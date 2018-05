Roboter am Steuer...Ungeheuer?!

11th Graz Symposium Virtual Vehicle - Graz, Austria, May 15-16, 2018 - Artificial intelligence meets model-centric design - vehicle development and testing in a transition phase: GSVF 2018 addresses major needs and challenges of today’s vehicle development and testing. Topics include the continuous integration and deployment of data and models, AI in vehicle development, testing and operation as well as model-based systems engineering. Further inside is given on digital twins in vehicle development, human-centered design and virtual homologation. Picture: Developer & test driver Markus Schratter (right) demonstrates the latest updates of the VIRTUAL VEHICLE Automated Drive Demonstrator with AR features from NekoNata. More information: www.gsvf.at

Bild: © Wolfgang Wachmann / VIRTUAL VEHICLE