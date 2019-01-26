Austrians rise early, but they‘re happy anyway

On average, Austrian alarm clocks go off at 06:30 a.m. on a weekday, at which point about half of us start our day feeling positive. The very first thing a third of Austrians do after waking up is go to the toilet, while ten percent start the coffee machine and a whopping 20 percent grab their smartphone very first thing in the morning. Even before leaving the house, Austrian women manage to crush stereotypes: they take only about 15 minutes in the bathroom each morning, which is only 3 minutes more than their male counterparts.