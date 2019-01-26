Austrians rise early, but they‘re happy anyway

Bundesland wählen
Eine Gams, hilflos versunken im Schnee, kommt nicht mehr vor noch zurück. Eine Tragödie!
„Wir müssen füttern!“
Wildtiere: Jetzt gibt‘s den „Krone“-Gipfel!
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
Adels-Krimi
Was läuft da hinter den Kulissen, Herr Esterházy?
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Welt
(Bild: AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Maduro unter Druck
EU fordert Wahlen binnen acht Tagen in Venezuela
(Bild: APA/dpa/Andreas Gebert (Symbolbild))
Bei Streit gestürzt
Zwei Jugendliche von S-Bahn überrollt und getötet
(Bild: Kameraone, APA/AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Julen stürzte in Tod
Spanien hat über eine Million illegale Bohrlöcher
Politik
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Finanzminister Löger kündigte stets ein Minus von zwei Milliarden Euro an. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
Bilanz 2018
Keine schwarze Null für türkis-blaue Regierung
(Bild: AFP, APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Filzmaier analysiert
EU-Parlamentswahl 2019: Das sind unsere Kandidaten
Österreich
Eine Gams, hilflos versunken im Schnee, kommt nicht mehr vor noch zurück. Eine Tragödie!
„Wir müssen füttern!“
Wildtiere: Jetzt gibt‘s den „Krone“-Gipfel!
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
Adels-Krimi
Was läuft da hinter den Kulissen, Herr Esterházy?
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Bundesländer
(Bild: TAÖ/AAvK)
Alltagsgeschichten
Ein Schatz und drei Kreuze am Kreuzbergl
(Bild: Kellertheater/Griessenböck)
Kellertheater
„Macbeth“ unter der Regie von Klaus Rohrmoser
(Bild: Horst Einöder)
Am Linzer Bahnhof
Security-Prügler (14) wurde nach Überfall gefasst
Wirtschaft
Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz mit Apple-Chef Tim Cook in Davos (Bild: BUNDESKANZLERAMT/DRAGAN TATIC)
Positive Davos-Bilanz
Milliarden fließen für neue Jobs nach Österreich
Finanzminister Löger kündigte stets ein Minus von zwei Milliarden Euro an. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
Bilanz 2018
Keine schwarze Null für türkis-blaue Regierung
Postbus-Zentralbetriebsratschef Robert Wurm ist entsetzt über die Zustimmung seiner Gewerkschaft zum neuen Busfahrer-Kollektivvertrag. (Bild: APA/dpa/Angelika Warmuth, zVg, krone.at-Grafik)
Buslenker sauer:
„Beim KV von der eigenen Gewerkschaft verraten“
Wissen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Amselsterben
„Können nur auf Resistenz gegen Virus hoffen“
(Bild: krone.tv, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Raumluft oft verpestet
Diese Alltagsdinge sind Feinstaubschleudern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Turnschuhe rausholen!
15 Minuten Sport am Tag schützen vor Depressionen
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Boden gab nach“
Riesiges Senkloch verschluckt beinahe Reihenhäuser
(Bild: kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
„Dachte, ich sterbe“
Fast erfroren: Pärchen steckte in Schneesturm fest
(Bild: facebook.com/Emily Whiting)
Kampf überlebt
Tapfere Giraffe wehrt sich gegen Löwen-Angriff
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: Andi Schiel, LPD Wien, krone.at-Grafik)
Geständnis des Grauens
Wiener Frauenhasser war potenzieller Serienkiller
(Bild: Google Maps, krone.at-Grafik, stock.adobe.com)
Alle Täter flüchtig
Drei Raubüberfälle binnen weniger Stunden in Wien
NÖ / Bgld.
(Bild: Monatsrevue/Lenger Thomas)
Lenker getötet
Geländewagen bei Unfall regelrecht zermalmt
(Bild: FF Ebergassing)
Schon wieder in NÖ
Pensionistin (64) in eigener Wohnung erschlagen
(Bild: dpa/Jens Wolf)
Nach Kündigung
71 Überstunden waren einfach weg
Oberösterreich
(Bild: Horst Einöder)
Am Linzer Bahnhof
Security-Prügler (14) wurde nach Überfall gefasst
Dr. Alban tritt beim „Krone“-Wilderer Gschnas am 4. März im Linzer Palais KV auf. (Bild: Picturedesk, Markus Wenzel)
Rosenmontag in Linz
90er-Ikone Dr. Alban bei „Krone“-Wilderer Gschnas
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI.AT/ Zechbauer (zema-foto.de))
Nach Überschlag:
Bäume stoppten Absturz von Unfallauto in die Donau
Steiermark
Brücke als Schiff - ein erstes Planspiel von Christian Gumpold und dem Campus 02, das eine Aussichtsplattform, Plattformen am Wasser, Lifte, eine Bar, vertikale Gärten usw. vorsieht. (Bild: DI(FH)Christian Gumpold/INNOLAB)
Ideen gesammelt
Graz baut eine neue Brücke: Wie soll sie aussehen?
(Bild: Juergen Radspieler)
Bilder von der Redoute
Oper Graz: Die glanzvollste Ballnacht des Jahres
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Mit Kopf aufgeschlagen
Auf Eisplatte ausgerutscht: Steirer (62) ist tot!
Kärnten
(Bild: TAÖ/AAvK)
Alltagsgeschichten
Ein Schatz und drei Kreuze am Kreuzbergl
Symbolfoto (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Chemische Reaktion
Kleber-Dämpfe setzten Hobbyraum in Brand
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Von Piraten entführt
Pensionistin wollte „Geschäftsmann“ retten
Salzburg
Karin Feldinger aus Elsbethen will ins Europa-Parlament. (Bild: SEPA.Media KG | Martin Juen | www.sepa.media)
NEOS-Kandidatin
Salzburgerin will ins EU-Parlament
(Bild: Harald Dostal)
Streit beim Autofahren
Beifahrer zückte illegale Pistole
Dr. Jan Cemper-Kiesslich, Gerichtsmedizin Salzburg. Adolf Hitler & Rudolf Heß, Wien, März 1938 (kl. Foto) (Bild: WOLFGANG WEBER/APA picturedesk)
Doppelgänger-Theorie
Eine alte Blutprobe im Fokus der Forscher
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Bild: Kellertheater/Griessenböck)
Kellertheater
„Macbeth“ unter der Regie von Klaus Rohrmoser
(Bild: Christian Forcher)
Freiwillige als Lotsen
Ein Klinik-Navi mit persönlicher Note
(Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Erheblich verletzt
Pitztalerin (40) stürzte mit Auto in Straßengraben
Sport
Sport
(Bild: AP)
Paukenschlag in Kitz
Legende tritt ab! Svindal hört nach Aare-WM auf
(Bild: AFP)
Everton-Blamage
ManCity weiter, Fan-Ausschreitungen in London
(Bild: PA/AP)
Cup-Aus ohne „Arnie“
Blamage! West Ham scheidet gegen Drittligisten aus
Fußball
(Bild: AFP)
Everton-Blamage
ManCity weiter, Fan-Ausschreitungen in London
(Bild: PA/AP)
Cup-Aus ohne „Arnie“
Blamage! West Ham scheidet gegen Drittligisten aus
(Bild: ANSA)
Rekord eingestellt
Er kann mit dem Toreschießen nicht mehr aufhören!
Motorsport
(Bild: twitter)
Formel-E-Auftakt
Buemi kracht gegen Mauer, Bird gewinnt in Santiago
(Bild: AFP)
Rallye Monte Carlo
Sebastien Ogier geht als Leader in den Schlusstag
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson, GEPA)
Kritik am Ferrari-Star
„Massiv überschätzt“ - Legende lästert über Vettel
Wintersport
(Bild: AP)
Paukenschlag in Kitz
Legende tritt ab! Svindal hört nach Aare-WM auf
(Bild: AFP)
Franzosen gewinnen
Zum fünften Mal! WM-Titel an Papadakis/Cizeron
(Bild: FIS/Miha Matavz)
Erfolg In Moskau
Schöffmann holt dritten Saison-Podestplatz
Tennis
(Bild: Associated Press)
Australian Open
Osaka holt nach New York auch Titel in Melbourne
(Bild: APA/AFP/Paul Crock)
Nun gegen Nadal
Djokovic-Gala! Traumfinale bei Australian Open
(Bild: AP)
Australian Open
Schade! Thiem-Freundin verpasst Titelverteidigung
Videos
(Bild: Krone-TV)
Hosp, Rieß und Co.
Kitz-Promis analysieren die spannende Abfahrt!
(Bild: Krone-TV)
Hochbetrieb
ÖSV-Asse von der Stimmung in Kitzbühel begeistert!
(Bild: GEPA)
Stars zuversichtlich
„Marcel, wer sonst?“ Das sagen Promis zum Slalom!
Statistik-Center
Adabei
Adabei
(Bild: Raimund Bauer)
Im Römersteinbruch
„Die Zauberflöte“: Das sommerliche Opernhighlight
Leonardo DiCaprio und Kate Winslet in „Titanic“ (Bild: Viennareport)
So lief‘s backstage
Stars plaudern intime Details zu Sexszenen aus
Die Doku „Leaving Neverland“ sorgt bei Fans des „King of Pop“ für Entsetzen. (Bild: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP; krone.at-Grafik)
„Verstörend“
Michael Jackson: Neue Doku erregt die Gemüter!
Lifestyle
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, Alexander Tuma, picturedesk, krone.at-Grafik)
Philharmonikerball
Die tollsten Roben der schönsten Frauen
Naomi Campbell gewährte in Paris tiefe Einblicke. (Bild: Pixelformula / Action Press/Sipa / picturedesk.com)
Tiefe Einblicke
Naomi Campbell: Heiße Busenshow am Laufsteg
Stufenschnitte wie ihn Bella Hadid trägt, sind 2019 wieder im Trend. (Bild: 2018 Getty Images)
Frischer Schopf
An diesen Frisuren-Trends kommt niemand vorbei
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv)
Promis diskutieren:
Soll HPV-Impfung gegen Krebs verpflichtend sein?
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
„Mamma Mia!“
Kult-Musical zurück in Wien: ALLE lieben ABBA
(Bild: krone.tv)
So wird der Opernball
Netrebko, Lugner-Show und ein Tattoo-Studio
Kino
(Bild: AFP/Martin Bureau)
1932 bis 2019
Filmkomponist Michel Legrand mit 86 gestorben
(Bild: The Walt Disney Company, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Kinogutscheine & mehr
Gewinne jetzt tolle Preise zum „Chaos im Netz“
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Video gibt Rätsel auf
Kehrt Jeff Bridges jetzt als „The Dude“ zurück?
Musik
(Bild: Raimund Bauer)
Im Römersteinbruch
„Die Zauberflöte“: Das sommerliche Opernhighlight
Die Doku „Leaving Neverland“ sorgt bei Fans des „King of Pop“ für Entsetzen. (Bild: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP; krone.at-Grafik)
„Verstörend“
Michael Jackson: Neue Doku erregt die Gemüter!
(Bild: Sony Music, krone.at-Grafik)
Neues Album „Amo“
Bring Me The Horizon: Mut kann man nicht kaufen
TV-Programm
Medien
Suits (2011): Meghan Markle (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Letzte Staffel
Serien-Aus für „Suits“ wegen Meghans Ausstieg
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Video gibt Rätsel auf
Kehrt Jeff Bridges jetzt als „The Dude“ zurück?
Ungleiches Polizei-Gespann: Ofczarek und Jentsch (Bild: © Sky Deutschland / Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co. KG / Sammy Hart)
Serien-Highlight
Ofczarek geht in „Der Pass“ bis an die Grenze
Digital
Digital
(Bild: Teufel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Teufel Cinebar One: Kleine Soundbar, großer Klang
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Klötzchen-Abenteuer
„The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame“: Der erste Trailer!
(Bild: Square Enix)
Neuer Trailer
„Kingdom Hearts III“: Das Gameplay im Detail
Web
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
DSGVO
Datenschutz: Bislang über 95.000 Beschwerden in EU
(Bild: Android Police)
Radarfallen am Handy
Google Maps zeigt bald Blitzer an - ist das legal?
(Bild: AFP, AP)
„Wie bei Kafka“
LG Wien nicht zuständig für Schrems-Klage
Elektronik
(Bild: Teufel, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
krone.at-Test
Teufel Cinebar One: Kleine Soundbar, großer Klang
(Bild: Huawei)
Perfekte Bilder
Das sind die besten Smartphones zum Fotografieren
Symbolbild (Bild: ©otsphoto - stock.adobe.com)
Werfen Giftköder ab
Drohnen bekämpfen Rattenplage auf Galapagos
Spiele
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Klötzchen-Abenteuer
„The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame“: Der erste Trailer!
(Bild: Square Enix)
Neuer Trailer
„Kingdom Hearts III“: Das Gameplay im Detail
(Bild: Bigben)
Ankündigungstrailer
„WRC“ meldet sich nach zwei Jahren Pause zurück
Medien
Suits (2011): Meghan Markle (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Letzte Staffel
Serien-Aus für „Suits“ wegen Meghans Ausstieg
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Video gibt Rätsel auf
Kehrt Jeff Bridges jetzt als „The Dude“ zurück?
Ungleiches Polizei-Gespann: Ofczarek und Jentsch (Bild: © Sky Deutschland / Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co. KG / Sammy Hart)
Serien-Highlight
Ofczarek geht in „Der Pass“ bis an die Grenze
Digitale Trends
(Bild: Samsung, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Weiße Pracht: Die besten Fernseher für die Ski-WM
(Bild: YouTube.com/Windows)
Tipp der Woche
Was der Task Manager über Ihr System verrät
(Bild: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, stock.adobe.com)
Digitale Trends
Smart gestählt ins neue Jahr: Technik zum Abnehmen
epaper
krone mobile
Freizeit
Freizeit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kinder in Bewegung
Geschmeidig wie ein Leopard
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
(Bild: ©3DarcaStudio - stock.adobe.com)
Lust auf Frische?
Wohntraum: Jetzt kommt Trendfarbe „Spiced Honey“!
Gesund & Fit
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Kinder in Bewegung
Geschmeidig wie ein Leopard
(Bild: Mara Zemgaliete/stock.adobe.com)
Sportlerfrühstück
Mit Energie auf die Piste
(Bild: Flamingo Images/stock.adobe.com)
Trainingsfehler
Warum so viele Kreuzbandrisse?
Life
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
(Bild: ©3DarcaStudio - stock.adobe.com)
Lust auf Frische?
Wohntraum: Jetzt kommt Trendfarbe „Spiced Honey“!
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Mehrfach-Intoleranzen
„Was darf ich jetzt eigentlich noch essen?“
Tierecke
(Bild: krone.at)
Bei -3° ausgesetzt!
Hundemama und Welpen hoffen nun auf ein Happy End
„Krone“-Tierexpertin Maggie Entenfellner (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Maggies Kolumne
„Das war immer so!“
Keks (Bild: TierQuarTier Wien)
Tierecke vermittelt
Hunde und Katzen suchen ein neues Zuhause
Reisen & Urlaub
(Bild: Mirja Geh)
SPECIAL DEAL NEWS
Gewinnen Sie einen Skiurlaub deluxe in Tirol!
Achensee Ballontage 2017 (Bild: KAECKSTN, Kronen Zeitung)
Märchenlandschaft
„Fjord Tirols“: Naturschönheiten am Achensee
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Neuer Höchstwert
Österreich 2018 bei Touristen sehr gefragt
Bauen & Wohnen
(Bild: ©3DarcaStudio - stock.adobe.com)
Lust auf Frische?
Wohntraum: Jetzt kommt Trendfarbe „Spiced Honey“!
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Erleichterung
Diese Putztipps kennen Sie bestimmt noch nicht
(Bild: ©popovatetiana - stock.adobe.com)
Wohnakzente in Rot
Mit diesen Möbeln bringen Sie Farbe in Ihr Heim
Rezept der Woche
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Kürbisflammkuchen
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Ameisenkuchen mit Eierlikör
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Zu Gast: Nadja Maleh
Rezept der Woche: Garnelencurry mit Mango
Auto
(Bild: Porsche)
Großartige Neuauflage
Ice Race Zell am See: Da schallt‘s bis auf die Höh
(Bild: Android Police)
Radarfallen am Handy
Google Maps zeigt bald Blitzer an - ist das legal?
(Bild: Geely)
SUV-Coupé süß-sauer
Geely FY11: Der BMW X4 auf Schwedisch-Chinesisch
Trends
Trends
(Bild: ©Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com)
Vierbeiner im Einsatz
Diese TV-Serie lieben unsere Kinder derzeit!
(Bild: ©Victoria Chudinova - stock.adobe.com)
Jetzt wird’s tierisch
Leo-Print: Die heißesten Outfits
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Erleichterung
Diese Putztipps kennen Sie bestimmt noch nicht
Haushalt & Garten
(Bild: ©Konstantin Yuganov - stock.adobe.com)
Erleichterung
Diese Putztipps kennen Sie bestimmt noch nicht
(Bild: ©popovatetiana - stock.adobe.com)
Wohnakzente in Rot
Mit diesen Möbeln bringen Sie Farbe in Ihr Heim
(Bild: Amazon, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Über 1.500 Bewertungen
Die beliebtesten Produkte der Österreicher
Sport & Freizeit
(Bild: ©Andrey Kiselev - stock.adobe.com)
Glitzer & Glamour
Glänzende Aussichten: Das bringt Sie zum Strahlen
(Bild: ©pirke - stock.adobe.com)
Von Pink bis Retro
Wir haben für jeden den richtigen Postkasten!
(Bild: ©dimaris - stock.adobe.com)
So unverhofft soft
Mit diesen Handcremes kommen Sie durch den Winter
Essen & Trinken
(Bild: ©BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com)
Alles für den Darm
Diese Dinge fördern die Darmflora
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Mehrfach-Intoleranzen
„Was darf ich jetzt eigentlich noch essen?“
(Bild: ©joanna wnuk - stock.adobe.com)
Statt Chia & Goji
Dieses gesunde Superfood wächst in Österreich!
Spielzeug & Baby
(Bild: ©Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com)
Vierbeiner im Einsatz
Diese TV-Serie lieben unsere Kinder derzeit!
(Bild: ©maccc - stock.adobe.com)
Lieb & weich
Knuddel mal wieder: Die süßesten Stofftiere
(Bild: ©LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
Lebenserleichterung
Diese Dinge werden Eltern von Kleinkindern lieben
Beauty & Pflege
(Bild: ©Victoria Chudinova - stock.adobe.com)
Jetzt wird’s tierisch
Leo-Print: Die heißesten Outfits
(Bild: ©Swapan - stock.adobe.com)
Nie wieder Mundgeruch
Gesund im Mund mit Zahnpflegekaugummi & Co
(Bild: AFP)
Düfte, Make-up, Haare
Auf diese Beautyprodukte schwören Meghan und Kate
Games & Technik
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
krone.at-Test
„Ace Combat 7“ ist ein Fest für „Top Gun“-Fans!
(Bild: Amazon)
Zum gleichen Preis
Fire TV Stick kommt jetzt mit Alexa-Fernbedienung
Unterhaltung
(Bild: ©Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com)
Vierbeiner im Einsatz
Diese TV-Serie lieben unsere Kinder derzeit!
(Bild: NETFLIX, amazon, krone.at-Grafik)
Streaming
Die Netflix- und Prime-Neuigkeiten im Februar
(Bild: ©Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)
Sparschwein mal anders
So macht sparen froh: Die witzigsten Sparbüchsen
Bücher
(Bild: ©Milissenta - stock.adobe.com)
Zimtgebäck und Co.
Die besten Kochbücher rund um die Winterküche
Comiccover (Bild: toonfish Verlag/Jean Barbaud)
Comics zu gewinnen
„Es war einmal die Urzeit“ - Wissen für Kinder
(Bild: ©Tanja - stock.adobe.com)
Herzhaft und gut
So kochen Sie Schmankerl wie auf der Skihütte!
Videos
Videos
(Bild: AP)
„Boden gab nach“
Riesiges Senkloch verschluckt beinahe Reihenhäuser
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Amselsterben
„Können nur auf Resistenz gegen Virus hoffen“
(Bild: kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
„Dachte, ich sterbe“
Fast erfroren: Pärchen steckte in Schneesturm fest
Shows
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Das Wichtigste der Woche im Schnelldurchlauf
(Bild: krone.tv)
Aus dem Studio
Streif-Spektakel: Sensationen und Sturz-Dramen
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Familienbonus im EU-Visier ++ Todesliste
Nachrichten
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Amselsterben
„Können nur auf Resistenz gegen Virus hoffen“
(Bild: Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico della Valle d'Aosta)
In Italiens Bergen
Hubschrauber mit Kleinflugzeug kollidiert - 7 Tote
Der FPÖ-Obmann bei seiner Rede in der Hofburg (Bild: APA/FPÖ/MIKE RANZ)
Rede am Akademikerball
Strache-Kritik an „Linksradikalen“, Lob für Kickl
Sportvideos
(Bild: Krone-TV)
Hosp, Rieß und Co.
Kitz-Promis analysieren die spannende Abfahrt!
(Bild: Krone-TV)
Hochbetrieb
ÖSV-Asse von der Stimmung in Kitzbühel begeistert!
(Bild: GEPA)
Stars zuversichtlich
„Marcel, wer sonst?“ Das sagen Promis zum Slalom!
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Boden gab nach“
Riesiges Senkloch verschluckt beinahe Reihenhäuser
(Bild: kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
„Dachte, ich sterbe“
Fast erfroren: Pärchen steckte in Schneesturm fest
(Bild: facebook.com/Emily Whiting)
Kampf überlebt
Tapfere Giraffe wehrt sich gegen Löwen-Angriff
Stars & Society
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Optische Täuschung
Meghans Knie sehen aus wie Prinzessin Charlotte
(Bild: APA/dpa/Tobias Hase, instagram.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Denke darüber nach“
Barbara Schöneberger bald oben ohne im „Playboy“?
Thomas Seitel war als Model bei der Rodenstock Eyewear Show 2019 in München dabei. (Bild: APA/dpa/Tobias Hase)
Fesch am Laufsteg
Helenes Neuer: Erster Auftritt nach Liebes-Outing
Adabei-TV
(Bild: krone.tv)
Promis diskutieren:
Soll HPV-Impfung gegen Krebs verpflichtend sein?
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
„Mamma Mia!“
Kult-Musical zurück in Wien: ALLE lieben ABBA
(Bild: krone.tv)
So wird der Opernball
Netrebko, Lugner-Show und ein Tattoo-Studio
#brennpunkt
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Moderatorin Katia Wagner befragte Innenminister Herbert Kickl im krone.tv-Studio. (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Innenminister Kickl über Asyl, Mord und Dekadenz
(Bild: Zwefo)
Die ganze Sendung
Talk mit Katia Wagner: Fällt das „rote Wien“?
TV-Programm
Service
Service
(Bild: ©Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com)
Vierbeiner im Einsatz
Diese TV-Serie lieben unsere Kinder derzeit!
(Bild: ©Victoria Chudinova - stock.adobe.com)
Jetzt wird’s tierisch
Leo-Print: Die heißesten Outfits
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Klötzchen-Abenteuer
„The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame“: Der erste Trailer!
TV-Programm
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
Wetter
Horoskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Mondkalender
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Jahreshoroskop
Widder
Widder
Stier
Stier
Zwilling
Zwilling
Krebs
Krebs
Löwe
Löwe
Jungfrau
Jungfrau
Waage
Waage
Skorpion
Skorpion
Schütze
Schütze
Steinbock
Steinbock
Wassermann
Wassermann
Fische
Fische
Spiele
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Klötzchen-Abenteuer
„The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame“: Der erste Trailer!
(Bild: Square Enix)
Neuer Trailer
„Kingdom Hearts III“: Das Gameplay im Detail
(Bild: Bigben)
Ankündigungstrailer
„WRC“ meldet sich nach zwei Jahren Pause zurück
Abo-Service
Themenseiten
Welt
(Bild: AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Maduro unter Druck
EU fordert Wahlen binnen acht Tagen in Venezuela
(Bild: APA/dpa/Andreas Gebert (Symbolbild))
Bei Streit gestürzt
Zwei Jugendliche von S-Bahn überrollt und getötet
(Bild: Kameraone, APA/AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
Julen stürzte in Tod
Spanien hat über eine Million illegale Bohrlöcher
Politik
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Finanzminister Löger kündigte stets ein Minus von zwei Milliarden Euro an. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
Bilanz 2018
Keine schwarze Null für türkis-blaue Regierung
(Bild: AFP, APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Filzmaier analysiert
EU-Parlamentswahl 2019: Das sind unsere Kandidaten
Österreich
Eine Gams, hilflos versunken im Schnee, kommt nicht mehr vor noch zurück. Eine Tragödie!
„Wir müssen füttern!“
Wildtiere: Jetzt gibt‘s den „Krone“-Gipfel!
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
Adels-Krimi
Was läuft da hinter den Kulissen, Herr Esterházy?
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Bundesländer
(Bild: TAÖ/AAvK)
Alltagsgeschichten
Ein Schatz und drei Kreuze am Kreuzbergl
(Bild: Kellertheater/Griessenböck)
Kellertheater
„Macbeth“ unter der Regie von Klaus Rohrmoser
(Bild: Horst Einöder)
Am Linzer Bahnhof
Security-Prügler (14) wurde nach Überfall gefasst
Wirtschaft
Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz mit Apple-Chef Tim Cook in Davos (Bild: BUNDESKANZLERAMT/DRAGAN TATIC)
Positive Davos-Bilanz
Milliarden fließen für neue Jobs nach Österreich
Finanzminister Löger kündigte stets ein Minus von zwei Milliarden Euro an. (Bild: Klemens Groh)
Bilanz 2018
Keine schwarze Null für türkis-blaue Regierung
Postbus-Zentralbetriebsratschef Robert Wurm ist entsetzt über die Zustimmung seiner Gewerkschaft zum neuen Busfahrer-Kollektivvertrag. (Bild: APA/dpa/Angelika Warmuth, zVg, krone.at-Grafik)
Buslenker sauer:
„Beim KV von der eigenen Gewerkschaft verraten“
Wissen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Amselsterben
„Können nur auf Resistenz gegen Virus hoffen“
(Bild: krone.tv, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Raumluft oft verpestet
Diese Alltagsdinge sind Feinstaubschleudern
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Turnschuhe rausholen!
15 Minuten Sport am Tag schützen vor Depressionen
Viral
(Bild: AP)
„Boden gab nach“
Riesiges Senkloch verschluckt beinahe Reihenhäuser
(Bild: kameraone, krone.at-Grafik)
„Dachte, ich sterbe“
Fast erfroren: Pärchen steckte in Schneesturm fest
(Bild: facebook.com/Emily Whiting)
Kampf überlebt
Tapfere Giraffe wehrt sich gegen Löwen-Angriff

New study says:

26.01.2019 18:00

Austrians rise early, but they‘re happy anyway

How does the average Austrian spend their day? The researchers at marketagent.com have looked into the question, conducted a study, and found some answers.

On average, Austrian alarm clocks go off at 06:30 a.m. on a weekday, at which point about half of us start our day feeling positive. The very first thing a third of Austrians do after waking up is go to the toilet, while ten percent start the coffee machine and a whopping 20 percent grab their smartphone very first thing in the morning. Even before leaving the house, Austrian women manage to crush stereotypes: they take only about 15 minutes in the bathroom each morning, which is only 3 minutes more than their male counterparts.

(Bild: Amazon)
Bild: Amazon

Sixty-three percent of people take the car to work, and about a third report feeling stressed at work. Fourteen percent even said they consider quitting their job at least once on an average workday. Half of women and only 10 percent of men bear the main responsibility for childcare. The average household in Austria has to deal with two hours of chores a day, and only about 17 percent of respondents in the study said they managed to squeeze in exercise into their day.

(Bild: djoronimo/stock.adobe.com)
Bild: djoronimo/stock.adobe.com

The average bedtime in the country is 11 p.m., at which point seven out of ten people turn in feeling content. Less than 2 percent of respondents said they go to bed grumpy.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

Aktuelle Schlagzeilen
Im Römersteinbruch
„Die Zauberflöte“: Das sommerliche Opernhighlight
Musik
„Wir müssen füttern!“
Wildtiere: Jetzt gibt‘s den „Krone“-Gipfel!
Österreich
Kinder in Bewegung
Geschmeidig wie ein Leopard
Gesund & Fit
Adels-Krimi
Was läuft da hinter den Kulissen, Herr Esterházy?
Österreich
Erhalten Karenzgeld
Regierung repariert Pfusch bei Krisenpflegeeltern
Österreich
Positive Davos-Bilanz
Milliarden fließen für neue Jobs nach Österreich
Österreich
Bilanz 2018
Keine schwarze Null für türkis-blaue Regierung
Österreich
Geständnis des Grauens
Wiener Frauenhasser war potenzieller Serienkiller
Wien
So lief‘s backstage
Stars plaudern intime Details zu Sexszenen aus
Adabei
Lenker getötet
Geländewagen bei Unfall regelrecht zermalmt
Burgenland
Filzmaier analysiert
EU-Parlamentswahl 2019: Das sind unsere Kandidaten
Österreich
Paukenschlag in Kitz
Legende tritt ab! Svindal hört nach Aare-WM auf
Wintersport
Everton-Blamage
ManCity weiter, Fan-Ausschreitungen in London
Fußball International
Cup-Aus ohne „Arnie“
Blamage! West Ham scheidet gegen Drittligisten aus
Fußball International
Rekord eingestellt
Er kann mit dem Toreschießen nicht mehr aufhören!
Fußball International
Formel-E-Auftakt
Buemi kracht gegen Mauer, Bird gewinnt in Santiago
Motorsport
Sensationeller Treffer
Nach Harnik-Traumtor muss Hütter mit Punkt leben!
Fußball International
im Scratch
Matzner verpasst Weltcup-Gesamtsieg nur knapp!
Sport-Mix
Franzosen gewinnen
Zum fünften Mal! WM-Titel an Papadakis/Cizeron
Wintersport
Erfolg In Moskau
Schöffmann holt dritten Saison-Podestplatz
Wintersport
