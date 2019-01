No additional holiday for workers on Good Friday

The Austrian government will now have to decide how to deal with the ruling. One possibility would have been to declare Good Friday a public holiday for all, increasing the number of nationwide public holidays from 13 to 14. Chancellery minister Gernot Blümel, however, has excluded this, stating there would not be an additional holiday for everyone. This would weaken the country as a business location, said Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP), minister for economic affairs. Blümel wants to find a way to maintain the status quo that is compatible with EU law.