NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

In an interview with the Austrian broadcasting corporation (ORF), NEOS top candidate for the European elections, Claudia Gamon, raised a few eyebrows with her comments on Austrian neutrality.
Her party believes Austria’s doctrine of neutrality to be „outdated“, Gamon stated in the interview, adding that the NEOS’ vision includes a European army as well as taxes raised directly by Brussels. The party envisions a United States of Europe, Gamon said. She went on to explain that Europe needs a strong position on the world stage against the United States, Russia and China.
An unpopular opinion
The country’s permanent neutrality is a central tenet of Austrian law and is set forth in the constitution. In particular, the constitutional law on the neutrality of Austria states that the country will never join a military alliance or allow foreign states to establish military bases on its territory. The Austrian parliament enacted the declaration of neutrality in 1955; it was a political consequence of the allied occupation of the country after World War II. In a 2018 survey, 73 percent of respondents stated the principle of neutrality was still relevant today, while no more than 20% disagreed.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.