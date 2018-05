Japaner verdankt vermutlich „Halo“ sein Leben!

Retweeted F1Writers™ (@f1writers):



VIDEO: WOWWWWWWW!! Perhaps the Halo has saved the first life in F2 race today...



Nirei Fukuzumi’s Arden rode up on top of the halo on the Russian Time of Tadasuke Makino#F1#F2#SpanishGPpic.twitter.com/C462TUwRT0