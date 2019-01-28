Bundesland wählen
After 20% failure rate

28.01.2019 17:32

Shorter problems, new grading scale for math exams

More than a fifth of students at secondary schools failed their final mathematics exam last year. Now, the ministry of education has presented some changes to the examination guidelines to prevent future fiascos.

The Matura exam in mathematics is set to change starting next exam session in May of 2019. Exam papers will feature shorter and more concise word problems, students will gain half a point for answers in which the reasoning is correct, but the calculations are wrong, and they will have more time to solve certain problems.

(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP), minister of education, presented these changes on Monday, stating: „The exam does not need to become easier, but it should be fairer to students.“ The measures were prompted by the results in May of 2018, where 22 percent of students at general secondary schools and 19 percent of students at vocational secondary schools failed the written mathematics examination.

(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

The Matura, the Austrian school leaving qualification, was centralized in 2015. In the years prior, schools were free to set their own exam questions and schedules. This led to inconsistent standards and meant leaving qualifications from different schools were not necessarily equivalent. However, the new centralized Matura was not well received by everyone and, since its introduction, it has repeatedly prompted criticism by students, teachers and parents alike.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
Ähnliche Themen:
ÖVP

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

