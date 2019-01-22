Freedom Party wants to cap political donations

Bundesland wählen
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
(Bild: APA/AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
(Bild: Deutsches Bundesarchiv (CC-BY-SA 3.0), dpa, face to face, krone.at-Grafik)
Hitlers Stellvertreter
DNA widerlegt Doppelgänger-Theorie um Rudolf Heß
Welt
(Bild: APA/AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
Die betroffene Einrichtung in Phoenix, Arizona (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Dringender Tatverdacht
Komapatientin bekam Kind - Pfleger festgenommen
Das Asylheim in Castelnuovo di Porto nahe Rom (Bild: AFP)
„Familien getrennt“
„Nazi“-Methoden: Kritik nach Asylheim-Räumung
Politik
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Justizminister Moser (li.), Innenminister Kickl (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
EMRK aufweichen?
Moser vs. Kickl, Runde 2: Zwist um den Rechtsstaat
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, krone.at-Grafik, stock.adobe.com)
Ärztemangel
Rendi-Wagner warnt vor „Versorgungslücke“
Österreich
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Laufende Motoren führen immer öfter zu Auseinandersetzungen. (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Am Fuß verletzt
Streit um laufenden Motor: Villacher angefahren
Die Polizei ersucht weitere Opfer von Wolf Gerhartinger, sich zu melden. (Bild: Polizei Oberösterreich)
Opfer gesucht:
So sieht der mutmaßliche Linzer Vergewaltiger aus
Bundesländer
(Bild: ÖBB/Christoph Posch)
Am Pass Lueg
Tauernstrecke vom Schnee befreit: Zug fährt wieder
(Bild: Elmar Gubisch)
Öffentliches Duell:
Martin Polaschek soll Uni-Rektor werden
(Symbolbild). (Bild: ©Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)
Beträchtlicher Schaden
Geldtaschendiebstähle in Vomperbach und Wörgl
Wirtschaft
Wirtschaftsministerin Margarete Schramböck und Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz bei der Eröffnung der Jobbörse in Wien. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Jobbörse der Regierung
Mehr als 1100 Asylberechtigte trafen Firmenchefs
(Bild: AP)
Unter Druck
Hedgefonds drängt eBay zur Aufspaltung
Flughafen Wien-Schwechat (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Plus 10% erwartet
Flughafen Wien freut sich über kräftiges Wachstum
Wissen
(Bild: Deutsches Bundesarchiv (CC-BY-SA 3.0), dpa, face to face, krone.at-Grafik)
Hitlers Stellvertreter
DNA widerlegt Doppelgänger-Theorie um Rudolf Heß
(Bild: Griffith Observatory, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Heller Lichtblitz
Einschlag von Meteorit während Blutmond gefilmt
(Bild: Leander Khil)
Erst zweite Sichtung
Seltener Vogel aus Sibirien in Wien beobachtet
Viral
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Da steppt der Bär
Cooler Schuldirektor bringt die Schüler zum Tanzen
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Fahndungsaufruf“
Berliner Polizei sucht Kollegen die große Liebe
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Im Urlaub beachten
Die 15 tödlichsten Strände der Welt
Bundesländer
Wien
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, LPD WIEN, krone.at-Grafik)
Frauen schwer verletzt
DNA-Abgleich mit bislang ungeklärten Überfällen
(Bild: APA_GEORG HOCHMUTH, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Strengere Regeln
Lichter und Reflektoren für E-Scooter Pflicht
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth (Symbolbild))
Spektakulärer Unfall:
Alkolenkerin rast in Carport
symbolbild (Bild: AFP)
Drogen sichergestellt:
Dealer bedrohten „Kunde“ mit Waffe
(Bild: Christian Schulter, oeamtc.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Bei Eiseskälte
Trächtige Hündin bei Raststation ausgesetzt
Oberösterreich
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Rekorde im Tourismus:
So viele Gäste wie nie für Regionen Wels und Steyr
Professor Dr. Friedrich Schneider (Bild: Chris Koller)
Forscher Schneider:
„Im Pfusch ist das schon ein markanter Fall!“
WKOÖ-Präsidentin Doris Hummer: Kleinigkeiten entkriminalisieren, Betrüger aber natürlich verfolgen, sie schaden allen. (Bild: WKOÖ Strobl)
WKO-Chefin Hummer:
„Keinerlei Verständnis für die schwarzen Schafe!“
Steiermark
(Bild: Elmar Gubisch)
Öffentliches Duell:
Martin Polaschek soll Uni-Rektor werden
(Bild: APA/STRINGER/APA-POOL)
„Ein Grenzfall“
Freisprüche für die Identitären wurden bestätigt
(Bild: APA/APA-POOL/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
14 Angeklagte
Staatsverweigerer: Hochspannung vor den Urteilen
Kärnten
Während die einen im Geschäft ihre Kleidung aussuchten und sie auch bezahlten, haben freche Diebe vor dem Geschäft zugeschlagen. (Symbolfoto) (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
In Klagenfurt:
Von Verkaufsständern 37 Winterjacken gestohlen
Laufende Motoren führen immer öfter zu Auseinandersetzungen. (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Am Fuß verletzt
Streit um laufenden Motor: Villacher angefahren
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Wegen Posting
Wiederbetätigung: Bedingte Haft für Klagenfurter
Salzburg
(Bild: ÖBB/Christoph Posch)
Am Pass Lueg
Tauernstrecke vom Schnee befreit: Zug fährt wieder
Der Niedernsiller Stefan Brennsteiner bereitet sich im Europacup auf die WM-Generalprobe in Garmisch vor. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer / Kronenzeitung)
Stefan Brennsteiner
Moralinjektion vor WM-Generalprobe
Für die Salzburg-Burgenland-Paarung Kiefer/Ziegler lief es im Kurzprogramm bei der Europameisterschaft nicht nach Wunsch. (Bild: EPA)
Eiskunstlauf-EM
Bittere Tränen nach dem Kurzprogramm
Tirol / Vlbg.
(Symbolbild). (Bild: ©Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)
Beträchtlicher Schaden
Geldtaschendiebstähle in Vomperbach und Wörgl
(Bild: LIEBL Daniel)
Telfs
Fahrzeugüberschlag: 30-jährige Frau verletzt
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Crash in Innsbruck
Zwei Pkw kollidierten: 33-Jährige verletzt!
(Bild: AP)
Lange Pause droht
Verletzt! Neymar muss bei 2:0 von Paris raus
(Bild: AFP)
Nach Schützenfest
Manchester City zieht ins Ligacup-Finale ein
(Bild: AFP)
Reichelt über Streif:
„Hoffe nicht, dass sich Kitz mit Bormio matcht“
(Bild: AP)
Lange Pause droht
Verletzt! Neymar muss bei 2:0 von Paris raus
(Bild: AFP)
Nach Schützenfest
Manchester City zieht ins Ligacup-Finale ein
(Bild: AFP)
„Großer Torschütze“
Fix: Chelsea holt Juve-Stürmer Higuain von Milan
(Bild: GEPA)
Bruch bei Spanier
Sturz! MotoGP-Star Lorenzo muss unters Messer
(Bild: GEPA)
Bei Race of Champions
Schumacher-Sohn Mick lässt Vettel alt aussehen
(Bild: AFP, krone.at-Grafik)
„Überglücklich“
Jetzt Fix! Mick Schumacher bekommt Ferrari-Vertrag
(Bild: AFP)
Reichelt über Streif:
„Hoffe nicht, dass sich Kitz mit Bormio matcht“
(Bild: krone.tv (Peter Weihs))
Hier das Video
Eisig, steil, geil! Das sagen ÖSV-Asse zur Streif
(Bild: AFP)
Wegen Knie-Schmerzen
Svindal: Kein zweites Kitz-Training, Start wackelt
(Bild: AFP)
Untersuchungen folgen
Absage für Davis Cup! Dominic Thiem braucht Ruhe
(Bild: APA/AFP/Peter PARKS)
Australian Open
Nishikori gibt auf und „schenkt“ Djokovic Aufstieg
(Bild: EPA)
Australian Open
Trost für Thiem: Seine Freundin steht im Finale
(Bild: AFP)
Reichelt über Streif:
„Hoffe nicht, dass sich Kitz mit Bormio matcht“
(Bild: krone.tv (Peter Weihs))
Hier das Video
Eisig, steil, geil! Das sagen ÖSV-Asse zur Streif
(Bild: AFP)
„Großer Torschütze“
Fix: Chelsea holt Juve-Stürmer Higuain von Milan
(Bild: Disney)
„Chaos im Netz“
So lustig ist Disneys Ausflug ins Internet
(Bild: Warner Bros.)
Balboas Vermächtnis
Sly ist zurück: „Creed 2 - Rocky‘s Legacy“
Model Meier gerät beim Gedanken an Wien ins Schwärmen. (Bild: Starpix / Alexander Tuma)
"Verzaubert!
Topmodel Barbara Meier verliebt in Wien
Stufenschnitte wie ihn Bella Hadid trägt, sind 2019 wieder im Trend. (Bild: 2018 Getty Images)
Frischer Schopf
An diesen Frisuren-Trends kommt niemand vorbei
Meghan Markle (Bild: AFP and licensors)
Avocado-Flüsterin
Royales Frühstück: Das isst Meghan Markle
(Bild: RTL)
Kulinarische Erfahrung
Machen Sie sich für Ihre Dschungelprüfung bereit!
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
„Mamma Mia!“
Kult-Musical zurück in Wien: ALLE lieben ABBA
(Bild: krone.tv)
So wird der Opernball
Netrebko, Lugner-Show und ein Tattoo-Studio
(Bild: krone.tv)
Sky-Premiere
„Der Pass“: Krampus treibt auch im Jänner Unwesen
(Bild: Disney)
„Chaos im Netz“
So lustig ist Disneys Ausflug ins Internet
(Bild: Warner Bros.)
Balboas Vermächtnis
Sly ist zurück: „Creed 2 - Rocky‘s Legacy“
(Bild: 20th Century Fox)
Kolossal bissig
Intrigen und Sex-Gefälligkeiten: „The Favourite“
(Bild: Catalina Körber, Las Vegas Records, krone.at-Grafik)
Debütwerk „Believe Us“
At Pavillon: Heimische Pop-Wundertüte mit Haltung
(Bild: BePo/Bernie Pölzl, Ariola, krone.at-Grafik)
„Krone“-Interview
Melissa Naschenweng: „Bin ein buachanes Dirndl“
R. Kelly (Bild: MediaPunch/face to face)
Missbrauchsvorwürfe
Radios wollen Hits von R. Kelly nicht mehr spielen
Comiccover (Bild: toonfish Verlag/Jean Barbaud)
Comics zu gewinnen
„Es war einmal die Urzeit“ - Wissen für Kinder
(Bild: flickr.com/Jan Persiel)
Morde und Propaganda
WhatsApp schränkt die Weiterleitungs-Funktion ein
(Bild: AP)
Max Schrems ist sicher
Datenschutz: Der Druck auf Behörden wird wachsen
(Bild: Samsung, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Weiße Pracht: Die besten Fernseher für die Ski-WM
(Bild: YouTube.com/Windows)
Tipp der Woche
Was der Task Manager über Ihr System verrät
(Bild: Samsung)
Teurer Spaß
Samsungs Galaxy S10 soll bis zu 1600 Euro kosten
(Bild: Wiener Linien/Johannes Zinner, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Prellungen erlitten
Bub starrt auf Handy - und stürzt auf Bahngleise
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
IT-Experte warnt:
„Mitarbeiter meist Türöffner für Cyber-Angriffe“
(Bild: instagram.com/kirbyjenner, krone.at-Grafik)
Photoshop-Manipulation
„Kirby“ begeistert Netz mit Kendall-Jenner-Bildern
(Bild: Samsung, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Weiße Pracht: Die besten Fernseher für die Ski-WM
(Bild: Samsung)
Teurer Spaß
Samsungs Galaxy S10 soll bis zu 1600 Euro kosten
(Bild: Honor, krone.at-Grafik)
Smartphone-Flaggschiff
Honor View 20 kommt mit Selfie-Loch statt Kerbe
(Bild: Capcom)
„Resi“-History
Die Zombie-Apokalypse tobt schon seit 23 Jahren!
(Bild: Capcom)
Neuer Zombie-Hit
„Resident Evil 2“: Das Remake am Prüfstand
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
„Finish him!“
„Mortal Kombat 11“: Der erste Gameplay-Trailer!
Comiccover (Bild: toonfish Verlag/Jean Barbaud)
Comics zu gewinnen
„Es war einmal die Urzeit“ - Wissen für Kinder
(Bild: flickr.com/Jan Persiel)
Morde und Propaganda
WhatsApp schränkt die Weiterleitungs-Funktion ein
(Bild: AP)
Max Schrems ist sicher
Datenschutz: Der Druck auf Behörden wird wachsen
(Bild: Samsung, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Digitale Trends
Weiße Pracht: Die besten Fernseher für die Ski-WM
(Bild: YouTube.com/Windows)
Tipp der Woche
Was der Task Manager über Ihr System verrät
(Bild: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, stock.adobe.com)
Digitale Trends
Smart gestählt ins neue Jahr: Technik zum Abnehmen
(Bild: Leander Khil)
Erst zweite Sichtung
Seltener Vogel aus Sibirien in Wien beobachtet
(Bild: ©denisismagilov - stock.adobe.com)
Talente-Check
Koch, Arzt, Pilot: So finden Junge passenden Beruf
(Bild: Christian Schulter, oeamtc.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Bei Eiseskälte
Trächtige Hündin bei Raststation ausgesetzt
(Bild: Flamingo Images/stock.adobe.com)
Trainingsfehler
Warum so viele Kreuzbandrisse?
Vitamin A glättet die Haut. (Bild: Victoria Chudinova/stock.adobe.com)
Lippenöl & Vitamine
Was die Haut jetzt braucht
Moderates Krafttraining wird auch für Personen mit kardiovaskulären Erkrankungen empfohlen. (Bild: Kzenon/stock.adobe.com)
Herzgesundheit
Fitness für die „Pumpe“
(Bild: ©denisismagilov - stock.adobe.com)
Talente-Check
Koch, Arzt, Pilot: So finden Junge passenden Beruf
Comiccover (Bild: toonfish Verlag/Jean Barbaud)
Comics zu gewinnen
„Es war einmal die Urzeit“ - Wissen für Kinder
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Ohne Schuldgefühle
Warum Mütter auf ihre Bedürfnisse achten sollten
(Bild: Leander Khil)
Erst zweite Sichtung
Seltener Vogel aus Sibirien in Wien beobachtet
(Bild: Christian Schulter, oeamtc.at, krone.at-Grafik)
Bei Eiseskälte
Trächtige Hündin bei Raststation ausgesetzt
Beim Spazieren schnappte der Hund den Giftköder auf (Symbolbild) (Bild: dpa/Oliver Berg (Symbolbild))
Spazierweg in Graz:
Hund fraß einen Köder mit Rattengift
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Im Urlaub beachten
Die 15 tödlichsten Strände der Welt
Riga, die Hauptstadt Lettlands (Bild: ©liramaigums - stock.adobe.com)
Baltikum
Jürmala, Kuldiga, Riga: Eine lettische Zeitreise
Flughafen Wien-Schwechat (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Plus 10% erwartet
Flughafen Wien freut sich über kräftiges Wachstum
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/ChiccoDodiFC (Symbolbild))
Wäsche, Räder etc.
Im Gemeindebau: Was ist verboten und was erlaubt?
(Bild: ©psdesign1 - stock.adobe.com)
Einrichtungstipps
So leben Sie praktisch und platzsparend
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Verordnung gekippt
Staubsauger brauchen kein Energielabel mehr
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Ameisenkuchen mit Eierlikör
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Zu Gast: Nadja Maleh
Rezept der Woche: Garnelencurry mit Mango
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
Vom Leser inspiriert
Rezept der Woche: Köstliche Paella
(Bild: Porsche)
Der neue Heck-Sportler
Porsche 911: „Der beste aller Zeiten“ - wirklich?
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Schadstoff-Lüge?
Feinstaub: 100 Ärzte zweifeln an Gesundheitsgefahr
(Bild: Vuhl)
Straßenzugelassen!
Vuhl 05RR: Extremsportler kommt aus Mexiko
(Bild: ©dimaris - stock.adobe.com)
So unverhofft soft
Mit diesen Handcremes kommen Sie durch den Winter
Meghan Markle (Bild: AFP and licensors)
Avocado-Flüsterin
Royales Frühstück: Das isst Meghan Markle
(Bild: ©Laszlo - stock.adobe.com)
Frostwetter
Nie mehr kalte Hände beim Autofahren!
(Bild: ©psdesign1 - stock.adobe.com)
Einrichtungstipps
So leben Sie praktisch und platzsparend
(Bild: ©Tanja - stock.adobe.com)
Herzhaft und gut
So kochen Sie Schmankerl wie auf der Skihütte!
Derzeit drängen die Schneemassen viele Vögel in die Täler, wo die gefiederten Sympathieträger auf Futter hoffen. (Bild: Hannah Assil)
Vögel im Winter
Das sollten Sie beim Füttern beachten
(Bild: ©dimaris - stock.adobe.com)
So unverhofft soft
Mit diesen Handcremes kommen Sie durch den Winter
(Bild: ©Laszlo - stock.adobe.com)
Frostwetter
Nie mehr kalte Hände beim Autofahren!
(Bild: ©andreaobzerova - stock.adobe.com)
Fantastische Farben
Mit diesen Jacken ziehen Sie alle Blicke auf sich
Meghan Markle (Bild: AFP and licensors)
Avocado-Flüsterin
Royales Frühstück: Das isst Meghan Markle
(Bild: RTL)
Kulinarische Erfahrung
Machen Sie sich für Ihre Dschungelprüfung bereit!
(Bild: ©Jiri Hera - stock.adobe.com)
Für Mutige
Das sind die schärfsten Saucen der Welt
(Bild: ©maccc - stock.adobe.com)
Lieb & weich
Knuddel mal wieder: Die süßesten Stofftiere
(Bild: ©LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
Lebenserleichterung
Diese Dinge werden Eltern von Kleinkindern lieben
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Ravensburger, Piatnik, krone.at-Grafik)
Auf Geschenkesuche?
Mit diesen Spielen gibt es eine schöne Bescherung!
(Bild: ©kiuikson - stock.adobe.com)
Neuer Hype
Warum Männer sich jetzt den Bart pudern
(Bild: ©BigLike Images - stock.adobe.com)
Beauty
Die 7 angesagtesten Instagram-Trends
(Bild: ©Studio KIVI - stock.adobe.com)
Trendiges Beinkleid
Cool & sportlich: Die schönsten Jogginghosen
(Bild: EA)
Einführungsvideo
So funktioniert das Gameplay von EAs „Anthem“
(Bild: Bandai Namco)
krone.at-Test
„Ace Combat 7“ ist ein Fest für „Top Gun“-Fans!
(Bild: Amazon)
Zum gleichen Preis
Fire TV Stick kommt jetzt mit Alexa-Fernbedienung
(Bild: ©maccc - stock.adobe.com)
Lieb & weich
Knuddel mal wieder: Die süßesten Stofftiere
(Bild: ©vladimirfloyd - stock.adobe.com)
Lustig & niedlich
Diese Dinge zaubern Ihnen ein Lächeln ins Gesicht
(Bild: thinkstockphotos.de)
Musik-Trends
Das sind die 20 beliebtesten Lieder zum Sporteln!
Comiccover (Bild: toonfish Verlag/Jean Barbaud)
Comics zu gewinnen
„Es war einmal die Urzeit“ - Wissen für Kinder
(Bild: ©Tanja - stock.adobe.com)
Herzhaft und gut
So kochen Sie Schmankerl wie auf der Skihütte!
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Tipps & Tricks
So einfach geht Hundeerziehung
(Bild: Porsche)
Der neue Heck-Sportler
Porsche 911: „Der beste aller Zeiten“ - wirklich?
(Bild: APA/AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
(Bild: Griffith Observatory, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Heller Lichtblitz
Einschlag von Meteorit während Blutmond gefilmt
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Innenminister Kickl über Asyl, Mord und Dekadenz
(Bild: Porsche)
Der neue Heck-Sportler
Porsche 911: „Der beste aller Zeiten“ - wirklich?
(Bild: APA/AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
(Bild: Reinhard Holl, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Direkt aus dem Studio:
Jobbörse für Flüchtlinge ++ Dialog zu Gewalt
Michel Barnier, EU-Chefunterhändler für den Brexit (Bild: AFP )
EU-Brexit-Unterhändler
Michel Barnier weiter gegen befristeten Backstop
(Bild: AFP)
Reichelt über Streif:
„Hoffe nicht, dass sich Kitz mit Bormio matcht“
(Bild: krone.tv (Peter Weihs))
Hier das Video
Eisig, steil, geil! Das sagen ÖSV-Asse zur Streif
(Bild: AFP)
„Großer Torschütze“
Fix: Chelsea holt Juve-Stürmer Higuain von Milan
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Da steppt der Bär
Cooler Schuldirektor bringt die Schüler zum Tanzen
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Winterwunderland
Löschwasser verwandelt Gebäude in Eispalast
(Bild: youtube.com)
Kurioser Streit
Briten bei Straßenschlacht: Staubsauger als Waffe
Herzogin Kate (Bild: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Berührende Beichte
Herzogin Kate gesteht: „Es ist so schwer!“
Sibylle Rauch verlässt das Dschungelcamp. (Bild: RTL)
Nach Dschungelcamp:
Sibylle Rauch braucht psychologische Betreung
T‘Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) aund Ramonda (Angela Bassett) (Bild: ©Marvel Studios 2018)
Toller Erfolg:
Oscar-nominiertes Kostüm von Salzburgerin kreiert
(Bild: krone.tv, krone.at-Grafik)
„Mamma Mia!“
Kult-Musical zurück in Wien: ALLE lieben ABBA
(Bild: krone.tv)
So wird der Opernball
Netrebko, Lugner-Show und ein Tattoo-Studio
(Bild: krone.tv)
Sky-Premiere
„Der Pass“: Krampus treibt auch im Jänner Unwesen
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Der Talk zum Nachsehen
Innenminister Kickl über Asyl, Mord und Dekadenz
(Bild: Zwefo)
Die ganze Sendung
Talk mit Katia Wagner: Fällt das „rote Wien“?
(Bild: Capcom)
„Resi“-History
Die Zombie-Apokalypse tobt schon seit 23 Jahren!
(Bild: ©dimaris - stock.adobe.com)
So unverhofft soft
Mit diesen Handcremes kommen Sie durch den Winter
Meghan Markle (Bild: AFP and licensors)
Avocado-Flüsterin
Royales Frühstück: Das isst Meghan Markle
(Bild: krone.at)
Tages- und Wochentipps
(Bild: krone.at)
Filme
(Bild: krone.at)
TV-Programm
(Bild: Capcom)
„Resi“-History
Die Zombie-Apokalypse tobt schon seit 23 Jahren!
(Bild: Capcom)
Neuer Zombie-Hit
„Resident Evil 2“: Das Remake am Prüfstand
(Bild: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
„Finish him!“
„Mortal Kombat 11“: Der erste Gameplay-Trailer!
(Bild: APA/AFP/FEDERICO PARRA)
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
Die betroffene Einrichtung in Phoenix, Arizona (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Dringender Tatverdacht
Komapatientin bekam Kind - Pfleger festgenommen
Das Asylheim in Castelnuovo di Porto nahe Rom (Bild: AFP)
„Familien getrennt“
„Nazi“-Methoden: Kritik nach Asylheim-Räumung
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Justizminister Moser (li.), Innenminister Kickl (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
EMRK aufweichen?
Moser vs. Kickl, Runde 2: Zwist um den Rechtsstaat
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, krone.at-Grafik, stock.adobe.com)
Ärztemangel
Rendi-Wagner warnt vor „Versorgungslücke“
Ilan Knapp, Josef Cap, Katia Wagner, Herbert Kickl und Omar Khir Alanam (v.l.) (Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Laufende Motoren führen immer öfter zu Auseinandersetzungen. (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Am Fuß verletzt
Streit um laufenden Motor: Villacher angefahren
Die Polizei ersucht weitere Opfer von Wolf Gerhartinger, sich zu melden. (Bild: Polizei Oberösterreich)
Opfer gesucht:
So sieht der mutmaßliche Linzer Vergewaltiger aus
(Bild: ÖBB/Christoph Posch)
Am Pass Lueg
Tauernstrecke vom Schnee befreit: Zug fährt wieder
(Bild: Elmar Gubisch)
Öffentliches Duell:
Martin Polaschek soll Uni-Rektor werden
(Symbolbild). (Bild: ©Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com)
Beträchtlicher Schaden
Geldtaschendiebstähle in Vomperbach und Wörgl
Wirtschaftsministerin Margarete Schramböck und Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz bei der Eröffnung der Jobbörse in Wien. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Jobbörse der Regierung
Mehr als 1100 Asylberechtigte trafen Firmenchefs
(Bild: AP)
Unter Druck
Hedgefonds drängt eBay zur Aufspaltung
Flughafen Wien-Schwechat (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Plus 10% erwartet
Flughafen Wien freut sich über kräftiges Wachstum
(Bild: Deutsches Bundesarchiv (CC-BY-SA 3.0), dpa, face to face, krone.at-Grafik)
Hitlers Stellvertreter
DNA widerlegt Doppelgänger-Theorie um Rudolf Heß
(Bild: Griffith Observatory, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Heller Lichtblitz
Einschlag von Meteorit während Blutmond gefilmt
(Bild: Leander Khil)
Erst zweite Sichtung
Seltener Vogel aus Sibirien in Wien beobachtet
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Da steppt der Bär
Cooler Schuldirektor bringt die Schüler zum Tanzen
(Bild: twitter.com, krone.at-Grafik)
„Fahndungsaufruf“
Berliner Polizei sucht Kollegen die große Liebe
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Im Urlaub beachten
Die 15 tödlichsten Strände der Welt

Going it alone:

22.01.2019 15:56

Freedom Party wants to cap political donations

The right-wing Freedom Party of Austria wants to ban political parties from receiving donations larger than € 3,500. Such a law would significantly affect their coalition partner, the conservative People’s Party, for whom large donations have traditionally been a crucial source of income.  

The Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, FPÖ) has suggested outlawing large donations to political parties, proposing a cap at € 3,500. Such a ban would hit the FPÖ’s coalition partner, the Austrian People’s Party (Österreichische Volkspartei, ÖVP), the hardest. During the campaign for the parliamentary elections of 2017, the People’s Party received over 2 million euros in donations, of which 1.2 million came from major contributions. The New Austria and Liberal Forum (Das Neue Österreich und Liberales Forum, NEOS) would also suffer; almost 80 percent of their campaign contributions in 2017 were higher than € 3,500.

Supporters of the Austrian People‘s Party campaigning ahead of the 2017 elections. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Supporters of the Austrian People‘s Party campaigning ahead of the 2017 elections.
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Irmgard Griss, Matthias Strolz, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger campaigning for NEOS ahead of the 2017 elections. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Irmgard Griss, Matthias Strolz, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger campaigning for NEOS ahead of the 2017 elections.
Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ

The governing parties ÖVP and FPÖ agreed last year not to increase the financing of political parties through public funds. The FPÖ now seems to have decided this would not be sufficiently far-reaching. „Billionaires, industrialists and large companies should be banned from buying their way into politics“, said Harald Vilimsky, secretary general of the Freedom Party.

Harald Vilimsky (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Harald Vilimsky
Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER

The Social Democratic Party (Sozialdemokratische Partei Österreichs, SPÖ) has supported a cap on donations, albeit with a much higher ceiling of between € 100,000 and € 150,000.

Political parties in Austria are supported through public funds („Parteienförderung“). These funds amount to 158 million euros in 2019 and are spread across parties, parliamentary groups as well as parties’ training institutions.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl

Wöber im Kader
Barcelona droht nach Pleite in Sevilla das Cup-Aus
Fußball International
Lange Pause droht
Verletzt! Neymar muss bei 2:0 von Paris raus
Fußball International
Nach Schützenfest
Manchester City zieht ins Ligacup-Finale ein
Fußball International
Reichelt über Streif:
„Hoffe nicht, dass sich Kitz mit Bormio matcht“
Wintersport
Handball-WM
Dänemark schlägt Schweden, nun wartet Frankreich
Sport-Mix
Hier das Video
Eisig, steil, geil! Das sagen ÖSV-Asse zur Streif
Wintersport
„Großer Torschütze“
Fix: Chelsea holt Juve-Stürmer Higuain von Milan
Fußball International
Nach Flugzeug-Unglück
Was passierte mit Sala? Polizei hat vier Szenarien
Fußball International
Kollege machte Foto
Wales-Keeper droht wegen Hitler-Gruß harte Strafe
Fußball International
Wegen Knie-Schmerzen
Svindal: Kein zweites Kitz-Training, Start wackelt
Wintersport
Talk mit Katia Wagner
Minister legt nach: „80 Mörder, davon 38 Fremde“
Österreich
Der neue Heck-Sportler
Porsche 911: „Der beste aller Zeiten“ - wirklich?
Video Show Auto
Trump erkennt ihn an!
Venezuela: 35-Jähriger erklärt sich zum Staatschef
Welt
1. Training
Boateng startet Barca-Abenteuer mit Kunstschusstor
Fußball International
Paarlauf In Minsk
Ziegler und Kiefer bei EM vorerst auf Platz sieben
Wintersport
Hitlers Stellvertreter
DNA widerlegt Doppelgänger-Theorie um Rudolf Heß
Wissen
Dringender Tatverdacht
Komapatientin bekam Kind - Pfleger festgenommen
Welt
Am Fuß verletzt
Streit um laufenden Motor: Villacher angefahren
Kärnten
Untersuchungen folgen
Absage für Davis Cup! Dominic Thiem braucht Ruhe
Tennis
„Familien getrennt“
„Nazi“-Methoden: Kritik nach Asylheim-Räumung
Welt
