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Wien
Handy weggenommen: Schüler verprügelt drei Lehrer
359 mal kommentiert

Newsletter

Melden Sie sich hier mit Ihrer E-Mail-Adresse an, um täglich den "Krone"-Newsletter zu erhalten.

Ressorts

Services

Unternehmen

Links

Angaben gem ECG und MedienGesetz: Medieninhaber, Hersteller und Herausgeber bzw. Diensteanbieter Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG
(FBN 189730s; HG Wien) Internetdienste; Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien