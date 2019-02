Social security cards to feature photos of holders

The measure is to prevent social fraud or abuse. Most people will not need to provide a passport photo, as social insurance agencies have received permission to access the databases for Austrian passports, identity cards and driver’s licenses. People who do not hold such a document will be required to provide a picture. For those who are required to provide a picture but do not do so, insurance agencies will no longer issue e-cards from 2020 onwards. However, current e-cards will remain valid until their expiration date even without a picture.